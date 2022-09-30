Read full article on original website
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Volleyball World - Week4Under The Radar NWLAMansfield, LA
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Business Report
Baton Rouge chemical manufacturer Deltech acquires StanChem
Deltech Holdings LLC, a chemical manufacturer based in the Baton Rouge area, today announced its acquisition of Connecticut’s StanChem Inc. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. Deltech, founded in 1988, operates two production units on a 111-acre site, manufacturing high-performance aromatic monomers and resins for the coatings,...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Roundup: LSU crime / Storm recovery grants / Car buying
Safety stats: New data released in LSU’s 2022 annual security and fire safety report indicates that reports of crime on campus increased from 2020 to 2021. Forcible sex offenses rose from two in 2020 to 13 in 2021. Burglaries more than doubled, climbing from 21 to 52, and motor vehicle thefts also jumped sharply, from two to 18. Louisiana Illuminator has the full story.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Mayor Broome announces new litter task force, cleanup initiative
Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and members of the new Brighten Up Baton Rouge Task Force today announced a litter initiative, working with volunteer groups, schools, neighborhoods and businesses to clean up litter in Baton Rouge. Gov. John Bel Edwards’ Litter Abatement and Beautification Task Force sets a baseline for state...
Baton Rouge Business Report
2022 Best Places to Work in Baton Rouge
The 60 companies on this year’s Best Places to Work list demonstrate what it means to care about employees, serving as a model for other businesses. Already an INSIDER? Sign in. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now.
Baton Rouge Business Report
McCollister: My endorsements for the Nov. 8 election
(Editor’s note: These endorsements are solely those of the author; Business Report does not make political endorsements.) We have important statewide and local elections coming soon (early voting begins on Oct. 25). I encourage you to study the candidates and issues and cast your ballot to be heard. U.S....
Baton Rouge Business Report
Updated timeline on lakes project as preliminary work progresses
It might be Baton Rouge’s most popular recreational feature, but lately, the look—and smell—of the LSU lakes suggests its long-awaited improvements are coming not a minute too soon. By late summer, algae blooms had spread over most of the surface of City Park Lake, the six-lake system’s...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Creating a people-first culture key to being a Best Places to Work winner
The winners in Business Report’s 2022 Best Places to Work had one thing in common: They prioritize their people. Lucas Spielfogel, executive director of Baton Rouge Youth Coalition, said during a panel discussion at this morning’s Best Places to Work breakfast that his organization, which won first place in the small company category, puts a heavy emphasis on developing trust among its workers.
