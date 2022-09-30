Read full article on original website
Related
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Conservatives challenge thousands of Georgia voters legitimacy ahead of November elections
In the last year, more than 64,000 Georgia voters have had their voting eligibility challenged, according to voting rights group New Georgia Project. These challenges started occurring across the state once a 2021 law was passed by Georgia’s conservative legislature, allowing any Georgia voter to challenge the legitimacy of any other Georgia voters’ registration.
fox5atlanta.com
Debbie Collier death: Georgia mom's killing 'deliberate and personal act,' investigators say
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia deputies say they believe the killing of a Georgia mother whose body was found naked, burned and dumped the woods after she sent a cryptic text message to her daughter was a "deliberate and personal act." The case of 59-year-old Debbie Collier's death has raised...
nowhabersham.com
Investigation indicates Collier’s death was ‘personal and targeted,’ chief deputy says
It’s been nearly three weeks since law enforcement discovered Debbie Collier’s partially nude and burned body in the woods of northern Habersham County. On Friday, investigators held their first press conference on the case. During the thirty minute briefing, lead investigator George Cason and Habersham County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Murray Kogod offered a rehash of what they previously had made public, with a few additional details.
Red and Black
Investigation into Athens woman's death yields camera footage
The Habersham County Sheriff’s Department received camera footage that aids in their investigation into the death of Debbie Collier, an Athens woman who was found dead in Habersham County on Sept. 11. The footage was from a security camera belonging to a business neighboring the Family Dollar that Collier...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5atlanta.com
Possibly armed man wanted in multiple counties recently seen near highway, deputies say
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement in Barrow County are on a manhunt for a wanted man recently sighted near a highway. The Barrow County Sheriff's Office said 30-year-old Thomas Conner Johnson is wanted for terroristic threats, simple assault and obstruction of law enforcement and was seen at around 1:15 p.m. Sunday on Highway 82 near Holsenbeck Road.
WRDW-TV
Huge Georgia Rivian project threatened by judge’s ruling
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One of Georgia’s biggest economic development projects in history could be at risk, thanks to a Thursday ruling by a Morgan County judge. Ocmulgee Superior Courts Chief Judge Brenda Holbert Trammell ruled the local development authority trying to lure a Rivian electric vehicle automotive plant to Morgan County has failed to establish the bonds at the center of the project are reasonable.
nowhabersham.com
Native Plant Sale at Sautee Nacoochee Center
The Sautee Nacoochee Center is offering a plant sale on Saturday, October 8 featuring plants native to north Georgia. The community can purchase over 60 species of plants adapted to native pollinators. The Environmental Heritage Program of the Sautee Nacoochee Community Association will host the fall Native Plant Sale for...
WXIA 11 Alive
Large Georgia hospital system announces dropping of mask requirement for those who are vaccinated
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Becoming one of the first and largest hospital systems in the state to drop a total mask mandate, Northeast Georgia Health System announced Friday that employees, patients and visitors who are vaccinated would not be required to wear masks any longer at its facilities. The new...
IN THIS ARTICLE
erienewsnow.com
Conservative activists in Georgia wage campaign to purge voter rolls ahead of November's election
One morning in late August, Zach Manifold showed up at his job running the elections office in Gwinnett County, Georgia, to find eight boxes waiting, all filled with documents challenging the eligibility of tens of thousands of people to cast ballots. It was the physical manifestation of a law passed...
nowhabersham.com
Investigation leads to largest ever seizure of fentanyl in White County
A multi-agency law enforcement investigation led to multiple arrests and the largest ever seizure of fentanyl in White County. During the operation on Sunday, September 25, drug agents seized more than 168 grams of fentanyl, says Appalachian Regional Drug Task Force Special Agent in Charge Trent Hillsman. In addition, they seized 500 grams of methamphetamine, 60 grams of cocaine, 14 grams of ecstasy, and 103 grams of Alprazolam. Agents also confiscated black tar heroin, crack cocaine, marijuana, and a vehicle valued at over $10,000.
Red and Black
Opioid epidemic in Athens flares up as barriers to prevention and treatment persist
Riley Kirkpatrick, the executive director of Access Point of Georgia, an Athens nonprofit dedicated to providing recovery resources for marginalized communities, said he’s tired of people’s stories ending in the same way: a memorial. “Midday tomorrow, we’re having a f—ing memorial here for someone who died of a...
iheart.com
GA Police Clock A Car Going 178 MPH On 400
When police finally caught a man near Alpharetta, GA he was going over 150mph, previously clocked at almost 180. Tejas Desai , 27, of Buford, was caught on Dashcam video in Forsyth County as deputies chased him down at speeds exceeding 100 mph on I-400 near Alpharetta, Georgia. When he finally pulled over, police arrested him for reckless driving and felony fleeing. Desai told deputies he didn't stop immediately, because he was already driving 140 mph when they started chasing him, he saw no reason to stop.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Clayton News Daily
Georgia judge strikes down part of Rivian electric truck plant deal
(The Center Square) — A Morgan County judge has struck down a key component of a deal to entice an electric vehicle manufacturer to build a plant in Georgia. Earlier this year, the Georgia Department of Economic Development and the Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton counties announced a deal to give incentives totaling $1.5 billion to electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian Automotive. The company plans to build a $5 billion plant at Stanton Springs North along Interstate 20 in Morgan and Newton counties.
Gainesville man robbed at gunpoint while doing yardwork
Investigators say a man was robbed while blowing leaves on Peach Mountain Circle in Hall County. Two men walked up to the victim shortly before 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27. One man was holding a gun. The robbers took the blower from the man and a hedge trimmer from...
accesswdun.com
Hall County issues alert after rabid cat makes contact with two people
Hall County Government issued a positive rabies alert Thursday after a rabid cat and two people made contact in the Gainesville area. According to a press release, the contact happened in the 5000 block of Forest Drive. The cat was shipped to the Georgia Public Health Lab - Virology Section...
Fentanyl, methamphetamine seized in NE Ga drug busts
Two drug suspects—a woman from Pendergrass and a man from Jefferson—are accused of dealing methamphetamine in Jackson County. 33 year-old Maggie Rocco and 24 year-old Tyler Winchell were booked into the Jackson County jail. 180 grams of methamphetamine worth an estimated $17 thousand have been confiscated and two...
accesswdun.com
Gainesville brothers arrested on meth trafficking charges
Two Gainesville brothers were arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 28, on methamphetamine trafficking charges. Danny Lee Grindle, 41, and Billy Joe Grindle, 40, were taken into custody after the Hall County Sherriff's Office drug investigators carried out a search warrant at a residence on Cherry Lane, Gainesville. During the search, 180...
Gwinnett family displaced after leaf blower causes house fire
DACULA — A leaf blower that was left plugged in on the front porch of a residence is the likely cause of a fire that displaced a Dacula family. Firefighters responded at 8:14 p.m. to a neighbor’s report of a house fire on River Pass Court in Dacula. The 911 caller advised of a neighbor’s house on fire.
accesswdun.com
Two Jackson County residents arrested on drug charges
Two people have been arrested in Jackson County and are facing multiple felony charges, including conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine. Tyler Haynes Winchell, 24 of Jefferson, has been charged with burglary in the 1st degree, two counts of using a telephone in committing or facilitating a felony, conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and felony violation of probation.
fox5atlanta.com
THC ice cream, fentanyl disguised as pain pills found during traffic stop, deputies say
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A Lawrenceville man is under arrest for trafficking in drug including cocaine, meth and ecstasy. Investigators say some drugs were disguised uniquely. Lavar Kirkland, 42, is facing trafficking charges after being stopped along Interstate 85 this past week, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies...
Comments / 0