California State

State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Education
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
ABC10

California braces for dry winter as Western drought drags on

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The past three years have been California's driest on record and state officials said Monday that they're preparing for the streak to continue. The official water year concluded Friday, marking an end to a period that saw both record rainfall in October and the driest January-to-March period in at least a century. Scientists say such weather whiplash is likely to become more common as the planet warms. It will take more than a few winter storms to help the state dig out of drought.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Newsom vetoes bill extending reparations committee deadline

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill Thursday night that would have granted more time for a first-in-the-nation African American reparations committee to complete its work after the former assemblymember who authored legislation creating the committee asked the governor to do so. A brief message explaining...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Newsom signs more than 100 bills in day, more remain on desk

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom signed more than 100 bills in the last 24 hours but his desk remains full with nearly 100 more remaining from the latest legislative session. Some larger, controversial bills include a bill that would decriminalize jaywalking. Newsom previously vetoed a similar bill last...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Person
Tony Thurmond
Person
Gavin Newsom
ABC10

After #FreeBritney, California to limit conservatorships

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday signed a bill limiting conservatorships that grant legal guardianship over individuals, a move that comes after Britney Spears’ conservatorship case garnered national attention amid her attempts to regain control over her finances and livelihood. The new law, authored by Democratic...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

'It's a blessing' | Newsom signs law helping street food vendors obtain permits

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In a win for California street vendors, Governor Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 972 into law on Friday. It modernizes the California Retail Food Code (CalCode), which often made it difficult for street food vendors to obtain valid permits. SB 972, specifically, revises unnecessary and expensive equipment requirements, such as three compartment sinks, for sidewalk food vendors.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Newsom expands COVID-19 paid sick leave | What you need to know

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Californians have until the end of the year to claim COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave. Newsom signed AB 152 Friday, which extends COVID-19 Supplemental Paid Sick Leave through the end of the year. The governor also signed a number of bills his office says work to "support for working families."
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Ruptured oil pipeline off California approved for repairs

LOS ANGELES — A Texas oil company was granted permission to repair an underwater pipeline that ruptured off the coast of Southern California a year ago, spilled tens of thousands of gallons of crude, and forced beaches and fisheries to close. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers granted the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC10

California commissioner tells auto insurers to disclose pandemic profits

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California's insurance commissioner on Thursday ordered nearly 50 auto insurers to provide detailed information about their claim costs during the pandemic, his latest attempt to compensate consumers he says were overcharged as traffic virtually disappeared when the nation's largest insurance market imposed the first U.S. coronavirus stay-home order.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

California answers call for help in Florida due to Hurricane Ian

CALIFORNIA, USA — Governor Gavin Newsom announced emergency personnel are being deployed to Florida to lend aid in the wake of Hurricane Ian. “California stands with the people of Florida,” said Governor Newsom. “Our state is all too familiar with the impact of natural disasters and we stand ready to provide any needed aid and support to the communities impacted by this horrific storm.”
FLORIDA STATE
ABC10

Newsom relaxes refinery rules as California gas prices soar

SACRAMENTO, Calif — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that oil refineries could start selling more polluting winter-blend gasoline ahead of schedule to ease soaring fuel prices, directly contradicting his own goals for reducing climate emissions. The average cost of a gallon of gas was $6.30 in California...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

California train slammed into empty railcars but unclear why

OMAHA, Neb. — The collision that killed two Union Pacific employees earlier this month in Southern California happened when the train slammed into 92 empty railcars that had been stored on a side track for nine months, investigators said Thursday. The National Transportation Safety Board said in its preliminary...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Ex-PG&E execs to pay $117M to settle lawsuit over wildfires

OAKLAND, Calif. — Former executives and directors of Pacific Gas & Electric have agreed to pay $117 million to settle a lawsuit over devastating 2017 and 2018 California wildfires sparked by the utility's equipment, it was announced Thursday. The settlement was announced by the PG&E Fire Victim Trust, which...
OAKLAND, CA
ABC10

