wxxinews.org
NYS Labor Commissioner accepts recommendation to lower farmworker overtime threshold
New York State Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon has accepted a recommendation by the Farm Laborers Wage Board to lower the farmworker overtime threshold from 60 to 40 hours per week. It follows years of debate and a 2-to-1 vote by the body earlier this month. The change will be phased-in...
wxxinews.org
Assemblymember Brian Manktelow, incumbent and candidate for New York State Assembly in District 130
Assemblymember Brian Manktelow is running for re-election in District 130. The Republican is challenging Democrat Scott Comegys. This hour, we sit down with Manktelow to discuss his platforms and priorities for the district.
