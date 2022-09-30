ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orem, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gouvu.com

Shosted tied for 10th at Pat Lesser Harbottle Invite, UVU in 11th

TACOMA, Washington—Leighton Shosted led the Utah Valley women's golf team with a two-round score of even par 140 (70-74) on Monday and is tied for 10th at the Pat Lesser Harbottle Seattle U Invitational. UVU is in 11th place on the team leaderboard. Utah Valley shot a two-round score...
OREM, UT
gouvu.com

Utah Valley picks up 2-1 comeback road win at Grand Canyon

PHOENIX—Faith Webber and Julianna Carter each scored a second half goal to lead the Utah Valley women's soccer team to a 2-1 come-from-behind road win at Grand Canyon on Sunday night at GCU Stadium. Utah Valley improves to 7-2-3 overall and 3-0-1 in WAC play, while GCU falls to...
OREM, UT
gouvu.com

Wolverines return to action with pair of games at GCU and Air Force

Following a three-week hiatus since their last game, the Utah Valley men's soccer team will open WAC play with a two-game road swing against Grand Canyon and Air Force. Friday's match against the Lopes is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. MDT and will be streamed on ESPN+. Sunday's match against the Falcons is scheduled for 1 p.m. MDT and will be streamed on the WAC International channel.
OREM, UT
gouvu.com

Men's golf to compete at Mark Simpson Colorado Invitational

The Utah Valley University men's golf team will continue its fall season in Colorado this week as the team will compete in the Mark Simpson Colorado Invitational, Oct. 3-4, at Boulder Country Club in Erie, Colorado. Tournament Format. (54 holes) Late morning and afternoon practice rounds on Sunday, Oct. 22...
ERIE, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy