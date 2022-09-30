ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

KOLO TV Reno

Update: Secret Witness offers reward for info in fraud cause

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 1:51 p.m.: Secret Witness is offering a reward of $500 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of those wanted in connection with this case. If you have information, you can call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. You can remain anonymous. The Carson...
CARSON CITY, NV
FOX Reno

Two arrested for multiple mail theft, check fraud cases in Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — After months of investigation, the Reno Police Department (RPD) says they have arrested two people related to multiple mail theft, check and credit card fraud cases in the greater Reno area. On Thursday, Sept. 29., RPD along with the Douglas County...
RENO, NV
crimevoice.com

Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest for Alleged Identity Theft

Originally Published By: Roseville Police Department Facebook Page. "At about 6:30 p.m. Monday, September 19, Roseville Police officers stopped a car on southbound Highway 65 near Pleasant Grove Boulevard. They knew the registered owner was on probation for fraud/identity theft and had an outstanding Placer County felony warrant for probation violation.
ROSEVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

Suspected Sacramento-area serial window smasher arrested, police say

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — One person has been arrested in connection with destroying multiple Northern California businesses' large glass windows and causing over $500,000 in damages, authorities said. Philip Archuleta, 30, 0f Roseville was arrested for unrelated crimes, including possession of a stolen assault weapon and child endangerment but...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX Reno

Police ask for help searching for missing Fernley man

FERNLEY, Nev. (KRNV & KRXI) — The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing Fernley man. Buddy Yoscovitch, 45, was last seen by his family on the 100 block of King Court on Sept. 23. Yoscovitch's car was found broken down on the...
FERNLEY, NV
FOX Reno

Police searching for elderly Reno woman who suffers from dementia

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 80-year-old woman who suffers from dementia. Carol Lynne Lara was last seen at the Silver Legacy Casino in downtown Reno at about 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 3. She's...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Reno man wanted for kidnapping arrested in Missouri

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man who was wanted for kidnapping was arrested in Kansas City, Missouri on Monday. Roger Hillygus was wanted out of Washoe County after failing to appear for court in February 2022. Hillygus has had several run ins with the...
RENO, NV
FOX40

Rocklin crash kills a woman, leaves a man injured

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Rocklin Police Department says a woman was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Stanford Ranch and Harvest Roads just before noon Sunday. Witnesses say the driver was crying in her mother's arms after the crash. There is no marked crosswalk where the woman was hit. Corporal Marc Guillermo […]
ROCKLIN, CA
Plumas County News

Sheriff's Blotter Sept. 27-29 -cows, bears and kids causing problems

Information in the Sheriff's Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff's Office. No individual's names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Sept 27-29, 2022. September 27. Bring...
QUINCY, CA
kubaradio.com

HWY 20 Fatal in Foothills Sunday Night

(Nevada County, CA) – CHP / Grass Valley reports alcohol impairment is a suspected factor in a HWY 20 fatal Sunday night in Nevada County. Investigators say a 47-year-old Grass Valley man – whose name has not been released – was driving west near Slack's Ravine at a high rate of speed and "due to unsafe driving" crossed into the eastbound lanes and collided head-on with a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by 35-year-old Anthony Burgan of Smartsville, who sustained moderate injuries and a passenger, 25-year-old Alyssa Brown of Yuba City, sustained major injuries.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man dead after south Sacramento shooting on Elder Creek Road

SACRAMENTO – A homicide investigation has lanes blocked on a major south Sacramento intersection early Monday morning. The scene is on Elder Creek Road, near Stockton Boulevard. Sacramento police say officers responded just after 3 a.m. to investigate a report of a shooting. At the scene, police say one victim - an unidentified man - was found and soon pronounced dead by medics. Exactly what led up to the shooting is now under investigation by homicide detectives.No suspect information has been released at this point in the investigation. Drivers heading through the area should detour around the scene. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX Reno

Man killed in shooting outside Reno city hall Sunday afternoon

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is dead and another is behind bars after a shooting outside Reno city hall on Sunday afternoon. Officers with the Reno Police Department responded to the area of First Street and Lincoln Alley at about 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 on the report of a shooting.
RENO, NV

