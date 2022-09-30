ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chile's Boric receives Israeli ambassador credentials after diplomatic tussle

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
SANTIAGO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Chilean President Gabriel Boric received the credentials of Israel's new ambassador on Friday afternoon, two weeks after a diplomatic dispute after the ceremony was postponed due to the death of a young Palestinian.

Israeli ambassador Gil Artzyeli had initially been scheduled to attend the ceremony on Sept. 15, but that same day it was postponed in a move Israel's foreign ministry characterized as "unprecedented."

Chile's decision was in response to the death of a Palestinian teenager during a military operation in the occupied West Bank, the Chilean government said in a statement, adding that the ceremony had been rescheduled for Sept. 30. read more

Reporting by Natalia Ramos; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

