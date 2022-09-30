Read full article on original website
Hope and prayer: California churches battle abortion ballot measure
From the pulpit of the bright and airy Christ Cathedral in Garden Grove, Father Bao Thai delivered a homily on a recent Sunday morning, urging his congregation to vote against Proposition 1, a measure on the Nov. 8 ballot that would enshrine the right to abortion in California’s constitution.
'A very positive step' | Civil rights attorney weighs in California decriminalizing jaywalking
CALIFORNIA, USA — Governor Gavin Newsom signed a law decriminalizing jaywalking in California. It comes after many called for change following a Sacramento case. A caught-on-camera incident from back in April 2017 showed a man being beaten by a Sacramento police officer during a jaywalking stop in South Sacramento. The video sparked outrage.
Newsom signs bill making family leave affordable to more workers
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a family leave bill Friday that will enable lower-income workers to recoup up to 90% of their income when they take time off to care for a new child or a sick family member. That will be a boost from the current program and will apply...
How to get free rides during California Clean Air Day (and the rest of the week)
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — People can find a free ride on Wednesday from several transportation services throughout the Greater Sacramento area. Sacramento Regional Transit is offering free rides during the first week of October in celebration of California Clean Air Day. "Transportation is the single biggest source of air pollution...
What would Lance Christensen do as California schools superintendent?
In the past two years, public education has been redefined by the COVID pandemic and the renewed fight for social justice. Lance Christensen’s candidacy for state superintendent of public instruction is very much a response to the state’s handling of both. Christensen says he’s speaking up for parents...
California braces for dry winter as Western drought drags on
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The past three years have been California's driest on record and state officials said Monday that they're preparing for the streak to continue. The official water year concluded Friday, marking an end to a period that saw both record rainfall in October and the driest January-to-March period in at least a century. Scientists say such weather whiplash is likely to become more common as the planet warms. It will take more than a few winter storms to help the state dig out of drought.
Newsom vetoes bill extending reparations committee deadline
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill Thursday night that would have granted more time for a first-in-the-nation African American reparations committee to complete its work after the former assemblymember who authored legislation creating the committee asked the governor to do so. A brief message explaining...
Newsom signs more than 100 bills in day, more remain on desk
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom signed more than 100 bills in the last 24 hours but his desk remains full with nearly 100 more remaining from the latest legislative session. Some larger, controversial bills include a bill that would decriminalize jaywalking. Newsom previously vetoed a similar bill last...
After #FreeBritney, California to limit conservatorships
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday signed a bill limiting conservatorships that grant legal guardianship over individuals, a move that comes after Britney Spears’ conservatorship case garnered national attention amid her attempts to regain control over her finances and livelihood. The new law, authored by Democratic...
'It's a blessing' | Newsom signs law helping street food vendors obtain permits
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In a win for California street vendors, Governor Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 972 into law on Friday. It modernizes the California Retail Food Code (CalCode), which often made it difficult for street food vendors to obtain valid permits. SB 972, specifically, revises unnecessary and expensive equipment requirements, such as three compartment sinks, for sidewalk food vendors.
New law will allow 'human composting' in California in 2027
STOCKTON, Calif. — Ruth Gottstein owned a publishing company in San Francisco, was champion of the city's fabled Coit Tower and a civil rights, gay rights and La Raza activist. She was all of that and much more before settling in the tiny town of Volcano in Amador County.
Newsom expands COVID-19 paid sick leave | What you need to know
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Californians have until the end of the year to claim COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave. Newsom signed AB 152 Friday, which extends COVID-19 Supplemental Paid Sick Leave through the end of the year. The governor also signed a number of bills his office says work to "support for working families."
Ruptured oil pipeline off California approved for repairs
LOS ANGELES — A Texas oil company was granted permission to repair an underwater pipeline that ruptured off the coast of Southern California a year ago, spilled tens of thousands of gallons of crude, and forced beaches and fisheries to close. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers granted the...
Survey: Money worries lead concerns for California voters heading into election
CALIFORNIA, USA — Weeks before voters cast their ballots for the 2022 General Election, research shows money worries lead the way for voter concerns. The new study comes from the Public Policy Institute of California. It finds a majority of would-be voter rank inflation, the economy and jobs as their biggest concerns.
California commissioner tells auto insurers to disclose pandemic profits
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California's insurance commissioner on Thursday ordered nearly 50 auto insurers to provide detailed information about their claim costs during the pandemic, his latest attempt to compensate consumers he says were overcharged as traffic virtually disappeared when the nation's largest insurance market imposed the first U.S. coronavirus stay-home order.
California answers call for help in Florida due to Hurricane Ian
CALIFORNIA, USA — Governor Gavin Newsom announced emergency personnel are being deployed to Florida to lend aid in the wake of Hurricane Ian. “California stands with the people of Florida,” said Governor Newsom. “Our state is all too familiar with the impact of natural disasters and we stand ready to provide any needed aid and support to the communities impacted by this horrific storm.”
Newsom relaxes refinery rules as California gas prices soar
SACRAMENTO, Calif — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that oil refineries could start selling more polluting winter-blend gasoline ahead of schedule to ease soaring fuel prices, directly contradicting his own goals for reducing climate emissions. The average cost of a gallon of gas was $6.30 in California...
California train slammed into empty railcars but unclear why
OMAHA, Neb. — The collision that killed two Union Pacific employees earlier this month in Southern California happened when the train slammed into 92 empty railcars that had been stored on a side track for nine months, investigators said Thursday. The National Transportation Safety Board said in its preliminary...
What you need to know about the upcoming tax extension deadline | To The Point Q & A
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There is a lot going on in October. Besides Halloween, middle-class inflation checks are supposed to hit bank accounts, and student loan info for debt relief is set to come out. Plus, the tax extension deadline is also coming up. As many know, taxes are typically...
Ex-PG&E execs to pay $117M to settle lawsuit over wildfires
OAKLAND, Calif. — Former executives and directors of Pacific Gas & Electric have agreed to pay $117 million to settle a lawsuit over devastating 2017 and 2018 California wildfires sparked by the utility's equipment, it was announced Thursday. The settlement was announced by the PG&E Fire Victim Trust, which...
