Following a three-week hiatus since their last game, the Utah Valley men's soccer team will open WAC play with a two-game road swing against Grand Canyon and Air Force. Friday's match against the Lopes is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. MDT and will be streamed on ESPN+. Sunday's match against the Falcons is scheduled for 1 p.m. MDT and will be streamed on the WAC International channel.

OREM, UT ・ 5 HOURS AGO