Read full article on original website
Related
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Former Wolverine World Wide CEO to be inducted into West Michigan Business Hall of Fame
Junior Achievement of the Michigan Great Lakes (JAMGL) plans to induct Blake Krueger of Wolverine World Wide as a laureate in the West Michigan Business Hall of Fame. The Junior Achievement West Michigan Business Hall of Fame honors prominent business leaders who possess a record of outstanding business achievements in West Michigan, have earned the respect of the local community and who serve as a role model, particularly to local youth.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
The Grand Rapids Chamber invites leaders to rise together
The issue of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in business is rising to the top for many organizations across West Michigan, as well as throughout the nation. Whether feeling pressure to address DEI or embracing it as a priority, concerns by those charged with executing a program are often the same.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
ArtPrize names 2022 winners
Two North Carolina brothers took home the top honor at ArtPrize this year. “Creation, Destruction, Reflection,” a 3D art piece by Brad and Bryan Caviness won the Artist to Artist prize with a purse of $12,500. This year’s juried awards winners took home $10,000 per winner and $2,500 per...
WWMTCw
West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan
When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
Produce sold in Metro Detroit stores could be contaminated with human waste
(CBS DETROIT) - A warning for any consumers who may have recently bought produce from some stores in Metro Detroit -- produce could be contaminated with human waste.The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development advises people not to eat Kuntry Gardens produce or products containing produce from Kuntry Gardens of Homer, Michigan, because it may be contaminated with raw, untreated human waste. During a produce safety inspection, staff at MDARD saw that Kuntry Gardens was using raw human waste on the fields where produce was grown and the same items were then shipped to several stores across the state.The product may...
West Michigan Bar Receives Praise For Posting This Sign In The Bathroom
When you enter a bar restroom you're likely to see some things you probably don't want to see. From gross stuff on the floor to the classic Call For A Good Time number written on the inside of a bathroom stall. But one West Michigan bar had something hanging in...
Produce from Michigan farm using untreated human waste declared public health risk
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- Michigan residents are being advised to not eat produce from Kuntry Gardens due to the Homer farm’s use of raw, untreated human waste as fertilizer. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued the warning on Monday, Oct. 3, after a routine safety inspection revealed Kuntry Gardens was using raw, untreated human waste on fields where produce was grown for sale to local grocery stores and direct sales.
RELATED PEOPLE
Pulaski Days celebrates 50 years of Polish heritage in West Michigan
The annual Polish cultural celebration “Pulaski Days” is back in West Michigan after getting canceled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Bank CEO receives community banking award
A leader of a local bank earned recognition for his contributions to the community banking industry. Kelly Potes, CEO of Sparta-based ChoiceOne Bank, recently earned the 2022 Best of Community Banking Award from the Community Bankers of Michigan (CBM). The award recognizes the contributions and success of a Michigan community...
West Michigan Residents Lose Their Minds Over Walgreens Pharmacy Closure
People are absolutely losing their minds and for a good reason. Many Grand Rapids residents have been forced to get their prescriptions filled by other locations for almost two weeks. Why you may ask?. The Walgreens pharmacy on Plainfield Avenue NE near 4 Mile Road NE has been closed since...
West Michigan couple combing through destroyed Florida home
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Steve and Sue Lesky of Holland finally finished their vacation home in Englewood, Florida in April. After waiting years for a place to open for sale in Sue's brother's mobile home park, they scooped it up and spent two years renovating it. "Just always it...
IN THIS ARTICLE
West Michigan automotive supplier hosting job fair
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Automotive parts supplier Lacks Enterprises Inc. is hosting a job fair on Oct. 18-19 for a range of positions in general manufacturing, shipping and receiving, and the skilled trades. The job fair is taking place at the company’s employment center, 4949 Broadmoor Ave. SE in...
Great Lakes Now
As septic pollution roils Higgins Lake, Michigan lawmakers consider reform
The Great Lakes News Collaborative includes Bridge Michigan; Circle of Blue; Great Lakes Now at Detroit Public Television; and Michigan Radio, Michigan’s NPR News Leader; who work together to bring audiences news and information about the impact of climate change, pollution, and aging infrastructure on the Great Lakes and drinking water. This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. Find all the work HERE.
Here’s When We Can Expect the First Snowfall in Kalamazoo
According to recent long-range forecasts, we may get snow earlier than normal this year. We now have a couple of predictions about the first snowfall of Winter 2022/2023. I realize that the weather in Michigan is almost always the opposite of consistent. Who knows, we could have a freak snowstorm before Halloween. In fact, one long-range forecast shows our first snowfall happening very close to the spooky holiday.
New tool hopes to prevent property fraud in West Michigan
According to the FBI, property and mortgage fraud is one of the fastest-growing white collar crimes in the country.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
awesomemitten.com
ULTIMATE Guide to the BEST Drive-In Theaters in Michigan [Updated 2022]
We are right in the middle of the outdoor season of cinematic fervor and a season where the nights are perfect for outdoor adventures here in the Mitten State. It is definitely a great time to grab your significant other, peruse your laptop, and decide where your next date night will be.
A Message To Michigan Drivers Who Try To Block Others From Merging
One of the biggest struggles for Michigan drivers is the seemingly neverending construction season that seems to run from March to late November (if not longer) every year. Compounding that problem is the fact that Zipper Merging seems to be an inherently difficult concept for Michigan drivers. Does the state...
Michigan’s Oldest State Park Is Easier To Get To Than You Might Think
There are over 100 state parks and recreation areas to experience 'Pure Michigan'. Officially 103 according to the State of Michigan in fact, with two new ones on the way. But have you ever wondered which park was first?. What's the oldest state park in the State of Michigan?. According...
wcsx.com
Michigan Haunted House Ranked No. 5 Scariest in the U.S.
The leaves are starting to change colors in Michigan, and spooky season is officially here. When it comes to haunted houses and haunts, Michigan has some great ones. As it turns out, one local haunted house has been named the No. 5 scariest in America. The crew at Hauntworld.com has...
Comments / 0