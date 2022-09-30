Born To Stun! Michelle Obama Rocks Chic Monochrome Outfit To NYC Dinner With Bruce Springsteen

mega

Born to Stun!

Former First Lady Michelle Obama took New York City by storm this week, looking chic in all-black while meeting pal Bruce Springsteen and his wife for an upscale dinner at Ralph Lauren ’s Manhattan eatery.

On Wednesday, September 28, Obama was spotted outside of Midtown hot spot Polo Bar, sporting an edgy monochrome look as she entered the establishment.

The advocate rocked a fitted black bustier underneath a techwear-inspired set consisting of a black cropped jacket and matching parachute pants. She completed the futuristic ensemble with a structured black handbag, a pair of silver statement earrings and slingback stilettos, while her hair was swept back into a classic low bun.

Obama’s elegant night on the town comes just months after the former FLOTUS got candid about her two daughters , Sasha and Malia Obama, revealing that they are “doing well” as they navigate young adulthood.

"It was an extra special treat to have them,” Michelle explained of their time quarantined together in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this spring.

“Because being with them as adults, it's fun!” she continued, describing Sasha, 21, and Malia, 24, as “ amazing young women .” “I love them at every age."

First entering the limelight as children amid their father Barack Obama ’s 2008 presidential campaign, it seems the pair are all grown up, a sentiment that still surprises Michelle.

"They loved the Jonas Brothers . Now they are bringing grown men home," the mom-of-two joked. "Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."

At the time, Malia was romantically linked to then-boyfriend, Harvard classmate Rory Farquharson , though it seems the couple may have called it quits since Michelle’s April sit-down.

Though Malia and Farquharson have remained tight-lipped on the status of their long-term romance, the former first daughter made headlines earlier this summer after she was spotted getting cozy with music producer Dawit Eklund during several Los Angeles outings.

