Read full article on original website
Related
Register Citizen
Jeffrey Dahmer Series ‘Monster’ Is Netflix’s Ninth Most-Watched English-Language Series of All Time
Ryan Murphy’s Jeffrey Dahmer series “Monster” is breaking new records. In its second week on the Netflix Top 10 chart, the series has become Netflix’s ninth most popular English-language TV show of all time. Netflix measures overall popularity by counting hours viewed in a title’s first...
Register Citizen
Kim Kardashian Releases Her First Spotify-Exclusive Podcast
On Monday, Spotify released the first two episodes of original podcast “Kim Kardashian’s The System: The Case of Kevin Keith,” available worldwide. Following the series premiere, new episodes will be released each Monday thereafter. More from Variety. Crooked Media Hires Vice's Lucinda Treat as First CEO, Gets...
We Want To See Your Clever, Punny Halloween Costumes
Whether they get you a thumbs up of approval from across the Halloween party or a collective groan over your *chef's kiss* pun, I wanna see it!
Register Citizen
‘Dune’ Prequel Series at HBO Max Casts Emily Watson, Shirley Henderson
Officially titled “Dune: The Sisterhood,” the series was ordered at HBO Max in June 2019. The show is set 10,000 years before the events of “Dune” and is based on the novel “Sisterhood of Dune” by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson. Per the official logline, the show “follows the Harkonnen Sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect known as the Bene Gesserit”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
Cate Blanchett on Learning How to Play Piano and Conduct for ‘Tár,’ How Movie Depicts the ‘Corrupting Nature of Power’
Cate Blanchett stunned audiences on Monday night at the New York Film Festival with her commanding performance as Lydia Tár — a fictional celebrity composer who experiences a grand fall from grace after her past comes back to haunt her. When writer-director Todd Fields premiered “Tár” last month...
Comments / 0