Read full article on original website
Related
wxxv25.com
Cruisin’ the Coast is back in South Mississippi
America’s Largest Block Party is back in South Mississippi. Cruisers from all over are here this week to enjoy gorgeous antique cars and classic hot rods. This morning, there were lines of people waiting to get registered for Cruisin’ events. Guests were set up with lawn chairs, enjoying...
wxxv25.com
Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce hosts 41st annual Salute to the Military
A time of thanks and reflection for the people in our military, the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber hosted the 41st annual Salute to the Military at Beau Rivage. This was a time to pay tribute and thank our neighbors in uniform for their service to our nation and Coast communities. It was a ceremonial program along with a seated breakfast.
wxxv25.com
MGCCC Nursing Program tops in state
Congratulations are in order for Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. The associate degree nursing program is ranked number six in the nation and is the top program in the state. MGCCC also is ranked number seven in the nation by EDUMed’s list of most affordable nursing programs for 2023.
Comments / 0