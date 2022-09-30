ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect In Custody After Shooting Officer During Dispute In East Baltimore, Police Say

By Zak Failla
 4 days ago
Deputy Commissioner Richard Worley provided a briefing to the media in reference to the Officer Involved Shooting that occurred in the 1100 block of E. Chase Street. Photo Credit: Facebook/Baltimore Police Department

A suspect is in custody after a police officer in Maryland was shot on Friday afternoon in East Baltimore, officials announced.

The incident unfolded at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 in the 1100 block of East Chase Street, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Officials said that the officer was transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital for treatment of his gunshot wound. The extent of his injuries was not known later on Friday afternoon, though he reportedly is expected to survive.

According to a CBS report, the shooting came as police were called to a residence in the area as the shooting suspect was allegedly violating a protective order. The shooter allegedly attempted to evade arrest before a struggle ensued and the officer was shot in the leg.

Investigators have not released the name or ages of the officer who was shot or the suspect who fired the gun. No charges have been announced for the shooter.

More details are expected to be released by a Baltimore Police Department spokesperson later on Friday as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

