Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Possibly armed man wanted in multiple counties recently seen near highway, deputies say
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement in Barrow County are on a manhunt for a wanted man recently sighted near a highway. The Barrow County Sheriff's Office said 30-year-old Thomas Conner Johnson is wanted for terroristic threats, simple assault and obstruction of law enforcement and was seen at around 1:15 p.m. Sunday on Highway 82 near Holsenbeck Road.
WLOS.com
Andrews man arrested after fleeing from deputies on four-wheeler, hiding in pond
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An Andrews man has been arrested and charged with eight offenses after trying to flee from deputies on a four-wheeler and hiding in a pond Friday. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said they spotted Derrick Charles Zeman, 31, and another man riding a four-wheeler...
accesswdun.com
Suspect sought after man murdered at Hall Co. homeless encampment
Hall County authorities are on the lookout for the suspect involved in the apparent weekend murder of a homeless man. Although details are limited, the Hall County Sheriff's Office said early Sunday evening that the victim is a 60-year-old Asian male. His name and cause of death are being withheld.
Red and Black
Investigation into Athens woman's death yields camera footage
The Habersham County Sheriff’s Department received camera footage that aids in their investigation into the death of Debbie Collier, an Athens woman who was found dead in Habersham County on Sept. 11. The footage was from a security camera belonging to a business neighboring the Family Dollar that Collier...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: 17-year-old killed in shooting on Gwinnett County basketball court
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — A 17-year-old is dead after being shot on a basketball court in Lawrenceville, police said. Gwinnett County Police said when they arrived to the basketball court on Mariray Court at around 4 p.m., the teen was already dead. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin was on the...
nowhabersham.com
Investigation indicates Collier’s death was ‘personal and targeted,’ chief deputy says
It’s been nearly three weeks since law enforcement discovered Debbie Collier’s partially nude and burned body in the woods of northern Habersham County. On Friday, investigators held their first press conference on the case. During the thirty minute briefing, lead investigator George Cason and Habersham County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Murray Kogod offered a rehash of what they previously had made public, with a few additional details.
Red and Black
UGA student charged with felony for terroristic threats on Yik Yak
A freshman student at the University of Georgia was arrested Sunday morning for making terroristic threats on Yik Yak, a pseudonymous social media platform, according to an Archnews email sent around 3 p.m. The student, a resident of Brumby Hall from Virginia, was arrested and charged by the University of...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Juvenile issues; 8-year-old wont get on bus; assist EMS with combative juvenile; fighting, and stolen property retrieved at school
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 22 – 29, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Suspicious Person –...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Georgia woman Debbie Collier's death was 'personal and targeted,' police say
The death of 59-year-old Georgia woman Debbie Collier, whose body was found naked and partially burned earlier this month, was "personal and targeted," police say. The investigation into Collier's mysterious death is ongoing, but at this time investigators do not believe it was a suicide or a random act of violence, the Habersham Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for runaway teen in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway teen who was last seen on Thursday. According to deputies, Yasmin Giron left on foot at around 9:30 p.m. from the Roe Road area wearing plaid pajama bottoms, a blue coat and no jewelry.
Lawrenceville man faces multiple drug charges after traffic stop
COWETA COUNTY, Ga — A Lawrenceville man who was pulled over for a traffic violation was arrested after deputies found a large quantity of drugs, including methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine. Deputies say they initially pulled over 42-year-old Lavar Kirkland on Sep. 23 because he wasn’t driving in his lane....
Hall Co father arrested, accused of infant abuse
There are child abuse charges for a man arrested in Hall County: William Raiford is 27 years old, from Oakwood. Allegations stem from the reported physical abuse of his 3-month-old daughter, an infant who reportedly suffered a broken leg. Raiford was booked into the Hall County jail. From WSB Radio…
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Newnan Times-Herald
Accused drug dealer spills the tea on himself
He claimed sipping tea caused a deputy to pull him over, but a Lawrenceville man ended up in jail after authorities discovered his cup runneth over with drugs instead. On Sept. 23, Lavar Kirkland, 42, was traveling south on Interstate 85 in a Mercury Grand Marquis when a Coweta County Sheriff’s Office traffic enforcement unit got a hit on the vehicle’s tag that indicated Kirkland had a suspended license. After the deputy saw him veer into another lane, he initiated a traffic stop.
Gainesville man robbed at gunpoint while doing yardwork
Investigators say a man was robbed while blowing leaves on Peach Mountain Circle in Hall County. Two men walked up to the victim shortly before 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27. One man was holding a gun. The robbers took the blower from the man and a hedge trimmer from...
iheart.com
GA Police Clock A Car Going 178 MPH On 400
When police finally caught a man near Alpharetta, GA he was going over 150mph, previously clocked at almost 180. Tejas Desai , 27, of Buford, was caught on Dashcam video in Forsyth County as deputies chased him down at speeds exceeding 100 mph on I-400 near Alpharetta, Georgia. When he finally pulled over, police arrested him for reckless driving and felony fleeing. Desai told deputies he didn't stop immediately, because he was already driving 140 mph when they started chasing him, he saw no reason to stop.
accesswdun.com
Two Jackson County residents arrested on drug charges
Two people have been arrested in Jackson County and are facing multiple felony charges, including conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine. Tyler Haynes Winchell, 24 of Jefferson, has been charged with burglary in the 1st degree, two counts of using a telephone in committing or facilitating a felony, conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and felony violation of probation.
californiaexaminer.net
Mother Sent Cryptic Message Before Dying, Cash Went To Clayton Business
The Athens mother whose burned body was discovered in Habersham County earlier this month had reportedly been to a Family Dollar the day before her death, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The body of 59-year-old Deborrah Collier was discovered on September 11 after she allegedly paid her daughter over...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Husband reported missing did not want to be found; large cache of drugs and distribution equipment found during traffic stop
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 15 – 22, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Shots fired –...
Fentanyl, methamphetamine seized in NE Ga drug busts
Two drug suspects—a woman from Pendergrass and a man from Jefferson—are accused of dealing methamphetamine in Jackson County. 33 year-old Maggie Rocco and 24 year-old Tyler Winchell were booked into the Jackson County jail. 180 grams of methamphetamine worth an estimated $17 thousand have been confiscated and two...
17-year-old charged with attempted murder in Oconee Co.
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday morning for attempted murder in Westminster. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office also charged the teenager with possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol. Deputies arrived at Roame Road to serve warrants at an address after being […]
Comments / 0