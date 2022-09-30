ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornelia, GA

Comments / 0

Related
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Conservatives challenge thousands of Georgia voters legitimacy ahead of November elections

In the last year, more than 64,000 Georgia voters have had their voting eligibility challenged, according to voting rights group New Georgia Project. These challenges started occurring across the state once a 2021 law was passed by Georgia’s conservative legislature, allowing any Georgia voter to challenge the legitimacy of any other Georgia voters’ registration.
GEORGIA STATE
nowhabersham.com

Investigation indicates Collier’s death was ‘personal and targeted,’ chief deputy says

It’s been nearly three weeks since law enforcement discovered Debbie Collier’s partially nude and burned body in the woods of northern Habersham County. On Friday, investigators held their first press conference on the case. During the thirty minute briefing, lead investigator George Cason and Habersham County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Murray Kogod offered a rehash of what they previously had made public, with a few additional details.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

Investigation into Athens woman's death yields camera footage

The Habersham County Sheriff’s Department received camera footage that aids in their investigation into the death of Debbie Collier, an Athens woman who was found dead in Habersham County on Sept. 11. The footage was from a security camera belonging to a business neighboring the Family Dollar that Collier...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cornelia, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Cornelia, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WRDW-TV

Huge Georgia Rivian project threatened by judge’s ruling

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One of Georgia’s biggest economic development projects in history could be at risk, thanks to a Thursday ruling by a Morgan County judge. Ocmulgee Superior Courts Chief Judge Brenda Holbert Trammell ruled the local development authority trying to lure a Rivian electric vehicle automotive plant to Morgan County has failed to establish the bonds at the center of the project are reasonable.
MORGAN COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Native Plant Sale at Sautee Nacoochee Center

The Sautee Nacoochee Center is offering a plant sale on Saturday, October 8 featuring plants native to north Georgia. The community can purchase over 60 species of plants adapted to native pollinators. The Environmental Heritage Program of the Sautee Nacoochee Community Association will host the fall Native Plant Sale for...
SAUTEE NACOOCHEE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Bear#Second Amendment#Americans
nowhabersham.com

Investigation leads to largest ever seizure of fentanyl in White County

A multi-agency law enforcement investigation led to multiple arrests and the largest ever seizure of fentanyl in White County. During the operation on Sunday, September 25, drug agents seized more than 168 grams of fentanyl, says Appalachian Regional Drug Task Force Special Agent in Charge Trent Hillsman. In addition, they seized 500 grams of methamphetamine, 60 grams of cocaine, 14 grams of ecstasy, and 103 grams of Alprazolam. Agents also confiscated black tar heroin, crack cocaine, marijuana, and a vehicle valued at over $10,000.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
iheart.com

GA Police Clock A Car Going 178 MPH On 400

When police finally caught a man near Alpharetta, GA he was going over 150mph, previously clocked at almost 180. Tejas Desai , 27, of Buford, was caught on Dashcam video in Forsyth County as deputies chased him down at speeds exceeding 100 mph on I-400 near Alpharetta, Georgia. When he finally pulled over, police arrested him for reckless driving and felony fleeing. Desai told deputies he didn't stop immediately, because he was already driving 140 mph when they started chasing him, he saw no reason to stop.
ALPHARETTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Constitution
Clayton News Daily

Georgia judge strikes down part of Rivian electric truck plant deal

(The Center Square) — A Morgan County judge has struck down a key component of a deal to entice an electric vehicle manufacturer to build a plant in Georgia. Earlier this year, the Georgia Department of Economic Development and the Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton counties announced a deal to give incentives totaling $1.5 billion to electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian Automotive. The company plans to build a $5 billion plant at Stanton Springs North along Interstate 20 in Morgan and Newton counties.
MORGAN COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Gainesville man robbed at gunpoint while doing yardwork

Investigators say a man was robbed while blowing leaves on Peach Mountain Circle in Hall County. Two men walked up to the victim shortly before 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27. One man was holding a gun. The robbers took the blower from the man and a hedge trimmer from...
GAINESVILLE, GA
WGAU

Fentanyl, methamphetamine seized in NE Ga drug busts

Two drug suspects—a woman from Pendergrass and a man from Jefferson—are accused of dealing methamphetamine in Jackson County. 33 year-old Maggie Rocco and 24 year-old Tyler Winchell were booked into the Jackson County jail. 180 grams of methamphetamine worth an estimated $17 thousand have been confiscated and two...
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville brothers arrested on meth trafficking charges

Two Gainesville brothers were arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 28, on methamphetamine trafficking charges. Danny Lee Grindle, 41, and Billy Joe Grindle, 40, were taken into custody after the Hall County Sherriff's Office drug investigators carried out a search warrant at a residence on Cherry Lane, Gainesville. During the search, 180...
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Two Jackson County residents arrested on drug charges

Two people have been arrested in Jackson County and are facing multiple felony charges, including conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine. Tyler Haynes Winchell, 24 of Jefferson, has been charged with burglary in the 1st degree, two counts of using a telephone in committing or facilitating a felony, conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and felony violation of probation.
JACKSON COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy