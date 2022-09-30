Owner of St. Cloud's Press Bar gets 6 years in prison for intentionally burning building

WCCO digital headlines: Sept. 30, 2022 01:11

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The 43-year-old man who pleaded guilty in May to intentionally setting his St. Cloud bar on fire to get more than $1 million in insurance was sentenced to 71 months in prison Friday.

In addition to his prison sentence, Andrew Welsh was ordered by the court to pay over $3 million in restitution.

Welsh was the owner and operator of the Press Bar and Parlor when he set the business on fire on February 17, 2020. The fire started on Welsh's office desk and spread to the rest of the building.

Shortly after the incident, Welsh claimed his insurance company owed him over $1.4 million for property damage and other losses.

Later, Welsh admitted to investigators he submitted a fraudulent insurance claim.

Welsh will serve three years of supervised release after his prison sentence.