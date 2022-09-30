ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids Business Journal

Former Wolverine World Wide CEO to be inducted into West Michigan Business Hall of Fame

Junior Achievement of the Michigan Great Lakes (JAMGL) plans to induct Blake Krueger of Wolverine World Wide as a laureate in the West Michigan Business Hall of Fame. The Junior Achievement West Michigan Business Hall of Fame honors prominent business leaders who possess a record of outstanding business achievements in West Michigan, have earned the respect of the local community and who serve as a role model, particularly to local youth.
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids Business Journal

The Grand Rapids Chamber invites leaders to rise together

The issue of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in business is rising to the top for many organizations across West Michigan, as well as throughout the nation. Whether feeling pressure to address DEI or embracing it as a priority, concerns by those charged with executing a program are often the same.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

ArtPrize names 2022 winners

Two North Carolina brothers took home the top honor at ArtPrize this year. “Creation, Destruction, Reflection,” a 3D art piece by Brad and Bryan Caviness won the Artist to Artist prize with a purse of $12,500. This year’s juried awards winners took home $10,000 per winner and $2,500 per...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
1470 WFNT

This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan

When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Produce sold in Metro Detroit stores could be contaminated with human waste

(CBS DETROIT) - A warning for any consumers who may have recently bought produce from some stores in Metro Detroit -- produce could be contaminated with human waste.The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development advises people not to eat Kuntry Gardens produce or products containing produce from Kuntry Gardens of Homer, Michigan, because it may be contaminated with raw, untreated human waste. During a produce safety inspection, staff at MDARD saw that Kuntry Gardens was using raw human waste on the fields where produce was grown and the same items were then shipped to several stores across the state.The product may...
FOOD SAFETY
Kalamazoo Gazette

Produce from Michigan farm using untreated human waste declared public health risk

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- Michigan residents are being advised to not eat produce from Kuntry Gardens due to the Homer farm’s use of raw, untreated human waste as fertilizer. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued the warning on Monday, Oct. 3, after a routine safety inspection revealed Kuntry Gardens was using raw, untreated human waste on fields where produce was grown for sale to local grocery stores and direct sales.
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Bank CEO receives community banking award

A leader of a local bank earned recognition for his contributions to the community banking industry. Kelly Potes, CEO of Sparta-based ChoiceOne Bank, recently earned the 2022 Best of Community Banking Award from the Community Bankers of Michigan (CBM). The award recognizes the contributions and success of a Michigan community...
SPARTA, MI
Great Lakes Now

As septic pollution roils Higgins Lake, Michigan lawmakers consider reform

The Great Lakes News Collaborative includes Bridge Michigan; Circle of Blue; Great Lakes Now at Detroit Public Television; and Michigan Radio, Michigan’s NPR News Leader; who work together to bring audiences news and information about the impact of climate change, pollution, and aging infrastructure on the Great Lakes and drinking water. This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. Find all the work HERE.
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

Here’s When We Can Expect the First Snowfall in Kalamazoo

According to recent long-range forecasts, we may get snow earlier than normal this year. We now have a couple of predictions about the first snowfall of Winter 2022/2023. I realize that the weather in Michigan is almost always the opposite of consistent. Who knows, we could have a freak snowstorm before Halloween. In fact, one long-range forecast shows our first snowfall happening very close to the spooky holiday.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Marketing
wcsx.com

Michigan Haunted House Ranked No. 5 Scariest in the U.S.

The leaves are starting to change colors in Michigan, and spooky season is officially here. When it comes to haunted houses and haunts, Michigan has some great ones. As it turns out, one local haunted house has been named the No. 5 scariest in America. The crew at Hauntworld.com has...
MICHIGAN STATE

