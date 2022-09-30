Final score predictions for Saints vs. Vikings in Week 4

Our final score predictions for the New Orleans Saints’ Week 4 game with the Minnesota Vikings don’t favor the black and gold. The 1-2 Saints are reeling from injuries at a number of positions, while the 2-1 Vikings are looking to keep building momentum in a crowded NFC North title fight. There could be a change under center for New Orleans with Andy Dalton taking over for the banged-up Jameis Winston, but whoever starts at quarterback will be facing a tough Minnesota offense. With all that in mind, here are our final score predictions plus a bold prediction for the game:

Final score: Vikings 24-17

Bold prediction: Chris Olave makes his place on this team known. No matter who is at QB, this is Olave’s time to shine. With Michael Thomas likely out, Landry hobbled, Olave is the top option already in his career. He’s fresh off a rookie of the month award, going against a weak Vikings cornerback room. He will have at least one touchdown catch of 50+ yards. The question is, will that be enough or will it come in garbage time while the team is already down. — Dylan Sanders

Final score: Vikings 20-14

Bold prediction: Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Saints wideout Chris Olave both total over 150 receiving yards. This game turns into one of fireworks and breakaway plays, which dazzles the crowd in London and stresses the life out of Saints fans. Jefferson has had less than 50 receiving yards in each of his last two games and Minnesota will be desperate to get him going. Look for the former LSU Tiger to line up in the slot a ton, game-planning him away from Saints star corner Marshon Lattimore. As for Olave, he’s been the most targeted Saints receiver in each of the last two games, landing him Sept. rookie of the month honors. With all-pro pass-catcher Michael Thomas missing practice two days in a row along with starting signal caller Jameis Winston, the Saints will look to what’s worked. The two wide receivers will dazzle, displaying the future of the position across the pond. — Ross Jackson

Final score: Vikings 23-17

Bold prediction: This is another good opportunity for the Saints pass rush to heat up against a pocket passer who takes his time in reading the field (Kirk Cousins averages 2.7 seconds to throw, per Pro Football Focus), much like Baker Mayfield last week. And I like the Saints defensive line against a quietly-really-bad Vikings offensive line. We’ve seen Cameron Jordan and Marcus Davenport take over games with Minnesota before, and I predict their efforts will lead to six sacks for the Saints defense on Sunday. I’m just not convinced the offense can figure things out quickly enough to take advantage of those big swings in momentum. — John Sigler