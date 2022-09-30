Read full article on original website
lamarledger.com
“Incredibly frustrating”: Colorado schools reject Ganahl’s claims that students identify as cats
No, several large Colorado school districts said Tuesday, they are not having issues with students identifying as cats or other animals, as Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl has repeatedly claimed is happening in schools across the state. Ganahl, a University of Colorado regent running to unseat Gov. Jared Polis next...
lamarledger.com
Will hail hit Colorado harder? Will hail stones get bigger? Cause more damage? Here’s what NCAR scientists say
Heat wafting upward from the earth is raising the layer in the air where temperatures are warm enough to melt hail, scientists at the National Center for Atmospheric Research have found. This leads to increased shrinking of big hailstones that otherwise could shatter car windows, batter roofs and wreak havoc...
