I-69 Eastex Freeway reopens near North Loop after crash
HOUSTON — The I-69 Eastex Freeway near Kelley reopened Tuesday after a 2-vehicle crash. The crash caused traffic to push to the shoulders of the freeway, causing backup for miles. Houston police said no one was injured. interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the...
TxDOT looks to cut down number of pedestrians killed in traffic crashes with new campaign
HOUSTON — There have been 122 pedestrians killed in traffic crashes in Harris County so far this year. That's the highest number for January through September in the past 5 years, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. It's a major reason why TxDOT is launching a new safety...
610 West Loop reopens in both directions at Beechnut after deadly crash
HOUSTON — The 610 West Loop has reopened in both directions at Beechnut after a deadly crash shut down the freeway for more than two hours. Houston police said a driver hit the barrier on the freeway and was pronounced dead on the scene. This was the only vehicle involved in the crash, according to police.
Some Houston high-rise residents return to homes nearly 2 months after water main break
HOUSTON — Some residents of a Houston high-rise condominium were finally able to return to their homes Tuesday after being forced to evacuate nearly two months ago. A water main break on Aug. 11 forced a long-term evacuation for residents at The Royalton at River Oaks. The city pulled the building's occupancy permit over structural safety concerns.
KHOU
I-10 westbound near Beltway 8 opens after overturned big rig crash
HOUSTON — Traffic on the East Freeway inbound at Beltway 8 is flowing again after an overturned big rig created travel headaches for several hours Monday morning. It's still not clear what led to the wreck, which happened at around 3:30 a.m., but crews needed almost eight hours to upright the truck and clean up the fuel spill before opening the freeway.
'This was the heart of it all' | Fire destroys popular neighborhood supply shop in north Houston
HOUSTON — Nearly 100 firefighters were needed to put out a large warehouse fire in north Houston early Tuesday. The Houston Fire Department responded to the fire at Martin's Lumber & Roofing Supply on Jensen Drive just north of 610 near the Eastex Freeway around 5:30 a.m. as black smoke began billowing from every window in the business.
Several hurt after violent head-on crash on Allen Parkway, police say
HOUSTON — Several people were rushed to the hospital after a violent head-on crash involving two vehicles near Fourth Ward, according to the Houston Police Department. The crash happened around 9 p.m. Monday night on Allen Parkway between Montrose Boulevard and Taft Street. A witness told KHOU 11 News...
Texas Transportation Commission pauses toll rate price increases on Hwy. 249, Grand Parkway
During its Sept. 22 meeting, the Texas Transportation Commission unanimously voted to pause toll rate price increases on Hwy. 249 and the Grand Parkway set to take effect Jan. 1, 2023. (Screenshot courtesy of the Texas Transportation Commission) At its Sept. 22 meeting, the Texas Transportation Commission unanimously voted to...
KHOU
Houston forecast: Warmer temps Wednesday
Wednesday will start off delightfully cool with temps in the low 60s before warming up to temps scratching the 90s. A refreshing shot of dry air is on the way.
spacecityweather.com
Houston warming up some, but a weak front will make for a pleasant weekend
Good morning. Houston’s weather will be fairly bland through next Wednesday or so, with a weak cool front providing a splash of drier air this weekend. Then, later next week, a stronger front will potentially bring some much-needed rainfall and a fair amount of cooler air. In between we’ll see warm days.
Vandal uses hammer to shatter 22 windows at Houston restaurant
SPRING BRANCH, Texas — Houston police are investigating after a man vandalized a Spring Brach restaurant, destroying its entire storefront. This happened Sunday at Fratelli’s restaurant, which is located on the corner of a shopping center on Wirt Road and Westview Drive. Surveillance video captured the suspect using...
It's October! Here's what weather Houstonians can expect this year
Early October often still feels like summer, with high temperatures hitting in the 90s, but by the end of the month, the average high drops into the upper 70s.
mocomotive.com
PURSUIT ENDS IN DOWNTOWN HOUSTON
Montgomery County Precinct 4 attempted to stop a Jeep at SH 242 and I-69 northbound. The driver fled. A Splendora unit spotted it at East River and attempted to stop it. The Jeep wrecked but was able to get going again and fled south on I-6…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/pursuit-ends-in-downtown-houston/
Why does it smell like smoke in Houston?
HOUSTON — A lot of people across Houston are smelling smoke this morning. There's also a smoky haze across parts of the city. It's coming from a big hardware store fire in north Houston but the smoke spread all the way to the Katy area on the west side.
KHOU
Man’s decomposing body found in closet of southeast Houston apartment
HOUSTON — The search is on for the person who killed a man and hid his body in a closet at a southeast Houston apartment complex. Houston police said employees at the complex on Redford Street near Gulf Freeway called them after they noticed a foul odor and flies near the door of an apartment. Officers went into the home and while searching found a man’s decomposed body wrapped in blankets in a closet.
mocomotive.com
FIRE CONTINUES TO BURN NEAR WILLIS
North Montgomery County Firefighters are on the scene of a large construction site fire just west of I-45 in Willis. Watch for slowing traffic on the freeway. There is a large column of smoke but crews are on the scene, no need to report it…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/fire-continues-to-burn-near-willis/
Here are the Houston-area communities celebrating National Night Out this year
HOUSTON — Tuesday is National Night Out for the state of Texas. Several Houston-area neighborhoods will be participating in the annual event that allows neighbors to interact with each other for what could be the first time, and lets residents get to know the police in their community. What...
cw39.com
Houston food truck has best tacos according to Yelp
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Today is National Taco Day, and if you want hot tacos on flour or corn, pretzel or waffle cone, Houston knows how to serve up the best tacos. In Houston, taco truck is rated best in Houston for tacos according to Yelp. Houston is known for its food. Taco trucks continue growing in popularity across the country she has one of the biggest elections in the country.
Dr. Martens opens in The Woodlands Mall
Dr. Martens opened its second Houston location in The Woodlands Mall in mid-September. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Shoe store Dr. Martens opened its second location in the Greater Houston region Sept. 16 at 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive, Ste. 2198, The Woodlands. Dr. Martens sells a variety of footwear for men, women...
Freak accident at California rodeo leads to life-saving journey in Houston
HOUSTON — A woman credits a bull for saving her life after a freak accident at a California rodeo ended with a life-saving journey in Houston. Paige King, 25, was sitting in the stands after a bull got loose in an arena, jumped into the stands, and rammed into her.
