New York City, NY

Born To Stun! Michelle Obama Rocks Chic Monochrome Outfit To NYC Dinner With Bruce Springsteen

By Carly Tennes
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RsnrM_0iH8rHuZ00
mega

Born to Stun!

Former First Lady Michelle Obama took New York City by storm this week, looking chic in all-black while meeting pal Bruce Springsteen and his wife for an upscale dinner at Ralph Lauren ’s Manhattan eatery.

On Wednesday, September 28, Obama was spotted outside of Midtown hot spot Polo Bar, sporting an edgy monochrome look as she entered the establishment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NgAa8_0iH8rHuZ00
mega

The advocate rocked a fitted black bustier underneath a techwear-inspired set consisting of a black cropped jacket and matching parachute pants. She completed the futuristic ensemble with a structured black handbag, a pair of silver statement earrings and slingback stilettos, while her hair was swept back into a classic low bun.

Obama’s elegant night on the town comes just months after the former FLOTUS got candid about her two daughters , Sasha and Malia Obama, revealing that they are “doing well” as they navigate young adulthood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZAEXw_0iH8rHuZ00
mega

"It was an extra special treat to have them,” Michelle explained of their time quarantined together in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this spring.

“Because being with them as adults, it's fun!” she continued, describing Sasha, 21, and Malia, 24, as “ amazing young women .” “I love them at every age."

MICHELLE OBAMA SPILLS ON DAUGHTERS MALIA & SASHA'S LOVE LIVES — SEE WHAT SHE REVEALED!

First entering the limelight as children amid their father Barack Obama ’s 2008 presidential campaign, it seems the pair are all grown up, a sentiment that still surprises Michelle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TGFqu_0iH8rHuZ00
mega

"They loved the Jonas Brothers . Now they are bringing grown men home," the mom-of-two joked. "Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."

WHO IS MALIA OBAMA’S NEW MUSIC MOGUL BEAU?

At the time, Malia was romantically linked to then-boyfriend, Harvard classmate Rory Farquharson , though it seems the couple may have called it quits since Michelle’s April sit-down.

Though Malia and Farquharson have remained tight-lipped on the status of their long-term romance, the former first daughter made headlines earlier this summer after she was spotted getting cozy with music producer Dawit Eklund during several Los Angeles outings.

Hollywood Life previously reported on Michelle’s recent NYC night out.

Comments / 69

latrevo to ouzo
4d ago

Oh stop fawning over these two destructive narcissists. Vomit inducing Did they open their arms and home to the illegals on MV? Not on your life. Not in their backyard. Meh

Reply
41
Kate Parrish
4d ago

I’m sure he stuns many, wherever he goes. He has stunned me as well, every time he has opened his hate-filled mouth.

Reply(1)
44
Dary Caicedo
3d ago

finally she got braids in her hair yeah even though that's a way that she put over her regular hair... looking beautiful Michelle Obama..❤️🔥💋

Reply
10
 

Rihanna’s Hair Looks Longer Than Ever As She Rocks Oversized Yellow Jersey & Dior Bag In NYC

Rihanna, 34, was spotted on the way to a recording studio in New York City on Sept. 21. That night, the Fenty Beauty founder’s jet-black tresses were also looking longer than ever as they draped down her body during the outing. Her extra-long locks were parted down the middle and accessorized with her black sunglasses on top of her head. The beauty opted with placing one-half of her tresses in front of her shoulder while the other half flowed behind her.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

Wendy Williams’ Friend Just Gave An Update On Her Health Battle: ‘She Was Going To Die’

Wendy Williams‘ health conditions might have been more serious and life-threatening than previously thought. According to an anonymous insider who claims to be a friend of the former talk show host— and who reportedly spoke with Page Six— Williams was “at death’s door” in May of 2020, when her friend DJ Boof discovered a “catatonic” Williams at her New York City apartment. This, the source allegedly told the outlet, was where the television personality’s former manager Bernie Young supposedly refused to call 9-1-1 out of fear that her condition would become known to the public.
