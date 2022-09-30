Read full article on original website
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Update: Secret Witness offers reward for info in fraud cause
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 1:51 p.m.: Secret Witness is offering a reward of $500 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of those wanted in connection with this case. If you have information, you can call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. You can remain anonymous. The Carson...
FOX Reno
Two arrested for multiple mail theft, check fraud cases in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — After months of investigation, the Reno Police Department (RPD) says they have arrested two people related to multiple mail theft, check and credit card fraud cases in the greater Reno area. On Thursday, Sept. 29., RPD along with the Douglas County...
Sierra Sun
Kings Beach man involved in July fatal collision, arrested in SF for armed robbery
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — A Kings Beach man who was involved in a fatal collision in Tahoe City in July was arrested for suspected armed robbery during the Portola Music Festival that took place Sept. 24-25 in San Francisco. Fox KTVU reported on Sept. 28, that two victims were...
crimevoice.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest for Alleged Identity Theft
Originally Published By: Roseville Police Department Facebook Page. “At about 6:30 p.m. Monday, September 19, Roseville Police officers stopped a car on southbound Highway 65 near Pleasant Grove Boulevard. They knew the registered owner was on probation for fraud/identity theft and had an outstanding Placer County felony warrant for probation violation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Reno
Man arrested for reckless driving, nearly hitting worker in Reno construction zone
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was arrested after speeding through a construction zone in Reno. The first incident happened on Sept. 29 around 2 p.m. in a construction zone near 14070 Red Rock Road. Workers on site reported to Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO)...
KCRA.com
Suspected Sacramento-area serial window smasher arrested, police say
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — One person has been arrested in connection with destroying multiple Northern California businesses' large glass windows and causing over $500,000 in damages, authorities said. Philip Archuleta, 30, 0f Roseville was arrested for unrelated crimes, including possession of a stolen assault weapon and child endangerment but...
Unlicensed Roseville glass repair man suspected of smashing windows at several Sacramento businesses
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Roseville man is suspected of destroying several Sacramento-area businesses' windows with the damages estimated to cost more than $500,000, according to Citrus Heights police. While serving a search warrant in the vandalism cases, police arrested a man for unrelated charges. Philip Archuleta, 30, was arrested...
Police arrest 6 people in 24 hours, including 2 teenagers, for firearm possession
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — In the last 24 hours, Sacramento Police officers made six arrests during five different incidents regarding illegal firearm possession. According to a tweet from the Sacramento Police Department, one of the people arrested was a 16-year-old and one was a 17-year-old. Officers made these arrests during proactive enforcement stops and one […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
2news.com
Douglas County Sheriff's Office Traffic Stop Results in Arrest of ex-felon
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says one of their deputies arrested an ex- felon after a traffic stop revealed Methamphetamine, a stun gun, multiple credit cards to belonging to different people and a catalytic convertor. On Sunday, October 2, 2022, at approximately 6:00 pm, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) Deputies...
FOX Reno
Police ask for help searching for missing Fernley man
FERNLEY, Nev. (KRNV & KRXI) — The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing Fernley man. Buddy Yoscovitch, 45, was last seen by his family on the 100 block of King Court on Sept. 23. Yoscovitch's car was found broken down on the...
FOX Reno
Police searching for elderly Reno woman who suffers from dementia
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 80-year-old woman who suffers from dementia. Carol Lynne Lara was last seen at the Silver Legacy Casino in downtown Reno at about 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 3. She's...
FOX Reno
Police release body camera footage from officer-involved shooting in Wadsworth
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office has released body camera footage from an officer-involved shooting in early August. Deputies with the Lyon County Sheriff's Office responded to a driver acting suspicious at the Pilot Flying J truck stop in Fernley during the afternoon hours of August 4. Police tried to initiate...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Reno
Reno man wanted for kidnapping arrested in Missouri
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man who was wanted for kidnapping was arrested in Kansas City, Missouri on Monday. Roger Hillygus was wanted out of Washoe County after failing to appear for court in February 2022. Hillygus has had several run ins with the...
KCRA.com
Arson arrest made after iconic Moore’s Riverboat Restaurant in Isleton destroyed by fire; second suspect sought
ISLETON, Calif. — One person was arrested and charged with arson after a popular Delta riverboat restaurant was destroyed this summer in Sacramento County, authorities said. Now investigators are searching for a second suspect. Wyatt Tripp was arrested and booked into jail in July, according to jail records. He...
Rocklin crash kills a woman, leaves a man injured
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Rocklin Police Department says a woman was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Stanford Ranch and Harvest Roads just before noon Sunday. Witnesses say the driver was crying in her mother’s arms after the crash. There is no marked crosswalk where the woman was hit. Corporal Marc Guillermo […]
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Sept. 27-29 -cows, bears and kids causing problems
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Sept 27-29, 2022. September 27. Bring...
kubaradio.com
HWY 20 Fatal in Foothills Sunday Night
(Nevada County, CA) – CHP / Grass Valley reports alcohol impairment is a suspected factor in a HWY 20 fatal Sunday night in Nevada County. Investigators say a 47-year-old Grass Valley man – whose name has not been released – was driving west near Slack’s Ravine at a high rate of speed and “due to unsafe driving” crossed into the eastbound lanes and collided head-on with a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by 35-year-old Anthony Burgan of Smartsville, who sustained moderate injuries and a passenger, 25-year-old Alyssa Brown of Yuba City, sustained major injuries.
Man dead after south Sacramento shooting on Elder Creek Road
SACRAMENTO – A homicide investigation has lanes blocked on a major south Sacramento intersection early Monday morning. The scene is on Elder Creek Road, near Stockton Boulevard. Sacramento police say officers responded just after 3 a.m. to investigate a report of a shooting. At the scene, police say one victim - an unidentified man - was found and soon pronounced dead by medics. Exactly what led up to the shooting is now under investigation by homicide detectives.No suspect information has been released at this point in the investigation. Drivers heading through the area should detour around the scene.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Failure to provide DNA, identity theft, check fraud
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Sept. 13. Luana Jean Ybarra, 48, was arrested at 12:16 p.m. on suspicion of a misdemeanor bench warrant in the 2700 block of...
FOX Reno
Man killed in shooting outside Reno city hall Sunday afternoon
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is dead and another is behind bars after a shooting outside Reno city hall on Sunday afternoon. Officers with the Reno Police Department responded to the area of First Street and Lincoln Alley at about 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 on the report of a shooting.
Comments / 0