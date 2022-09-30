NC Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:

Cash 5

01-05-07-25-41

(one, five, seven, twenty-five, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

Lucky For Life

05-14-23-27-48, Lucky Ball: 10

(five, fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: ten)

Mega Millions

16-26-37-40-51, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 4

(sixteen, twenty-six, thirty-seven, forty, fifty-one; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $380,000,000

Pick 3 Day

5-5-0, Fireball: 5

(five, five, zero; Fireball: five)

Pick 3 Evening

7-1-7, Fireball: 9

(seven, one, seven; Fireball: nine)

Pick 4 Day

1-1-6-5, Fireball: 7

(one, one, six, five; Fireball: seven)

Pick 4 Evening

3-9-8-5, Fireball: 2

(three, nine, eight, five; Fireball: two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 322,000,000

