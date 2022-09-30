Read full article on original website
Bank CEO receives community banking award
A leader of a local bank earned recognition for his contributions to the community banking industry. Kelly Potes, CEO of Sparta-based ChoiceOne Bank, recently earned the 2022 Best of Community Banking Award from the Community Bankers of Michigan (CBM). The award recognizes the contributions and success of a Michigan community...
China EV tech seen as critical, but tax breaks raise questions for Michigan
When President Joe Biden toured the Detroit Auto Show on Sept. 14, he delivered a speech about how restoring manufacturing in Michigan and the U.S. is key to beating China in the electric vehicle arms race. Two weeks later, Michigan officials approved tens of millions of dollars in incentives for...
Former Wolverine World Wide CEO to be inducted into West Michigan Business Hall of Fame
Junior Achievement of the Michigan Great Lakes (JAMGL) plans to induct Blake Krueger of Wolverine World Wide as a laureate in the West Michigan Business Hall of Fame. The Junior Achievement West Michigan Business Hall of Fame honors prominent business leaders who possess a record of outstanding business achievements in West Michigan, have earned the respect of the local community and who serve as a role model, particularly to local youth.
Tax cut for car buyers? Lawmakers aim to cut sales tax on auto rebates
LANSING — Michigan car buyers would get a tax cut under bills nearing final approval in the Legislature, where senators voted Wednesday to levy the 6% state sales tax on the amount people pay for a vehicle, not the list price. Michigan currently taxes auto sales without manufacturer incentives...
ArtPrize names 2022 winners
Two North Carolina brothers took home the top honor at ArtPrize this year. “Creation, Destruction, Reflection,” a 3D art piece by Brad and Bryan Caviness won the Artist to Artist prize with a purse of $12,500. This year’s juried awards winners took home $10,000 per winner and $2,500 per...
