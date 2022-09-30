Read full article on original website
Related
healio.com
FDA approves oral, fixed-dose therapeutic for adults with ALS
The FDA has approved Relyvrio, an oral, fixed-dose combination therapy for the treatment of adults with ALS, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced in a press release. According to the release, Relyvrio (sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol, Amylyx) significantly slowed the loss of physical function in people with ALS in a randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial, results of which have been published in several medical journals. ALS currently affects approximately 29,000 Americans, the release stated, and more than 90% of adults with ALS have sporadic disease, with no family history.
ALS drug gets FDA approval despite uncertainty about effectiveness
CNN — A new treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration. The FDA announced approval of Relyvrio, developed by Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, on Thursday. The oral medication can be taken as a standalone therapy or with other treatments, according to the company, and it has been shown to slow disease progression.
khn.org
Pharma-Funded FDA Gets Drugs Out Faster, But Some Work Only ‘Marginally’ and Most Are Pricey
Dr. Steven-Huy Han, a UCLA liver specialist, has prescribed Ocaliva to a handful of patients, although he’s not sure it helps. As advertised, the drug is lowering levels of an enzyme called alkaline phosphatase in their blood, and that should be a sign of healing for their autoimmune disease, called primary biliary cholangitis. But “no one knows for sure,” Han said, whether less enzyme means they won’t get liver cancer or cirrhosis in the long run.
FDA approves Relyvrio, the first new ALS drug in five years. Patients had wanted it sooner.
The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved the use of Relyvrio to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, more commonly known as ALS.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Benzinga
Abbott Laboratories Deadline Alert
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Abbott Laboratories To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Abbott...
Dietary supplement recalled over undisclosed erectile dysfunction drug
INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) – Another dietary supplement is being recalled because it is tainted with the active ingredient in the prescription drug Cialis. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says the recall involves two lots of Proper Trade LLC/My Stellar Lifestyle’s Wonder Pill. The recall was initiated after Amazon notified the company that laboratory analysis has found the product to be tainted with tadalafil.
hcplive.com
Expert Perspectives into the Utilization of JAK Inhibitors in Patients with Dermatologic Conditions
Jerry Bagel, MD, MS: Dr King, when you look at psoriasis with adalimumab—straight psoriasis vs psoriatic arthritis with adalimumab and methotrexate and RA [rheumatoid arthritis] with methotrexate and Crohn [disease]—do you think this is like the [Gerd] Burmester data [in the SELECT-NEXT trial] from Abbvie? There was always an increase in tuberculosis, with serious infections, and there always is an increase in lymphomas. But when you look at the psoriasis data with adalimumab as a monotherapy, they were clean. The biggest danger is after the world news, in the beginning of Jeopardy, when you have 3 commercials for psoriasis or atopic dermatitis [AD]. They talk about the risks extrapolated from other diseases, and it scares everybody. I applaud you for your New England Journal of Medicine first-author article on alopecia areata [AA]. What is the extent of disease that you need someone to have to be treated with a JAK inhibitor for AA?
optometrytimes.com
New FDA approval expands access to myopia management
Johnson & Johnson Vision receives FDA-approval of lens parameter expansion for their ACUVUE Abiliti Overnight Therapeutic Lenses for Myopia Management. Johnson & Johnson Vision (JJV) today announced FDA approval of an expanded range of ACUVUE® Abiliti™ Overnight Therapeutic Lenses for Myopia Management, now up to 6.00 diopters (previously 4.00 diopters). JJV also announced greater availability of the lenses nationwide at Vision By Design 2022, an annual myopia control and management meeting taking place September 28 – October 2 in Bellevue, Washington.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2minutemedicine.com
Perioperative gabapentin use associated with adverse outcomes for older adults
1. In this cohort study, perioperative gabapentin for multimodal analgesia in older adults undergoing major surgery was associated with an increased risk of delirium, new antipsychotic use, and pneumonia. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Following surgery, multimodal nonopioid analgesia is being used more frequently, with high quality evidence showing improved...
mmm-online.com
Generics, biosimilars saved the healthcare system $373B in 2021
Generic drugs and biosimilars were designed to be lower-cost versions of brand-name medications and they’ve certainly served their purpose, according to a recent report out of the Association for Accessible Medicines. In total, generics and biosimilars saved the healthcare system $373 billion in 2021, an increase of about $33...
verywellhealth.com
Are Dietary Supplements Safe for Ankylosing Spondylitis?
Ankylosing spondylitis (AS) is a type of arthritis characterized by chronic inflammation of the joints and ligaments of the spine. Over time, the inflammation causes stiffness and back pain. Because there is no cure for AS, treatment typically focuses on medications and therapies to reduce pain and prevent the condition...
pharmacytimes.com
Pharmacist Insights: Migraine Medications
Migraines are multifactorial and patient-specific, causing accessible care and treatments to be limited and ignored. Head pain is responsible for fewer than 5% of acute medical care, however, migraines affect more than 1 billion people worldwide. Migraines typically involve recurring episodes of pulsing or throbbing pain on either side of the head, along with nausea, vomiting, and/or sensitivity to light and sound.
hcplive.com
Baricitinib Effective in Atopic Dermatitis Patients who Failed Dupilumab
The treatment resulted in significant improvements in the Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI) scores and patient-reported outcome measure scores. New research shows baricitinib could be an effective treatment option for patients with atopic dermatitis who do not respond to dupilumab. A team, led by Linde de Wijs, Department of...
Migraine sufferers have treatment choices – a neurologist explains options
Migraine headaches currently affect more than 1 billion people across the globe and are the second-leading cause of disability worldwide. Nearly one-quarter of U.S. households have at least one member who suffers from migraines. An estimated 85.6 million workdays are lost as a result of migraine headaches each year. Yet...
getnews.info
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market in 7MM is expected to witness a major change in the study period 2019-2032 | Key Companies- Genentech, AbbVie, Arena Pharmaceuticals, and Many Others
DelveInsight’s Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Insights report proffers a detailed comprehension of Inflammatory Bowel Disease market size by treatment, epidemiology, emerging therapies, market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Inflammatory Bowel Disease market size from 2018 to 2033 segmented into APAC region. Increasing cases of Inflammatory Bowel...
Comments / 0