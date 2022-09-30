Read full article on original website
On heels of similar claim by police chief, Douglas County sheriff in court filings accuses DA of harassment and intimidation
The Douglas County sheriff in a recent court motion has suggested that the Douglas County district attorney has issued subpoenas only to “harass and intimidate” him. The motion follows a similar motion last week by the Lawrence police chief, who said the DA was “weaponizing” her subpoena powers in a retaliatory way.
LJWORLD
Former Lawrence police officer enters into diversion agreement for misconduct charges
A former Lawrence police officer signed a diversion agreement on Monday to resolve charges he faced after using police computers to spy on a woman with whom he was in a child custody dispute. David Shane Williams, 35, of De Soto, is charged in Douglas County District Court with one...
LJWORLD
Man shot by police in eastern Lawrence was reportedly armed, had multiple run-ins with legal system
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has identified Michael Scott Blanck, 43, of Lawrence, as the person who was fatally shot by law enforcement on Sunday in eastern Lawrence. Around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Lawrence police officers were called to a residence in the 1700 block of East 21st Terrace in reference to a report of criminal damage. While officers were on scene investigating, they were confronted by an armed subject, LPD said in a news release Monday morning. LPD offered no details about what happened next, but said only that “officers discharged their firearms” and that a person died. LPD did not release the person’s name, age or any other details.
LJWORLD
Lawrence man known for leading police on multiple car chases has been charged with attempted first-degree murder
A Lawrence man known for leading police on high-speed car chases was charged Monday in Douglas County District Court with attempted first-degree murder with a handgun. The man, Steven Carl Drake II, faces one count of attempted first-degree murder. The charge stems from an incident on Sept. 28, when Drake is alleged to have fired multiple rounds from a handgun at a man with the intent to kill him, according to charging documents.
LJWORLD
Man who died in fatal accident near Lecompton was rural Lawrence resident
Authorities have named Cole D. Rodenbeek, 39, of rural Lawrence, as the man who died in an accident Saturday near Lecompton. Douglas County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson George Diepenbrock said Tuesday that the cause and circumstances of the accident were still under investigation. As the Journal-World reported, one person was...
LJWORLD
Rally in Leavenworth to call for renewed investigation into 1988 disappearance of Randy Leach
Family and friends of Randy Leach will hold a rally this week to encourage an investigation into his 1988 disappearance. On Wednesday at noon at the Leavenworth County Courthouse, Randy’s mother, Alberta Leach, is asking for supporters to help advocate for the sheriff to take a fresh look into Randy’s case with the help of a cold case task force, according to an announcement from those involved with the “Help Find Randy Leach” rally. As the Journal-World recently reported, Alberta and others have renewed calls to investigate the case.
LJWORLD
Douglas County court filings for Oct. 2, 2022
Jonathan Paul Sielaff, 35, Lawrence, and Amy Lurken, 35, Lawrence. Ruth Olav Willmott, 28, Lawrence, and Benjamin Thomas Bolton, 28, Lawrence. Carlos Enrique Garcia, 37, Lawrence, and Neyrot Marcial, 35, Lawrence. William Noah McDade, 31, Rossville, Ga., and Erica Renee King, 22, Lawrence. Jonathan Stewart Boston, 47, Lawrence, and Carla...
3 arrested after child taken from Topeka found in Johnson County
Douglas County law enforcement stopped a car on K-7 and rescued a 3-year-old child who had been taken from Topeka, Kansas, early Friday.
KMBC.com
Three people have been arrested in connection with the 2021 murder of a couple in Olathe, Kansas
OLATHE, Kan. — Ten months after a Tonganoxie, Kansas, couple wasgunned down after leaving an area restaurant, prosecutors have announced the arrests of three people reportedly involved in the case. The shooting happened in the early hours of Nov. 20, 2021. The victims, 45-year-old Angela Santiago and 42-year-old Jose...
LJWORLD
3 people taken to hospitals after 2-vehicle crash in rural Douglas County
Three people were taken to hospitals after a two-vehicle crash in southwestern Douglas County on Tuesday evening, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after 8 p.m., deputies were notified of the crash in the 600 block of East 100 Road, sheriff’s office spokesman George Diepenbrock said in an email. According to a preliminary investigation, Diepenbrock said, a southbound vehicle driven by a 46-year-old woman had swerved on the roadway before striking a northbound vehicle driven by a 45-year-old man.
californiaexaminer.net
10 Kansas Officers Shot During Chase And Shooting In Downtown Topeka
A spokesman for the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Melissa Underwood, said that a 33-year-old man wanted in connection with deadly shooting, a woman in his car, and an officer were all shot during an incident involving a barrage of gunfire around downtown Topeka on Thursday. The Underwood announced late Thursday...
LJWORLD
Douglas County Commission to take the week off, will meet again Oct. 12
The Douglas County Commission won’t be meeting this week. Douglas County Administrator Sarah Plinsky told the Journal-World after last week’s meeting that the commission would be taking the week off and would reconvene during the second week of October. In part, Plinsky said that’s because there wouldn’t be...
WIBW
Family mourning death of 23-year-old killed in shooting at Meadowlark Apartments
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department responded to another deadly shooting 24 hours after Thursday’s homicide. Law enforcement received multiple calls of gunshots on Friday morning around 10:00 at Meadowlark Apartments. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Keith Gaylord Jr., 23, of Topeka, dead and one other individual shot with non-life threatening injuries, who was immediately transported to a local hospital.
LJWORLD
Final configuration of Old West Lawrence traffic-calming project to be installed soon
A much debated traffic control effort in Old West Lawrence continues, with the third and final configuration of the pilot program set to be installed soon. The revised configuration of traffic calming devices results in fewer turn restrictions and adds other new features, such as planters that take up a portion of the driving lane. The new configuration will be installed next week, weather permitting, according to an announcement in the city’s newsletter. The third configuration is based on the recommended plan from the members of the Old West Lawrence Traffic Safety Team, according to the project website.
Kansas county sees population boost
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The latest U.S. Census Bureau numbers show that Shawnee county is getting a boost in population numbers. “I think every community in America loves to have that tagline, this is a great place to raise a family,” CEO of Greater Topeka Partnership, Matt Pivarnik said. Shawnee County along with the greater […]
Free airshow in Topeka Saturday
TOPEKA (KTMJ) – The Foundation for Aeronautical Education is hosting a free airshow this weekend. Greg Inkmann stopped by FOX 43 AM Live Tuesday to tell us about it. The show will be from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at 599 NE Sardou Ave. in Topeka. It’s free, but food is available for $5 for […]
LJWORLD
City pauses idea of donating downtown parking lot to Bert Nash for homeless housing; site near 18th and Haskell mentioned
A prominent downtown parking lot is no longer set to be donated to the Bert Nash Community Mental Health Center for a unique multistory housing project. City commissioners at a Sept. 13 meeting had told city staff to begin working on a plan that could include donating a city-owned parking lot — a to-be determined one along Vermont Street — to Bert Nash for what was anticipated to be a three-story building with 24 housing units for people experiencing homelessness. The project also would have room for support services and perhaps even a grocery store.
LJWORLD
ARPA funding reimburses Senior Resource Center after long search for new ADA-accessible vans
When the COVID-19 pandemic snarled supply chains, the Senior Resource Center for Douglas County had a big problem: Two of the ADA-accessible vans it uses to transport seniors to doctor’s appointments urgently needed to be replaced. Wheelchair-accessible vehicles were being snatched off the market almost as quickly as they...
LJWORLD
Douglas County Heritage Conservation Council seeks community input on Rural Preservation Plan
The Douglas County Heritage Conservation Council is looking to put together a Rural Preservation Plan, and its first step in doing so will be an upcoming community input session. The meeting is set for Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Vinland Fairgrounds, 1736 North 700 Road. The...
LJWORLD
City opens temporary campsite for those experiencing homelessness, plans to create long-term site in another location
The City of Lawrence has begun to relocate people experiencing homelessness who have been camping in some city parks to a temporary city-run campsite, with plans to create a long-term site in the near future. With the recent opening of the new campsite, which is located near North Second Street...
