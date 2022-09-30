ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Comments / 0

Related
ABC6.com

RIPTA bus driver accused of being ‘Peeping Tom’ in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Rhode Island Public Transit Authority is accused of being a “Peeping Tom” in Providence. Djefte Paul, who’s 33 years old, is being charged with two counts of disorderly conduct that stemmed from two separate incidents that happened over the weekend. He...
PROVIDENCE, RI
MassLive.com

Karen Read’s attorney makes issue of prosecutor’s connection to victim’s friends

The defense attorney for a woman accused of killing her boyfriend — a Boston police officer — during a January snowstorm brought up what he described in court as a “series of conflicts of interests.” Those were due to the lead prosecutor in the case having close personal ties to people at a party the defendant and her boyfriend attended before the fatal incident took place, according to the Boston Globe.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

New Bedford woman accused of trafficking over 80 grams of fentanyl

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A New Bedford woman is accused of trafficking over 80 grams of fentanyl. New Bedford police searched the apartment of Marylin Gonzalez, 58, on Jouvette Street. In the apartment, detectives found four plastic bags of fentanyl weighing 42 grams, 18 plastic bags of fentanyl...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
hyannisnews.com

NANTUCKET COCAINE HAUL LANDS COUPLE IN STATE PRISON

NANTUCKET, Massachusetts – [MEDIA STATEMENT] – District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced today that on September 30, 2022, Netria Haywood (DOB 02/02/1968) and Vincent Grant (DOB 03/20/1952) of New Bedford, were found Guilty of drug trafficking offenses after a three day jury trial, before the Honorable Diane Freniere, in the Nantucket Superior Court. The jury found Vincent Grant guilty of Trafficking Cocaine, 18 -36 grams, and found Netria Haywood guilty of Trafficking Cocaine, 200+ grams. Following the verdict, the Commonwealth requested Mr. Grant be sentenced to 4 to 5 years in state prison, and requested Ms. Haywood be sentenced to 13 to 15 years in state prison. Judge Freniere sentenced Mr. Grant to 3 years to 3 years & 1 day in state prison, and Ms. Haywood was sentenced to 13 to 14 years in state prison.
NANTUCKET, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Taunton, MA
City
New Bedford, MA
New Bedford, MA
Crime & Safety
Dartmouth, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Dartmouth, MA
ABC6.com

Providence man found guilty for second time in 2011 murder

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence man was found guilty for a second time in a 2011 killing of a 17-year-old girl. Leron Porter, 41, was found guilty of second degree murder, discharging a firearm while committing a crime resulting in death and possession of a firearm by a person prohibited.
PROVIDENCE, RI
nbcboston.com

Family That Owns Woburn Restaurants Arrested Over Smuggling Ring, Feds Say

Two restaurants were raided by federal and local law enforcement in Woburn, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning in a human trafficking and indentured servitude operation allegedly conducted by several members of one family. The Dog House and Tudo Na Brasa, both on the same block on Main Street and owned by the...
WOBURN, MA
californiaexaminer.net

Massachusetts Man Chokes On Wet Toilet Paper And Dies In Jail

In his detention cell over the weekend, a Massachusetts man who was accused of killing his mother and then torching her corpse outside her $900,000 Cape Cod house allegedly choked to death on wet toilet paper. Adam Howe, 34, was brought to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, where he...
TRURO, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Police#Bristol Superior Court
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man denied parole after being convicted of killing infant daughter

A Massachusetts man was denied parole after being convicted of killing his infant daughter. According to documents issued by the parole board, on October 29, 2003, after a jury trial in Plymouth County Superior Court, Michael Moran of Halifax was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of his infant daughter, Viktoria. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
HALIFAX, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC6.com

Northeastern University employee charged with staging explosion, FBI says

BOSTON (WLNE) — A Northeastern University employee has been charged in connection with a staged package explosion at the campus last month, the FBI said Tuesday. The FBI identified the employee as Jason Duhaime, 45, of Texas, the former New Technology Manager and Director of the Immersive Media Lab at Northeastern University.
BOSTON, MA
newbedfordguide.com

58-year old New Bedford woman arrested for allegedly trafficking Fentanyl

“New Bedford police detectives have arrested a woman after trafficking over 80 grams of Fentanyl. On Saturday, October 1, detectives executed a search warrant for 16 Jouvette Street #3 with the target of the search being Marylin Gonzalez, 58. As detectives searched the apartment, they located 4 plastic bags of fentanyl weighing 42 grams, 18 plastic bags of fentanyl weighing 46 grams, 14 film strips of suboxone, and $2,579 which were seized as a result of drug proceeds.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Man involved in 6-passenger Foxboro accident has died

FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - One of the six men involved in a rollover crash on I-95 North in Foxboro has died from his injuries, according to State Police. This man has been identified as Henry Augustin, 23, of Somerville. The six men involved in the crash were all in a...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
ABC6.com

Pawtucket man pleads guilty to drug trafficking charges

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A Pawtucket man pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges on Tuesday, according to federal prosecutors. Estefano Lobo, 30, pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine base with intent to distribute and possessing cocaine with intent to distribute. During an investigation in March, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms...
PAWTUCKET, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy