NC Lottery
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:
Cash 5
01-05-07-25-41
(one, five, seven, twenty-five, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
Lucky For Life
05-14-23-27-48, Lucky Ball: 10
(five, fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: ten)
Mega Millions
16-26-37-40-51, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 4
(sixteen, twenty-six, thirty-seven, forty, fifty-one; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $380,000,000
Pick 3 Day
5-5-0, Fireball: 5
(five, five, zero; Fireball: five)
Pick 3 Evening
7-1-7, Fireball: 9
(seven, one, seven; Fireball: nine)
Pick 4 Day
1-1-6-5, Fireball: 7
(one, one, six, five; Fireball: seven)
Pick 4 Evening
3-9-8-5, Fireball: 2
(three, nine, eight, five; Fireball: two)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 322,000,000
