ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
Register Citizen

Kim Kardashian Releases Her First Spotify-Exclusive Podcast

On Monday, Spotify released the first two episodes of original podcast “Kim Kardashian’s The System: The Case of Kevin Keith,” available worldwide. Following the series premiere, new episodes will be released each Monday thereafter. More from Variety. Crooked Media Hires Vice's Lucinda Treat as First CEO, Gets...
BUCYRUS, OH
Register Citizen

‘Dune’ Prequel Series at HBO Max Casts Emily Watson, Shirley Henderson

Officially titled “Dune: The Sisterhood,” the series was ordered at HBO Max in June 2019. The show is set 10,000 years before the events of “Dune” and is based on the novel “Sisterhood of Dune” by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson. Per the official logline, the show “follows the Harkonnen Sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect known as the Bene Gesserit”
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Streaming#Live Tv#Sling Tv#Linus Tvseries#Linus Entertainment#Amc#Commonwealth#Oceanians#Air Time

Comments / 0

Community Policy