Safety stats: New data released in LSU’s 2022 annual security and fire safety report indicates that reports of crime on campus increased from 2020 to 2021. Forcible sex offenses rose from two in 2020 to 13 in 2021. Burglaries more than doubled, climbing from 21 to 52, and motor vehicle thefts also jumped sharply, from two to 18. Louisiana Illuminator has the full story.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 15 HOURS AGO