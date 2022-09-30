ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Azalea City Marching Festival returns to MGM High School

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The sounds of the Azalea City Marching Festival returned to Mary G. Montgomery High School for the first time since the pandemic. Fourteen high school marching bands from Mobile, Baldwin and Washington counties showed off all of their hard work to a panel of award-winning judges.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Final “Victor-y lap” for beloved runner in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dozens of people spent the day paying tribute to a beloved member of Mobile’s running community. Victor Birch was killed in a vehicle crash one week ago today. This morning friends organized one more run for a man who was always running. A large crowd of people makes their way out […]
MOBILE, AL
thebamabuzz.com

5 scary good upcoming events in Mobile for Halloween

Looking for activities to get you into the spooky season mood? Look no further. Mobile has a wide variety of events and activities planned to make sure your October is a success. Check out these five upcoming events coming to Mobile this October:. 1. Spooky Artwalk. The City of Mobile...
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Entertainment
Mobile, AL
Entertainment
City
Hollywood, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Mobile, AL
utv44.com

Mobile's missing pig quite popular at Corpus Christi Catholic School

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — An apparent runaway pig NBC 15 first told you about on Wednesday appears to still be on the run. The pig gained quite the popularity after traveling through a number of Mobile neighborhoods. According to a Facebook post of a story NBC 15 produced, a woman claimed that the pig was her mother's.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Videos and pictures inside North Mobile Nursing homes shows ants crawling on residents

PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Video and pictures from inside the North Mobile Nursing and Rehabilitation Center shows deplorable conditions. The employee NBC 15 spoke with on Friday said enough is enough. They have complained to management several times, but tells NBC 15 that nothing has been done. Currently, they're suspended and they're not sure why. They believe it might be because they spoke up about these conditions.
MOBILE, AL
familyvacationsus.com

OWA: Waterparks and Rollercoasters, oh my!

A few years ago, we were lucky enough to take a trip to OWA in Foley, Alabama to check out the newest attraction to the area. Our family fell in love with the theme park. So, when we found out that they were opening a state of the art, waterpark, we were thrilled to be invited back.
FOLEY, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margaret Brown
Person
Jane Campion
Person
Townes Van Zandt
WKRG News 5

Do you apply for Shirley’s Law: ADA explains

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After Jo Holcombe found out her mother, Shirley Smith, had been suffering under the care of her caretaker, she knew she had to do something about it. She’s pushed for Shirley’s Law which acts as an “elder abuse registry for those convicted of abuse or exploitation of the elderly. She pushed […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Fall is Food Festival Season on the Gulf Coast

David Calametti with Alabama Coasting joins Gulf Coast Spotlight on Fox10 Midday with a rundown of food festivals coming up over the next couple of months!. Mobile Burger Week- Oct. 1-8, 2022- Various locations in Mobile. Grilled Cheese Meltdown- Oct. 6, 2022- 300 Conti Street, Downtown Mobile. Mobile Latin Fest-...
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Sundance Film Festival#Descendant#Nyff#Documentary Film#Bp#Sxsw#The New York Times
WPMI

2nd annual Gumbo Fest downtown Mobile October 30 2022

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — In celebration of National Creole Month, the 2nd annual Gumbo Fest will be held downtown Mobile October 30 2022 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Kazoola (558 Dauphin St.) The event will feature a cook-off, live music, and a secondline parade. Tickets are $10 with...
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Mississippi Press

Cruisin’ the Coast set to take center stage across Mississippi coast (full schedule)

MISSISSIPPI GULF COAST -- It’s that time. For a quarter century, the first week of October has meant one thing -- Cruisin’ the Coast, when thousands of classic vehicles, their owners and thousands more spectators flock into coast communities for what has been voted the nation’s top classic car show four of the past five years by USA Today readers.
GULFPORT, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Fire-Rescue on scene of structure fire at former church

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department is on the scene of a two-alarm fire at a former church. Heavy flames and smoke are showing on the second floor of a two-story structure, formerly The City of Grace Mobile, at 4400 Government Blvd., officials said. There is no word...
MOBILE, AL
OBA

Gulf Shores planning commission defers medical cannabis ordinance

Officials say the city first needs to develop a policy before changing the ordinance. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – The Gulf Shores Planning Commission deferred indefinitely a request from resident Ryan Shamburger to consider an ordinance to allow a medical cannabis dispensary in the city. The commission voted at the Sept. 27 meeting unanimously to defer the item.
GULF SHORES, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy