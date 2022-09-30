Read full article on original website
Related
WBTV
Four dead in North Carolina following the impacts of Hurricane Ian
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In the aftermath on Hurricane Ian, the Office of Governor Roy Cooper has announced that four North Carolina residents lost their lives as a result of the storm’s impacts. “The storm has passed, but many hazards remain with downed trees, downed power lines and power...
WBTV
Health leaders urge caution after N.C. records first 2022 death due to West Nile Virus
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services wants people to take precautions after the state saw its first death due to the West Nile Virus. State health leaders haven’t said where that death occurred. There have been at least two cases of the mosquito-borne...
Comments / 0