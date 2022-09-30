ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Final score predictions for Saints vs. Vikings in Week 4

By John Sigler, Dylan Sanders, Ross Jackson
 4 days ago
Our final score predictions for the New Orleans Saints’ Week 4 game with the Minnesota Vikings don’t favor the black and gold. The 1-2 Saints are reeling from injuries at a number of positions, while the 2-1 Vikings are looking to keep building momentum in a crowded NFC North title fight. There could be a change under center for New Orleans with Andy Dalton taking over for the banged-up Jameis Winston, but whoever starts at quarterback will be facing a tough Minnesota offense. With all that in mind, here are our final score predictions plus a bold prediction for the game:

Final score: Vikings 24-17

Bold prediction: Chris Olave makes his place on this team known. No matter who is at QB, this is Olave’s time to shine. With Michael Thomas likely out, Landry hobbled, Olave is the top option already in his career. He’s fresh off a rookie of the month award, going against a weak Vikings cornerback room. He will have at least one touchdown catch of 50+ yards. The question is, will that be enough or will it come in garbage time while the team is already down. — Dylan Sanders

Final score: Vikings 20-14

Bold prediction: Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Saints wideout Chris Olave both total over 150 receiving yards. This game turns into one of fireworks and breakaway plays, which dazzles the crowd in London and stresses the life out of Saints fans. Jefferson has had less than 50 receiving yards in each of his last two games and Minnesota will be desperate to get him going. Look for the former LSU Tiger to line up in the slot a ton, game-planning him away from Saints star corner Marshon Lattimore. As for Olave, he’s been the most targeted Saints receiver in each of the last two games, landing him Sept. rookie of the month honors. With all-pro pass-catcher Michael Thomas missing practice two days in a row along with starting signal caller Jameis Winston, the Saints will look to what’s worked. The two wide receivers will dazzle, displaying the future of the position across the pond. — Ross Jackson

Final score: Vikings 23-17

Bold prediction: This is another good opportunity for the Saints pass rush to heat up against a pocket passer who takes his time in reading the field (Kirk Cousins averages 2.7 seconds to throw, per Pro Football Focus), much like Baker Mayfield last week. And I like the Saints defensive line against a quietly-really-bad Vikings offensive line. We’ve seen Cameron Jordan and Marcus Davenport take over games with Minnesota before, and I predict their efforts will lead to six sacks for the Saints defense on Sunday. I’m just not convinced the offense can figure things out quickly enough to take advantage of those big swings in momentum. — John Sigler

Tom Brady had a very simple - and accurate! - message for Patrick Mahomes in postgame handshake

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Patrick Mahomes went into Tampa Bay on Sunday night and did just about everything he wanted to do against Tom Brady and the Bucs as his three touchdown passes led the Chiefs to an easy 41-31 win over the team that beat them on the very same field a few years ago in Super Bowl 57.
Penn State running back no longer on roster

The future of the Penn State running game looks in pretty solid shape with freshmen Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen. But after Penn State’s latest win against Northwestern, head coach James Franklin announced a veteran running back is no longer part of the program. Franklin announced Devyn Ford was no longer on the roster when asked about his absence on the sidelines during Penn State’s Week 5 win at home against Northwestern. “Devyn Ford is no longer on the team,” Franklin announced on Saturday. “He’s decided that he wanted to focus on academics. And we wish him the best. I think you...
NFL Power Rankings entering Week 5

Cha-cha-cha-changes (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports) Another week, another series of exciting and surprising NFL results. The Power Rankings carousel shuffle is never ending, with more movement as we now head toward Week 5...32. Houston Texans (0-3-1, lost to Los Angeles Chargers) (Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports) There will be those who would like to believe the Texans showed a lot by rallying against the Chargers. Don't be fooled; they are winless after four games and that Los Angeles team was depleted. Houston has a problem— actually many problems. Next: at Jacksonville Jaguars31. Washington Commanders (1-3, lost to Dallas Cowboys) (Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports) This...
Panthers HC Matt Rhule doesn't commit to keeping Baker Mayfield as starter

We’re just four games into the 2022 season and the Carolina Panthers already might be souring on their Baker Mayfield experiment. Following Sunday’s 26-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, one in which his offense looked as broken as ever, head coach Matt Rhule took the podium for a somber press conference. He was asked if Mayfield, who struggled mightily throughout the outing, was in danger of being benched.
What advanced stats like DVOA, EPA say about the Saints going into Week 5

It’s too soon to say the New Orleans Saints have figured anything out or fixed their problems, and we won’t be able to say that until they’ve leveled out the win-loss column. But what we can do is acknowledge the growth they’re making in some areas while continuing to focus on where they can improve. And though they did lose Week 4’s game with the Minnesota Vikings, there are some positive takeaways when you look through the advanced stats like DVOA, EPA, ANY/A, SCIA, and XLRA (okay, those last two were made up). Here’s what we’ve learned:
