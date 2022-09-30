Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
RIPTA bus driver accused of being ‘Peeping Tom’ in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Rhode Island Public Transit Authority is accused of being a “Peeping Tom” in Providence. Djefte Paul, who’s 33 years old, is being charged with two counts of disorderly conduct that stemmed from two separate incidents that happened over the weekend. He...
Karen Read’s attorney makes issue of prosecutor’s connection to victim’s friends
The defense attorney for a woman accused of killing her boyfriend — a Boston police officer — during a January snowstorm brought up what he described in court as a “series of conflicts of interests.” Those were due to the lead prosecutor in the case having close personal ties to people at a party the defendant and her boyfriend attended before the fatal incident took place, according to the Boston Globe.
ABC6.com
New Bedford woman accused of trafficking over 80 grams of fentanyl
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A New Bedford woman is accused of trafficking over 80 grams of fentanyl. New Bedford police searched the apartment of Marylin Gonzalez, 58, on Jouvette Street. In the apartment, detectives found four plastic bags of fentanyl weighing 42 grams, 18 plastic bags of fentanyl...
hyannisnews.com
NANTUCKET COCAINE HAUL LANDS COUPLE IN STATE PRISON
NANTUCKET, Massachusetts – [MEDIA STATEMENT] – District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced today that on September 30, 2022, Netria Haywood (DOB 02/02/1968) and Vincent Grant (DOB 03/20/1952) of New Bedford, were found Guilty of drug trafficking offenses after a three day jury trial, before the Honorable Diane Freniere, in the Nantucket Superior Court. The jury found Vincent Grant guilty of Trafficking Cocaine, 18 -36 grams, and found Netria Haywood guilty of Trafficking Cocaine, 200+ grams. Following the verdict, the Commonwealth requested Mr. Grant be sentenced to 4 to 5 years in state prison, and requested Ms. Haywood be sentenced to 13 to 15 years in state prison. Judge Freniere sentenced Mr. Grant to 3 years to 3 years & 1 day in state prison, and Ms. Haywood was sentenced to 13 to 14 years in state prison.
ABC6.com
Providence man found guilty for second time in 2011 murder
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence man was found guilty for a second time in a 2011 killing of a 17-year-old girl. Leron Porter, 41, was found guilty of second degree murder, discharging a firearm while committing a crime resulting in death and possession of a firearm by a person prohibited.
New Bedford Police Arrest Man for Carrying Firearm Without a License
NEW BEDFORD (1420 WBSM) – A man was arrested by New Bedford Police last week for allegedly carrying a firearm without a license. According to police, Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau detectives received information on Friday, September 30 that Malik King, 27, was in possession of a firearm. Through surveillance,...
nbcboston.com
Family That Owns Woburn Restaurants Arrested Over Smuggling Ring, Feds Say
Two restaurants were raided by federal and local law enforcement in Woburn, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning in a human trafficking and indentured servitude operation allegedly conducted by several members of one family. The Dog House and Tudo Na Brasa, both on the same block on Main Street and owned by the...
californiaexaminer.net
Massachusetts Man Chokes On Wet Toilet Paper And Dies In Jail
In his detention cell over the weekend, a Massachusetts man who was accused of killing his mother and then torching her corpse outside her $900,000 Cape Cod house allegedly choked to death on wet toilet paper. Adam Howe, 34, was brought to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, where he...
Dartmouth’s Lincoln Park Killer Gets Parole Revoked For Fourth Time
A man sentenced to life in prison nearly 40 years ago for murdering a security guard at Dartmouth's Lincoln Park in 1982 is being denied parole after getting it revoked four times. The Massachusetts Parole Board wrote in a unanimous Sept. 29 decision that Charles Chaples is not suitable for...
WCVB
South Boston man takes the stand, says Whitey Bulger threatened him over Braintree murder
BOSTON — Fred Weichel took the stand today in his civil trial, asking for $1 million in compensation from the state for serving nearly four decades in prison for the 1980 murder of Robert Lamonica in Braintree. Weichel was released in 2017 after a police report that was never...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man denied parole after being convicted of killing infant daughter
A Massachusetts man was denied parole after being convicted of killing his infant daughter. According to documents issued by the parole board, on October 29, 2003, after a jury trial in Plymouth County Superior Court, Michael Moran of Halifax was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of his infant daughter, Viktoria. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
ABC6.com
Massachusetts man found dead in cell after being accused of killing, burning mother
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A Massachusetts man charged in the death of his mother Friday night is now dead. According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, 34-year-old Adam Howe died of an “apparent suicide” in his cell at the Ash Street Jail in New Bedford on Sunday.
newbedfordguide.com
Paroled Dartmouth’s Lincoln Park murderer returned to custody for the 4th time
“A convicted and confessed murderer from the early 1980’s will stay behind bars after seeing his parole revoked again. According to a decision released on September 29th, the Massachusetts Parole Board concluded by unanimous vote that now 62-year-old Charles Chaples is not a suitable candidate for parole. According to...
Police: Multiple persons of interest in case of missing Warwick woman
The 44-year-old was last seen on May 16 in Apponaug, specifically near Post Road.
ABC6.com
Northeastern University employee charged with staging explosion, FBI says
BOSTON (WLNE) — A Northeastern University employee has been charged in connection with a staged package explosion at the campus last month, the FBI said Tuesday. The FBI identified the employee as Jason Duhaime, 45, of Texas, the former New Technology Manager and Director of the Immersive Media Lab at Northeastern University.
WCVB
Trial begins for former head of State Police Association accused of embezzling money for affair
BOSTON — Opening statements began Monday in the trial of the former head of the State Police Association of Massachusetts. Dana Pullman is accused of using its funds as his own personal piggy bank to pay for extravagant meals, a trip to Florida, a down payment for his car and gifts for a woman with whom he was having an affair.
newbedfordguide.com
58-year old New Bedford woman arrested for allegedly trafficking Fentanyl
“New Bedford police detectives have arrested a woman after trafficking over 80 grams of Fentanyl. On Saturday, October 1, detectives executed a search warrant for 16 Jouvette Street #3 with the target of the search being Marylin Gonzalez, 58. As detectives searched the apartment, they located 4 plastic bags of fentanyl weighing 42 grams, 18 plastic bags of fentanyl weighing 46 grams, 14 film strips of suboxone, and $2,579 which were seized as a result of drug proceeds.
fallriverreporter.com
Dartmouth Lincoln Park murderer sees parole revoked for fourth time according to Board
A convicted and confessed murderer from the early 1980’s will stay behind bars after seeing his parole revoked again. According to a decision released on September 29th, the Massachusetts Parole Board concluded by unanimous vote that now 62-year-old Charles Chaples is not a suitable candidate for parole. According to...
whdh.com
Man involved in 6-passenger Foxboro accident has died
FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - One of the six men involved in a rollover crash on I-95 North in Foxboro has died from his injuries, according to State Police. This man has been identified as Henry Augustin, 23, of Somerville. The six men involved in the crash were all in a...
ABC6.com
Pawtucket man pleads guilty to drug trafficking charges
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A Pawtucket man pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges on Tuesday, according to federal prosecutors. Estefano Lobo, 30, pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine base with intent to distribute and possessing cocaine with intent to distribute. During an investigation in March, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms...
