95.3 MNC
Important information on bat season, preventing spread of rabies
Bat season is underway in Michigan and the Berrien County Health Department is sharing important safety information with community members to help prevent the spread of rabies. More information can be found in the release below. As temperatures drop and bats look for warmer refuges, the Berrien County Health Department...
More at-home COVID tests available in MI
Michigan has announced an additional 289,000 COVID-19 tests are now available…. The tests are being made available to 58 thousand households located anywhere in the state, free of charge. They’re being made available through a partnership with The Rockefeller Foundation and Project Act, according to WSJM. Heading into the...
St. Joseph County Clerk being investigated by Indiana State Police
The St. Joseph County Clerk is being investigated by Indiana State Police after surveillance video showed her entering a secure ballot storage room by herself just days before the May primary election. By law, when entering the secure ballot storage room in an particular county a member of each political...
Three killed in toll road crash in St. Joseph County identified
UPDATE: The names of the three people killed after an SUV hit a deer on the toll road in western St. Joseph County have been released. The collision happened Sunday night when police say the SUV crossed the median and hit a pickup truck after striking the deer. The SUV’s driver, Mark Pelini, 31, of Canfield Ohio, and his passenger, Jillian Marian, 31, of Youngstown Ohio died. A passenger in the pickup, Jane Beecher, 57, of Harrisburg Pennsylvania, was also killed. Two others remain hospitalized.
K9 Luna honored in retirement after two years’ hard work with St. Joseph County Police
St. Joseph County Sheriff Redman recently announced the retirement of County Police K9 Luna and presented her handler Sgt. Parmelee with a recognition plaque. Luna began serving the Department and Community in January of 2020. K9 Luna is a Dutch Shepherd, born on May 03, 2018, in Poland. Luna was...
Single vehicle crash closed I-90 in northwestern Indiana for several hours Friday night
This past Friday, Sep. 30, at approximately 8:50 p.m., a single vehicle crash occurred on I-90 west at the 18.7 mile-marker on the Indiana Toll Road. The driver Antonio Dodson, 51, of Tennessee, lost control of his 2022 Freightliner Tractor trailer which was loaded with produce. The preliminary investigation showed...
Indiana’s Corn Harvested at 16%, Soybeans Harvested at 17%
Harvest progress across Indiana is surging forward thanks to unseasonably cool and dry weather conditions last week that have helped progress for fieldwork. So far, 16% of corn for grain and 17% of soybeans have been harvested as of Sunday, Oct. 2 according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistic Service (NASS). That’s a jump from 6% for corn and 5% for soybeans from the week before.
Shorter days should inspire more alert driving
The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute is reminding Hoosiers to drive responsibly, especially at night. The institute, which puts research and plans into action to reduce traffic crashes and related criminal activity through grants and education efforts, says 3 out of 4 pedestrian fatalities occur at night. They remind the public...
Michigan debates new nuclear future after shuttering Palisades
As debate over the eventual fate of the Palisades Nuclear Plant continues, Michigan officials are studying the state’s nuclear prospects. Should the state tap into new nuclear technologies? That’s one of the questions being posed as the scramble continues to revive the Palisades plant in Van Buren County.
EPA Atrazine Proposal Comment Deadline Nears
Farmers have less than a week left to submit comments on the latest proposal regarding atrazine by the Environmental Protection Agency. The proposal would overturn the recent reregistration of atrazine finalized in 2020, and as agriculture leaders say, would severely limit the use of atrazine. Gary Marshall, retired Missouri Corn...
Voter advocates say absentee ballots take hassle out of Election Day
Voting advocates say more and more Michiganders are choosing to cast absentee ballots to save time and avoid long lines on Election Day. In 2020, two-thirds of the 5.5 million votes cast in Michigan were mail-in or absentee ballots. Although turnout is historically lower for midterm elections, officials expect voting early will remain a popular option this time around.
Indiana U.S. Senate race may be closer than expected
A new poll is shedding some light on how the U.S. Senate race in Indiana may be closer than many realize. The IndyPolitics/AEW Strategies poll asked 600 likely voters throughout Indiana how they will be voting come November. 39-percent said they support incumbent Sen. Todd Young, 37-percent support Democratic challenger...
Gov. Holcomb’s European trip may result in lower taxes, higher wages
Lower taxes and higher wages are what Indiana Sec. of Commerce Brad Chambers says result from the trips that the governor has taken overseas to promote doing business in and with Indiana. Gov. Eric Holcomb and Chambers are in Germany and Switzerland this week on the 12th such trip. “The...
