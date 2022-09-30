ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazil, IN

Shooting leaves 1 dead, and 2 injured after argument in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead and several others seriously injured after police say a disagreement over property damage escalated to gunfire. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred in the overnight hours of Saturday, October 1. At approximately 1:51 a.m. 911 dispatchers received a call from a Clay City woman who claimed she had been shot by her boyfriend. First responders found the 54-year-old woman to have multiple gunshot wounds. She was flown to an Indianapolis hospital where she is listed as being in critical condition.
CLAY COUNTY, IN
‘She was a light’ daughter speaks on mom who died in fatal fire

PARIS, Il (WTWO/WAWV) — An investigation continues into a deadly apartment fire that left 2 dead and 2 hospitalized in Paris, Illinois. According to Edgar County Coroner, Scott Barrett, Edgar County Dispatch received a call at 6:07 a.m. from a resident saying her apartment was on fire and she was unable to get out of her second-floor unit. The apartment complex has four units and is located at 501 South Central Street.
PARIS, IL
Local man jailed for rape

A Knox County man has been charged with Rape. According to jail logs, 41-year-old Mark Meylor of Oaktown was booked into the Knox County Security Center on the charge at 10:30-pm Thursday. No bond was set.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
Racist photo addressed by North Daviess Schools

DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — North Daviess Community Schools addressed an online photo they say depicted students displaying a racial slur. The school district released this statement about the racist photo on social media Friday morning:. “North Daviess Community Schools has become aware of the recent action of some...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
Fall festival at the oldest farmstead in Coles County

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, the Charleston Five Mile House is hosting the Blacksmith Hammer-In, which includes blacksmithing demonstrations. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be an archaeology display. There is a bonfire and barn dance from 4 to 6 p.m., open to anyone who likes...
COLES COUNTY, IL
Dancing with the TH Stars already raising $200,000

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Dancing with the Terre Haute Stars is just days away, fundraising hundreds of thousands of dollars for Chances and Services for Youth. The event will take place Friday, October 7th at 7 p.m. at the Hulman Center. Our Shelby Reilly is one of the 12 stars who will be dancing and has helped fundraise for CASY.
TERRE HAUTE, IN

