Venice Theatre, heart of community destroyed
The Venice Theatre is the heart and soul of Venice. It embodies the entire community. Neighbors are heartbroken to see the destruction and the roof blown off.
Hurricane Ian: Photos show completely empty shelves at Publix in Venice
Photos show shelves at a Venice Publix store completely wiped out after Hurricane Ian caused significant damage to the area.
Sarasota, Florida
Located on the west coast of Florida, Sarasota is a paradise for beach, culture and wildlife lovers. Sunbathers can enjoy sandy stretches on nearby Siesta Key (which has a thriving social scene — ever seen that MTV reality show?) and Longboat Key (where hundreds of sea turtles lay their eggs every year).
AOL Corp
Fla. Woman Reunites with Dad Who Disappeared in Hurricane Ian Flood Waters and Clung to Tree for 3 Hours
Courtesy of Stephanie Downing Stan Pentz (left) with daughter Stephanie Downing (right) As flood water from Hurricane Ian rose in her Rotonda West, Florida, home around 2 p.m. Wednesday, Stephanie Downing got a text message from her father, Stan Pentz, who was over an hour away at his home in Fort Myers. He said the water was up to his shoulders, and he couldn't get out.
Mysuncoast.com
Flooding at Nathan Benderson Park
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota has flooded as a result of Hurricane Ian. High water levels and falling trees have made the area a danger to the public. Officials said it will remain closed until further notice. The closure is enforced by security.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota to distribute water, food, ice and tarps
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County will open four Neighborhood Points of Distribution to county residents who need water, ice, food or tarps due to Hurricane Ian. The sites will operate Saturday, Oct. 1, Sunday, Oct. 2 and Monday, Oct. 3 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations:
Mysuncoast.com
Venice, Englewood residents reeling from damage from Hurricane Ian
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Winds of around 120 miles per hour damaged homes and businesses up and down the Suncoast and uprooted trees. “It was just like they say -- at times it was like listening to a train coming your way,” said Bruno Mollica, a Venice resident. He...
WATCH: Florida Transformer Explodes During Hurricane Ian in Terrifying Moment
After Hurricane Ian pummeled Florida’s west coast, it caused a transformer in Manatee County to explode on Wednesday. A bystander caught the explosion on camera at 5:45 p.m. near a residence in Whitfield Estates. The now-viral clip, taken by resident Ruth Soto, showed the transformer sparking and exploding brightly....
Drone footage shows destruction in Venice, Florida
fox13news.com
Venice mobile home residents scrambled to safety as Hurricane Ian blew through
VENICE, Fla. - Sarasota County residents spent Thursday picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian left a mess in its wake. The Venice area suffered a lot of wind damage, especially in mobile home communities. Kathy and Herb Gardner made it through the storm at their home in Bay Indies,...
fox13news.com
After Hurricane Ian changes track, some in Bay Area feel mix of relief, guilt
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa Bay area residents stocked up on essentials and prepared their homes for the worst. Then, we watched as Hurricane Ian shifted southeast, and while that pared the Tampa Bay area, Southwest Florida was ravaged. It left many in our area with a mix of feelings like...
businessobserverfl.com
Towering cranes fall on Port Charlotte resort construction site
Two of the five massive cranes used in the construction of the Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor were knocked down during Hurricane Ian. The company, in a Thursday statement, says construction crews “took significant precautions prior to the storm but are aware that with the intense winds and flooding” the cranes fell.
Mysuncoast.com
Daylight reveals extent of damage left in Ian’s wake
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Daylight revealed the damage left in the wake of Hurricane Ian across the Suncoast. People are slowly being let back into neighborhoods. Others are cleaning up damage to their homes and communities. Viewers, capturing these moments have shared them with ABC7. We are Suncoast Strong and...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota, Manatee share photos of Hurricane Ian's impacts
As Hurricane Ian continues its churn through Florida, readers and reporters share snapshots from the storm in our areas. To share your photos or videos, email them to Executive Editor Kat Hughes at [email protected] with your name as well as where and when they were taken.
995qyk.com
Daylight Showing Post Hurricane Ian Damage In Florida
As the sun comes up, we’re seeing the mess than Hurricane Ian left behind in Tampa Bay. We escaped the brunt of Ian. Daylight is showing the terrifying damage seen in the south Florida. From St. Pete Police... St. Pete PD: “We have downed trees and power lines throughout...
Hurricane Ian Has Sharks Swimming In The Florida Streets
Hurricane Ian is the worst storm to make landfall along the southwestern coast of Florida, maybe ever. It was a solid category 4. Florida is one of those places where you are not only worrying about the storm and the damage, but you also have to worry about the wildlife as well.
fox13news.com
Parts of Wauchula underwater in aftermath of Hurricane Ian
WAUCHULA, Fla. - The parts of the Wauchula area were underwater Thursday after Hurricane Ian dumped rain on an already-saturated Hardee County, Florida. It was a race against time for rescuers in Wauchula as waters rose from the Peace River, leaving roads completely impassible, homes with water up to their roofs and cars submerged.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Helen Rich, 73, an heiress and great-granddaughter of Wrigley’s Gum founder, William J. Wrigley, was sued for defamation on September 20 in the Hillsborough County courts. The suit was filed by Rich’s recently terminated bookkeeper, Susan Harrell. Harrell worked at
PHOTOS: 1st responders rescue goats, horses trapped in flooding in North Port, Venice
Recovery operations in Sarasota County continued into the weekend after Hurricane Ian brought heavy flooding to the southern parts of the county.
Florida woman hid in closet during Hurricane Ian, rescued days later
A Punta Gorda woman hid in the closet in her mobile home for hours while Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc outside.
