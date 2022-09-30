Read full article on original website
Bullpup Girls Take 2nd at AVCTL Div III/IV Tennis Tournament
WICHITA, Kan. – On Monday, the Bullpup Girls Tennis team finished second, in their final tune up against AVCTL Div. III and IV opponents before hosting Regionals on Saturday. Bullpup Head Tennis Coach Tyler Brown said, “It was an exciting day to see how we stacked up in one...
Three Bullpups Medal in Saturday’s Newton Cross Country Invitational
NEWTON, Kan. – The Bullpup Cross Country team competed against several larger schools on Saturday, at the Newton Invitational. Three girls medaled, as the varsity girls finished 6th, while the boys took 7th. For the girls’ team, Chloe Clevenger finished 6th, and less than a minute back was Lexi...
Blue Dragons Sweep no. 12 Seward County
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson Community College Volleyball team made its bid to return to the NJCAA national rankings with a decisive Jayhawk West sweep of No. 12 Seward County on Saturday at the Sports Arena. Baylee Miller and Blondie Penaflor paced a decisive Blue Dragon attack that hit...
Kedzior Powers No. 2 Dragons Over No. 9 Butler
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Sophomore running back Dylan Kedzior shined, and he shined bright in one of the biggest rivalries in the Jayhawk Conference. Kedzior rushed for 230 yards and scored four total touchdowns to lead the No. 2-ranked Hutchinson Community College football team to a 27-19 win over the ninth-ranked Butler Grizzlies Saturday at Gowans Stadium.
Another Big Win: Buhler Soccer Blanks Augusta to Win 7th Straight
AUGUSTA, Kan. – Over the last seven matches, Buhler soccer’s defense has been nothing short of fantastic. Just two goals allowed, including a 1-0 shutout win at Augusta on Thursday. The Orioles, now 8-3, managed just three shots on goal for the entire contest. “Our back line has...
Steven Lee Schriner Jr.
Steven Lee Schriner, Jr., 39, of Lindsborg, Kansas, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022 at Ascension via Christi St. Francis Hospital in Wichita due to complications of a car accident. He was born November 9, 1982 in Denver, Colorado, the son of Steven Lee Schriner, Sr, and Kathryn Elaine (Stier) Schriner.
Swedes Come Out Victorious Against the Blue Jays
Hillsboro, Kan. (BethanySwedes.com) – The Bethany College Swedes Volleyball team traveled to Hillsboro, Kansas to compete against the Tabor College Bluejays. The Swedes started and ended the match with the momentum, winning in five sets. The Swedes got ahead early in the first set and stayed ahead, securing the...
Patricia Sue Scheck
Patricia S. “Pat” Scheck, age 82, passed away October 2, 2022 at Diversicare of Sedgwick, Sedgwick, KS. She was born on July 26, 1940 at Anthony, KS, the daughter of Grant E. and Maxine D. (Frank) Martin. Pat was a resident at Diversicare of Sedgwick, having recently relocated from Legend of Hutchinson. She was formerly a resident of Macksville, KS from 1961 to 2019. She was a 1958 graduate of Attica High School and then attended one year at Pratt Community Junior College. She worked several jobs over the years, including as a waitress at the Char-Burg in Pratt, a homemaker, a bookkeeper for A & S Repair in Macksville, a librarian at the Macksville City Library, a CNA at Leisure Homestead in St. John, and a salesclerk at ALCO in Larned. She retired in 2005. On November 28, 1959 she married Linus F. Scheck at Pratt, KS. He preceded her in death on May 20, 2019. Her memberships included, St. Bernard’s Catholic Church and Altar Society, Belpre, KS. She enjoyed reading books, scrapbooking, counted cross-stitching, latch-hooking, playing the piano, and loved playing cards. Survivors include three sons, John L. Scheck, Wichita, KS, Jeffery J. Scheck (Angela), Belpre, KS, Jay A. Scheck, Great Bend, KS; a daughter, Julie K. Scheck (Bernadette Romero), Wichita, KS; a brother, Robert Martin (Mary), Eureka, KS; a sister, Joyce Thomas, Hennessey, OK; two grandchildren, Andrew Scheck (Kate) and Cody Rosenhamer (Reagan); three great-grandchildren, Jacelyn Scheck, Kole Scheck, and Kylee Scheck; and one great-grandchild on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Wallace Martin; and a brother-in-law, Eldon Thomas. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 6, 2022 from 1-7 PM in the Minnis Chapel, Macksville, KS with the family present from 5-7 PM. Rosary/Vigil service will be 11:00 AM Saturday, October 8, 2022 in the St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, Belpre, KS. Funeral Mass will be 1:00 PM Saturday, October 8, 2022 in the St. Bernard’s Catholic Church with Father Prakash Kola. Burial will follow in the Farmington Cemetery, Macksville, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Macksville City Library in care of Minnis Chapel, P.O. Box 34, St. John, KS 67576.
Margaret Ann Darrah Sheets
Margaret Ann Darrah Sheets, of McPherson, Kansas passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Cedars House, McPherson, Kansas. Margaret, daughter of Andrew J. and Lydia (Prosser) Darrah, was born on July 27,, 1929, in the McPherson Hospital and lived her entire life in McPherson, Kansas. She attended the McPherson public schools and McPherson College, where she obtained an Associate’s Degree in Elementary Education. She enjoyed her two years of teaching at the Groveland School and one year at Mitchell School.
WACCC to Host Crawl for Cancer Fundraiser Friday Evening in McPherson
MCPHERSON, Kan. – Women and Children Combating Cancer (WACCC) in McPherson County is hosting a Crawl for Cancer Fundraiser on Friday from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Downtown McPherson. Participants will visit five locations where they can receive one selected beverage, alcoholic or non-alcoholic. Locations include The American...
Carol Sue Teeter
Carol Sue Teeter, 84, of Marquette, Kansas, passed away on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022 at her residence. Carol was born in Sullivan, Indiana on January 18, 1938, a daughter of Dorothy (Bennett) and Guy Godfrey. Carol attended Sullivan grade schools, elementary school and graduated from Sullivan High School, Sullivan, Indiana...
Two Road Changes as Part of K-14 Realignment in Rice County
RICE COUNTY, Kan. – One road opening and one permanent road closure will occur around Monday, Oct. 10, east of Sterling for the Rice County portion of the K-14 realignment project. The section of 17th Road between Avenue U and Avenue V will be open to traffic. The stretch...
Paul W. Hoffman
Dr. Paul Willis Hoffman, 90, of McPherson, KS, passed away in the early morning hours of September 30, 2022. Paul was born on May 14, 1932, to Ralph and Tressie (Heeter) Hoffman and grew up at the family farm near Roann, IN. Paul met his future wife, Joanna Begerow, during...
Dolores (Rashleigh) Jennings
Dolores Jennings, 92, of Little River, Kanas, passed away October 1, 2022, at Sandstone Heights Nursing Home, Little River. She was born December 19, 1929, in Belleville, Kansas, the daughter of Perry T. and Elizabeth Shaver Rashleigh. Dolores has resided in Little River since 1947, briefly moving to Lyons in...
Irene Martindell
Irene Martindell, 101, died September 29, 2022, at Wesley Towers, Hester Care. She was born May 24, 1921, in Hutchinson to Fredrick and Maude (Payne) Lanphier. Irene was a graduate of Hutchinson High School and Hutchinson Community College. On August 10, 1947, she married Robert Martindell, in Hutchinson. He passed away May 31, 2008. Irene worked briefly as a legal secretary, but spent the majority of her life as a homemaker. She was a professional volunteer, giving her time to many organizations in Hutchinson over the years. For over 50 years Irene volunteered at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center and served on the Hospital’s Auxiliary Board. She also served many years as volunteer choir director at First Congregational Church, was an active member of Chapter EK, P.E.O., helped with Hutchinson Community Concert ticket sales, and more.
Wendell D. Becker
Wendell D. Becker, 61, of Moundridge, Kansas, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022 at Newton Medical Center. He was born January 6, 1961 in Moundridge, the son of LeRoy E. and Mildred (Becker) Becker. He was employed at various occupations, working at Pine Village the last 13 yrs. as supervisor...
K-14 bridge Between Sterling, Lyons to be Replaced
RICE COUNTY, Kan. – Work is expected to start around Oct. 17 on a $4.3 million replacement of a K-14 bridge in Rice County. The Kansas Department of Transportation project involves the Cow Creek drainage bridge. 9.7 miles north of the Reno County line — between Sterling and Lyons....
Cancer Council of Reno County’s Starlight Event is Oct. 15
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Cancer Council of Reno County (CCRC) is partnering with The Pointe School of Dance to host the annual Starlight Remembrance on Oct. 15. Celebrate the loved ones in your life who have battled or are battling cancer. Music will begin at 6 p.m. with the...
Reno County Sales Tax Revenue Spikes, Sets Record
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A lot of money was spent in Reno County in July. Evidence of that was seen in the September sales tax distribution to Reno County which was the highest ever for a single month. According to Reno County Treasurer Brenda Kowitz, the $555.819 received in the...
Sterling College Theatre to Perform “White Christmas” at Homecoming
STERLING, Kan. – Taking a beloved movie musical and bringing it to life on the stage is a challenge. Such was the case when adapters created Irving Berlin’s White Christmas which will be staged by Sterling College Music Theatre on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, October 6, 7, and 8 at 7:30 p.m. and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 9.
