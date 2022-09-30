Read full article on original website
Game week six post-practice Q&A: WR Jalil Farooq
NORMAN, Okla. — With Dillon Gabriel injured and Davis Beville coming in, the Sooners couldn't ever really get the passing game going in a 55-24 loss at TCU last weekend. It's their second straight setback after starting 3-0. In the loss, wide receiver Jalil Farooq caught a couple of passes for 17 yards, with a long of 15. Quarterbacks targeted him five times total, and surely he'll need to be looked to more to turn things around offensively moving forward.
NORMAN, Okla. — For the second time in three seasons, the Sooners have dropped their first two games in Big 12 play. They were hammered by the TCU Horned Frogs 55-24 Saturday afternoon at Amon G. Carter Stadium. It went awry from the get-go, and things never got on...
With starter Dillon Gabriel in concussion protocol, attention turns to backup Davis Beville and maybe someone else as the Sooners prepare to face Texas.
Game week six post-practice Q&A: RB Eric Gray
NORMAN, Okla. — With Dillon Gabriel getting injured last weekend in a 55-24 loss at TCU, the running game became more important than ever. Eric Gray toted the rock 13 times for 60 yards and a touchdown. However, he was one of the many other Sooners who got nicked...
OSU Moves On Up In The Rankings, While OU Slips Out
The Cowboys were able to avenge last year's Big 12 Championship loss against Baylor in a 36-25 win, while the Sooners were mauled by Texas Christian in a stunning 55-24 loss. Oklahoma State were able to move up to seventh in the AP Top 25, while Oklahoma is now unranked.
3 Great Steakhouses in Oklahoma
While it is true that it is very easy to prepare a steak at home, it is also true that we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time and enjoy a nice dinner that somebody else prepared. If you too love to discover new restaurant, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oklahoma that you should absolutely visit if you want to see what a good steak house taste like. Here are the three highly praised restaurants in Oklahoma.
Oklahoma Drive-In Theatre is Showing All Your Favorite Scary Movies for Halloween!
This drive-in movie theatre in Oklahoma will be showing all your favorite scary and family Halloween movies this fall to help get you in the mood for All Hallow's Eve. If it's been a while since you've been to the drive-in, or maybe you've never been before, you won't want to miss this. Watch your favorite fall titles under the stars!
No more years for Stitt
Instead of the chant “four more years” for Kevin Stitt, it should be “no more years.”. We had questions about him from the first time we heard him speak at the Oklahoma Press Association meeting in the summer of 2018. You could almost tell that he was...
