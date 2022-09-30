Read full article on original website
‘Lackluster’ Week for Manhattan’s Luxury Real Estate as Stocks Fall and Interest Rates Rise
Falling stocks and rising interest rates stymied the Manhattan luxury real estate market last week, according to Monday’s report from Olshan Realty. There were 14 contracts signed for homes priced at $4 million or more in the week ending Sunday, the data showed. That’s two fewer than the previous week. Deals were made on eight co-ops and six condos, with no townhouses or condops in the mix.
Manhattan Home Sales Sink in the Third Quarter, But Remain Above Pre-Pandemic Levels
Like many other U.S. real estate markets, 2022 has been a year of normalization for the Manhattan real estate market. The volatility of the stock market, rising interest rates and worries over a recession in the U.S. contributed to the slowing in the third quarter of the Manhattan real estate market, which experienced huge growth throughout 2021.
‘Trophy’ Toronto Home Designed by Famed Canadian Architect Lists for C$28 million
A Mid-Century Modern Contemporary home in Toronto that boasts indoor and outdoor pools and a Zen-like garden has hit the market for C$28 million (US$20.59 million). Sitting on more than 2 acres in the city’s affluent Bridle Path neighborhood, the 1976 home was designed by John C. Parkin, an England-born architect who brought the “International Style” to Canada, according to the listing with Jane Zhang, Christian Vermast and Paul Maranger of Sotheby’s International Realty Canada.
New York, New York, Apartment With 1,428 Square Feet and Two Bedrooms Asks $1.45 Million
This apartment in New York, New York, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 1,428 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Victoria Rong Kennedy. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. The elegant living and dining space is perfect for entertaining, with extra-large open chef's kitchen with large window, graceful flow and refined appointments. Designed by world-renowned SLCE Architects, the Azure has become a vanguard for a new way of living in Manhattan with 24-hour concierge and a live-in resident manager. Generous storage/closet space including 2 vast walk-in closets and a large second bedroom closet. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. This elegant 1428 SF apartment features open south/east city views, floor-to-ceiling windows,10 feet high ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, Viking/Bosch appliances, Hunter Douglas blinds, Caserstone countertops, and spa like bathroom with Blue de Savoie and Stellar white marble. Building amenities include two landscaped roof terraces, cold storage, a bike room, a fitness center outfitted with Techno Gym equipment, one of the largest and most stunning children's playroom in NYC, a game room with Wi-Fi, a resident lounge, and a conference/dining area with adjacent kitchen.
In a Sea Of Branded Residences, Buyers Are Choosing Flexibility
A novel real estate opportunity is emerging in the branded-residence realm to fit buyers’ increasingly nomadic lifestyles, according to Erin Boisson Aries. She heads her eponymous team of luxury real estate agents at Douglas Elliman in New York. Finding herself at the intersection of hotels, condos and rentals, Ms....
On the Market in Maui: A $35 Million Estate With a Whale-Watching Deck
In Hawaii, a waterfront property with a whale-watching deck is listing for $35 million. The five-bedroom, roughly 7,400-square-foot home is located in Maui’s Wailea-Makena neighborhood, said listing agent Chelsea Dimin of Compass. The owners are Silicon Valley-based Sass Somekh, a retired semiconductor-industry executive, and his wife, artist Eta Somekh.
East Hampton, New York, Home With 7,500 Square Feet and Seven Bedrooms Asks $8.45 Million
This stunning home in East Hampton, New York, has 7,500 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Gary DePersia. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. Newly refinished light oak floors welcome all into a grand entrance that fans out to find the living room and den, both warmed by their own fireplaces. With elements of size and construction that could no longer be duplicated, a 7-bedroom, 8,000 SF+/-, residence, on 3 levels of finely articulated living space, sequestered behind a gated entry, presents the combination of masterful construction, exquisite finishes, copious amenities and a sensible floor plan that has become the hallmark of fine East End design. Upstairs the primary wing with private balcony offers a large sleeping chamber with fireplace, ample closets and luxurious bath with steam and jacuzzi. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. Outside broad patios with ample room for couches, chairs and alfresco dining look out to the lawn embracing the pool with hot tub and cabana while the sunken all weather tennis court is just beyond, sequestered behind mature trees. Above the semi attached 2 car garage is a complete studio apartment with bedroom and bath, perfect for the weekend overflow while a dedicated pool bath and laundry is built in below.
