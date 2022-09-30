A much debated traffic control effort in Old West Lawrence continues, with the third and final configuration of the pilot program set to be installed soon. The revised configuration of traffic calming devices results in fewer turn restrictions and adds other new features, such as planters that take up a portion of the driving lane. The new configuration will be installed next week, weather permitting, according to an announcement in the city’s newsletter. The third configuration is based on the recommended plan from the members of the Old West Lawrence Traffic Safety Team, according to the project website.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO