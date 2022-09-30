ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 1

Related
KHOU

I-69 Eastex Freeway reopens near North Loop after crash

HOUSTON — The I-69 Eastex Freeway near Kelley reopened Tuesday after a 2-vehicle crash. The crash caused traffic to push to the shoulders of the freeway, causing backup for miles. Houston police said no one was injured. interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Traffic
Houston, TX
Government
Local
Texas Traffic
KHOU

I-10 westbound near Beltway 8 opens after overturned big rig crash

HOUSTON — Traffic on the East Freeway inbound at Beltway 8 is flowing again after an overturned big rig created travel headaches for several hours Monday morning. It's still not clear what led to the wreck, which happened at around 3:30 a.m., but crews needed almost eight hours to upright the truck and clean up the fuel spill before opening the freeway.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Road Closures#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#I 610 West Loop
spacecityweather.com

Houston warming up some, but a weak front will make for a pleasant weekend

Good morning. Houston’s weather will be fairly bland through next Wednesday or so, with a weak cool front providing a splash of drier air this weekend. Then, later next week, a stronger front will potentially bring some much-needed rainfall and a fair amount of cooler air. In between we’ll see warm days.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Vandal uses hammer to shatter 22 windows at Houston restaurant

SPRING BRANCH, Texas — Houston police are investigating after a man vandalized a Spring Brach restaurant, destroying its entire storefront. This happened Sunday at Fratelli’s restaurant, which is located on the corner of a shopping center on Wirt Road and Westview Drive. Surveillance video captured the suspect using...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
mocomotive.com

PURSUIT ENDS IN DOWNTOWN HOUSTON

Montgomery County Precinct 4 attempted to stop a Jeep at SH 242 and I-69 northbound. The driver fled. A Splendora unit spotted it at East River and attempted to stop it. The Jeep wrecked but was able to get going again and fled south on I-6…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/pursuit-ends-in-downtown-houston/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Why does it smell like smoke in Houston?

HOUSTON — A lot of people across Houston are smelling smoke this morning. There's also a smoky haze across parts of the city. It's coming from a big hardware store fire in north Houston but the smoke spread all the way to the Katy area on the west side.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Man’s decomposing body found in closet of southeast Houston apartment

HOUSTON — The search is on for the person who killed a man and hid his body in a closet at a southeast Houston apartment complex. Houston police said employees at the complex on Redford Street near Gulf Freeway called them after they noticed a foul odor and flies near the door of an apartment. Officers went into the home and while searching found a man’s decomposed body wrapped in blankets in a closet.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

FIRE CONTINUES TO BURN NEAR WILLIS

North Montgomery County Firefighters are on the scene of a large construction site fire just west of I-45 in Willis. Watch for slowing traffic on the freeway. There is a large column of smoke but crews are on the scene, no need to report it…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/fire-continues-to-burn-near-willis/
WILLIS, TX
cw39.com

Houston food truck has best tacos according to Yelp

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Today is National Taco Day, and if you want hot tacos on flour or corn, pretzel or waffle cone, Houston knows how to serve up the best tacos. In Houston, taco truck is rated best in Houston for tacos according to Yelp. Houston is known for its food. Taco trucks continue growing in popularity across the country she has one of the biggest elections in the country.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Dr. Martens opens in The Woodlands Mall

Dr. Martens opened its second Houston location in The Woodlands Mall in mid-September. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Shoe store Dr. Martens opened its second location in the Greater Houston region Sept. 16 at 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive, Ste. 2198, The Woodlands. Dr. Martens sells a variety of footwear for men, women...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy