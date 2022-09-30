Huskies head into Homecoming off Mankato West win

Spirits were already high around Owatonna High School amid Homecoming Week, but the boys soccer team lifted spirits even higher Thursday night by hosting and defeating the Mankato West Scarlets 4-1.

Senior midfielders Ty Svenby and Garrett Karsten gave Owatonna a 1-0 lead with just over eight minutes remaining in the first half. Svenby played the ball downfield for Karsten, who out-sprinted West’s defenders and placed a shot past the keeper.

With under one minute remaining in the half, junior defender Nolan Kubat was credited with one of Owatonna’s most unique goals of the season. The Owatonna junior had a long throw-in that found itself right in front of West’s goal and a tipped ball from one of the West defenders put the ball into the goal.

Despite a 2-0 lead over the Scarlets, the Huskies knew they were capable of playing a much better game and just needed something to set them off. When drew a penalty kick and capitalized on it to make things 2-1, the Huskies ramped things up.

“The first two goals, being up 2-0, we played well, but not to our full potential,” said Owatonna head coach Bob Waypa. “I think after we gave up that goal, we decided enough is enough. Ideally we start that game like that, but after that our foot was on the gas.”

Owatonna got a penalty kick of its own nearly midway through the second half when senior striker Benjamin Bangs sliced through West defenders and got taken down on a hard slide tackle from a defender.

A whistle blown put Svenby up to take the penalty kick, which he netted past the keeper on the right side of the goal to put the Huskies back up by two goals.

Bangs found his opportunity to score with around eight and a half minutes left. Senior defender Drew Henson controlled the ball after West attempted to clear it from the box and played the ball up to Bangs, who turned, took a few steps and shot the ball just beyond the backs into the left side of the goal.

The win over West pushes the Huskies to 10-3-1 overall on the season with a 7-1-1 conference record and a 5-2 record against Section 1AAA teams.

Only two regular season games remain on Owatonna’s schedule and the Huskies will get some time off to rest for the final regular season push and to celebrate homecoming. They’re first of the final two regular season games will be on the road at Mankato East on Tuesday before wrapping things up at home on Thursday, Oct. 6 against Red Wing.