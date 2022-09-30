Read full article on original website
Remembering Coolio: His life and career in photos
A look back at the life and career of Los Angeles rapper, Coolio. The Grammy-award winning artist passed away on Sept. 28 at 59 years old.
WALA-TV FOX10
Azalea City Marching Festival returns to MGM High School
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The sounds of the Azalea City Marching Festival returned to Mary G. Montgomery High School for the first time since the pandemic. Fourteen high school marching bands from Mobile, Baldwin and Washington counties showed off all of their hard work to a panel of award-winning judges.
Final “Victor-y lap” for beloved runner in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dozens of people spent the day paying tribute to a beloved member of Mobile’s running community. Victor Birch was killed in a vehicle crash one week ago today. This morning friends organized one more run for a man who was always running. A large crowd of people makes their way out […]
thebamabuzz.com
5 scary good upcoming events in Mobile for Halloween
Looking for activities to get you into the spooky season mood? Look no further. Mobile has a wide variety of events and activities planned to make sure your October is a success. Check out these five upcoming events coming to Mobile this October:. 1. Spooky Artwalk. The City of Mobile...
utv44.com
Mobile's missing pig quite popular at Corpus Christi Catholic School
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — An apparent runaway pig NBC 15 first told you about on Wednesday appears to still be on the run. The pig gained quite the popularity after traveling through a number of Mobile neighborhoods. According to a Facebook post of a story NBC 15 produced, a woman claimed that the pig was her mother's.
utv44.com
Videos and pictures inside North Mobile Nursing homes shows ants crawling on residents
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Video and pictures from inside the North Mobile Nursing and Rehabilitation Center shows deplorable conditions. The employee NBC 15 spoke with on Friday said enough is enough. They have complained to management several times, but tells NBC 15 that nothing has been done. Currently, they're suspended and they're not sure why. They believe it might be because they spoke up about these conditions.
familyvacationsus.com
OWA: Waterparks and Rollercoasters, oh my!
A few years ago, we were lucky enough to take a trip to OWA in Foley, Alabama to check out the newest attraction to the area. Our family fell in love with the theme park. So, when we found out that they were opening a state of the art, waterpark, we were thrilled to be invited back.
Mobtown Burger Week: Participating restaurants, signature burgers
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobtown Burger week kicked off Saturday, Oct. 1 and will run through Oct. 8 while people will have a chance to vote on their favorite Mobile burger. The restaurant with the most amount of votes at the end of the week will be crowned “People’s Choice.” People can vote once per […]
Do you apply for Shirley’s Law: ADA explains
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After Jo Holcombe found out her mother, Shirley Smith, had been suffering under the care of her caretaker, she knew she had to do something about it. She’s pushed for Shirley’s Law which acts as an “elder abuse registry for those convicted of abuse or exploitation of the elderly. She pushed […]
Orange Beach ready to let freedom ring at second annual festival
With the start of fall comes festival season and it kicks off this weekend in Orange Beach with Freedom Fest.
WALA-TV FOX10
Fall is Food Festival Season on the Gulf Coast
David Calametti with Alabama Coasting joins Gulf Coast Spotlight on Fox10 Midday with a rundown of food festivals coming up over the next couple of months!. Mobile Burger Week- Oct. 1-8, 2022- Various locations in Mobile. Grilled Cheese Meltdown- Oct. 6, 2022- 300 Conti Street, Downtown Mobile. Mobile Latin Fest-...
New Orleans dining in Spanish Fort? Mandina’s makes it happen
Any time a New Orleans culinary landmark opens a branch office in the Mobile area, it raises two burning questions: How does the interloper stack up, in an area that’s no slouch when it comes to coastal culinary diversity? And did anything get lost in translation?. The operators of...
WPMI
2nd annual Gumbo Fest downtown Mobile October 30 2022
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — In celebration of National Creole Month, the 2nd annual Gumbo Fest will be held downtown Mobile October 30 2022 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Kazoola (558 Dauphin St.) The event will feature a cook-off, live music, and a secondline parade. Tickets are $10 with...
Gulf coast residents speak out after losing loved ones to addiction
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — People gathered at Mobile’s Drug Education Council on Thursday to discuss matters of drug addiction and substance abuse. Led by Virginia Guy, who said this is the worst case of overdose deaths she’s ever seen, people there were sharing their stories after most of them lost a loved one to a […]
Bay Minette 1st responders tackle large trash fire at Baldwin Co. Solid Waste
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — You might see giant clouds of smoke near the heart of Bay Minette Saturday morning. According to a Facebook post made at about 9:45 Saturday morning, first responders are on the scene of a large trash pile fire at the Baldwin County Solid Waste Transfer Station on Nicholasville Road. That’s […]
Hurricane Ian impacts Alabama: ‘Coastal setup’ sucks water out of Mobile Bay
Hurricane Ian was a Category 4 monster storm that swamped Southwest Florida with strong storm surge and maximum sustained winds of around 150 mph. The storm had no impact on Coastal Alabama, aside from rough surf in the Gulf that led to red warning flags on the beaches. Perhaps the...
Mississippi Press
Cruisin’ the Coast set to take center stage across Mississippi coast (full schedule)
MISSISSIPPI GULF COAST -- It’s that time. For a quarter century, the first week of October has meant one thing -- Cruisin’ the Coast, when thousands of classic vehicles, their owners and thousands more spectators flock into coast communities for what has been voted the nation’s top classic car show four of the past five years by USA Today readers.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Fire-Rescue on scene of structure fire at former church
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department is on the scene of a two-alarm fire at a former church. Heavy flames and smoke are showing on the second floor of a two-story structure, formerly The City of Grace Mobile, at 4400 Government Blvd., officials said. There is no word...
Gulf Shores planning commission defers medical cannabis ordinance
Officials say the city first needs to develop a policy before changing the ordinance. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – The Gulf Shores Planning Commission deferred indefinitely a request from resident Ryan Shamburger to consider an ordinance to allow a medical cannabis dispensary in the city. The commission voted at the Sept. 27 meeting unanimously to defer the item.
