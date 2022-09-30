ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nation's No. 2 offensive tackle visiting Oregon Ducks this weekend

By Andrew Nemec
 4 days ago

The Oregon Ducks are hosting several big-time prospects this weekend for their contest against Stanford.

One of the themes of the weekend is Oregon's attempt to bolster its offensive line recruiting, as they are set to host a pair of bluechip class of 2023 prospects.

Hoping to lay the groundwork for the class of 2024, however, the Ducks are also hosting an elite high school junior.

Mater Dei (California) offensive lineman Brandon Baker , the nation's No. 2 offensive tackle and No. 64 overall prospect, tweeted that he will be making a return trip to Eugene this weekend:

The 6-foot-5, 285-pound lineman is the younger brother of former Oregon defensive lineman Gary Baker, and while there's obviously been turnover on the coaching staff since his brother was in Eugene Dan Lanning's staff has kept a strong connection.

That is particularly the case with offensive line coach Adrian Klemm.

"My relationship with Coach Klemm is great," Baker said. "He’s a wonderful person and a great coach - definitely can see me playing for a coach like himself. Coach (Dan) Lanning, he has so much energy. Whenever I talk to him it’s great. We click, for sure. Coach Viane (Talamaivao), my guy, we talk daily and (he's) also a great person."

Baker holds early offers double-digit programs, highlighted by Florida, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M, USC and others.

But Oregon has done a great job of building off of a solid foundation to remain at the forefront of Baker's recruitment.

That relationship could take yet another step forward this weekend with Baker in town.

Sophomore season highlights

