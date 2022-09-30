ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

State of the Airport address offers good news about MN aviation economy

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uV99U_0iH8ryQS00

Expert predicts holiday travel season will be much closer to normal 02:20

MINNEAPOLIS – The annual State of the Airport address, which had been canceled two years in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was held Friday at the Intercontinental Hotel near Terminal 1.

The event saw attendance from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport leaders, along with select employees of the airport. Also in attendance were various elected officials.

A message from Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was played at the conference, in which the governor called MSP, "one of the most influential drivers of our local economy". Walz, from his campaign trail for re-election this November, stressed that MSP is, "crucial to the thriving Minnesota."

Several executives spoke at the conference, including Rick King, the chair of the Metropolitan Airports Commission. King explained that the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has seen an explosive return to travel. "We're seeing domestic travel rebound considerably. Personal leisure travel is unbelievable. It seems like everyone wants to go somewhere. They don't really care where, they just want to go."

King also cited the returning of flights to places like London, Seoul, and Vancouver as signs of travel returning to pre-pandemic levels.

Sun Country Airlines CEO Jude Bricker also gave a speech in which he echoed King's earlier claims of travel returning to normal. He also gave praise to MSP, saying, "We all fly in and out of [MSP] and come to expect a really great airport experience, but that's just not always the case with other places… what we have here is really special."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sJdLC_0iH8ryQS00
Sun Country Airlines CEO Jude Bricker gives his keynote address. Bricker discussed the increase of travel out of MSP, and discussed its importance to Sun Country. CBS

MSP has been highly praised recently. In the most recent J.D. Power survey, it ranks highest in passenger satisfaction among mega airports with a score of 800. That's higher than San Francisco International Airport, Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, and John F. Kennedy International Airport, which each earned a score of 791.

Brian Ryks, Executive Director and CEO of the Metropolitan Airports Commission, addresses the crowd at the 2022 State of the Airport Luncheon. CBS

Executive Director and CEO of the Metropolitan Airports Commission Brian Ryks touched on this heightened level of customer satisfaction. He attributed some of the success of MSP to the improvements MSP has recently seen, such as increased parking, advanced badge-swipe technology for employees, new artwork featured throughout the terminals, and brand new disability resources.

Ryks said, "These improvements have completely transformed [the passengers'] experiences".

The conference adjourned with Ryks saying that MSP will move forward boldly to continue to be one of the best airports in North America.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kxnet.com

Airline changes: How they will impact your travel in and out of North Dakota

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — A decision made by the Federal Aviation Administration today could impact your flights in and out of North Dakota. The FAA has now mandated a rest period of 10 consecutive hours for flight attendants, without exceptions. Current regulations require at least 9 hours of rest....
TRAVEL
KEYC

Frontline worker payments to begin Wednesday for Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Frontline workers in Minnesota will start receiving payments as part of the state’s Frontline Worker Pay Program. Payments of $487.45 will begin rolling out to more than 1 million frontline workers beginning Wednesday. The funds come from the $500 million package signed into law...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
London Township, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Minneapolis, MN
Lifestyle
CBS Minnesota

Lakeville, Moorhead offering same-day ID services

LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- Getting a new driver's license can be a long process, but two spots in Minnesota will have your new ID ready the very same day.It's part of a new pilot program authorized by the state.Both the Dakota County License Center in Lakeville and the Department of Motor Vehicles in Moorhead can sell driver's licenses over the counter, meaning you don't have to wait for yours to come in the mail.The program only lasts through June.
LAKEVILLE, MN
WJON

Brief Blast of Cold Air Moving Into Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- You might need to turn the furnace on this week if you haven't done it already. Wednesday will be another warm one, but a strong cold front will move through Wednesday night and bring cooler temperatures across the region with breezy northwest winds on Thursday. The...
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Climate change in Minnesota is clearly seen at night

As we approach the end of the growing season (for many that came last Tuesday night), it’s worth taking a step back and looking at all the ways to measure just how long the warm season was this year and the warming trend we're witnessing. We know temperatures are...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Walz
CBS Minnesota

Plane hits house in Hermantown

HERMANTOWN, Minn. -- Three people onboard a small airplane were killed when the aircraft crashed into a home in northern Minnesota late Saturday night.Just before 12 a.m. Sunday, a Cessna 172 airplane crashed into a home in Hermantown, near Duluth.The plane hit the second floor of the home and landed in the backyard. All three people onboard -- two men from Burnsville and a woman from St. Paul -- were killed.The two people in the home were not hurt.Police said there are significant power outages associated with the accident.  The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.
HERMANTOWN, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#North America#Business Industry#Linus Business#Msp#Sun Country Airlines#King
CBS Minnesota

3D technology allows all to see Lake Superior's most notorious shipwreck

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – Lake Superior is home to more than 300 shipwrecks. Each one is a reminder of the lives lost in our efforts toward progress.  Vadnais Heights resident Stefan McDaniel is ready to head up north again to the great lake. It's where he's trying to go back in time, by going below the surface."Normally, when you think of like archeological artifacts such as a building from like 1850 or something like that, they're gone. They burned down, they got demolished and replaced with something else," McDaniel said. "These ships are a time capsule of that time period."And...
VADNAIS HEIGHTS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
International Travel
News Break
Politics
Place
Vancouver, CA
CBS Minnesota

Analysts expect record turkey, egg prices ahead of Thanksgiving

MINNEAPOLIS -- Consumers can expect to pay more for their Thanksgiving turkey this year as inflation and bird flu continue to make an impact on the market. The American Farm Bureau Federation released its latest market intel predicting record turkey and egg prices ahead of the holiday. Economists report the retail price for boneless, skinless turkey breast reached a record high of $6.70 per pound in September, a 112% increase from the same time in 2021 when prices were $3.16 per pound. To further the strain on the poultry business, Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, also known as Bird Flu, has made a resurgence...
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Hog-Hauling Semi Rolls Over on Busy Minnesota Road

Woodbury, MN (KROC-AM News)- A busy interchange in Minnesota has reopened after being closed for several hours when a semi-truck hauling hogs overturned Sunday evening. The State Patrol responded to the rollover around 6 p.m. The crash happened along the entrance ramp from eastbound Interstate 94 to southbound Interstate 494 in Woodbury.
WOODBURY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota winemakers thriving due to near-perfect conditions for growing grapes

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Minn. -- Drought last year and dry conditions this year have been challenging for farmers in many parts of the state. But there's a Minnesota crop that thrives in dry weather.Winemakers say conditions for growing grapes have been almost perfect at many vineyards. Some say that grape harvests last year and this year are vintage."We ferment and produce everything on site. Everything is made here, bottled here, and labeled here," said Brittany Maracotta of 7 Vines Vineyard.The winery at 7 Vines Vineyard in Washington County is celebrating its fifth year, and perhaps its best year in business."The 2,000-gallon tank...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
TheDailyBeast

Three Dead After Their Small Plane Crashed Into Minnesota Home

Three people were killed late Saturday after a plane they manned crashed into a home near Duluth International Airport, according to the Duluth News Tribune. A woman from St. Paul, Minnesota, and two men from Burnsville–all of whom in their early 30s—died in the crash, while two of the home’s residents, Jason and Crystal Hoffman, survived. “I’m still not sure what to think. It doesn’t seem real, at all,” Jason Hoffman told the News Tribune. “We’re just lucky. The loss of life is heartbreaking. At the same time we’re grateful for making it through this.” He said the house, where he and his wife lived for seven years, was likely a total loss. Investigators had not yet arrived at the scene by early Sunday morning, according to the paper. Thankfully, the couple’s cat was unharmed.Read it at Duluth News Tribune
BURNSVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
95K+
Followers
24K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy