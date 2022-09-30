Read full article on original website
Food Stamps Schedule: Texas Lone Star Card SNAP Benefits for October 2022
Like every state, Texas has a set schedule for when it distributes Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Texas SNAP benefits are administered by the state's Health and Human...
4 Texas governor’s debate moments everyone will be talking about
The top two candidates for Texas governor volleyed in their first debate Friday night over questions about some of the most pressing issues for the state, with Gov. Greg Abbott aiming to maintain his polling lead and challenger Beto O'Rourke striving to shake up the race.
Watch 50 Baby Horned Lizards Get Released Into Wild in Texas
The threatened species is being reintroduced to Texas in an effort to increase their dwindling numbers.
Beto O’Rourke to meet with Uvalde families in Edinburg
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will meet in Edinburg with families of the victims in the Uvalde school shooting. Parents and families of the victims will hold a pre-debate press conference at 1 p.m. Friday to discuss raising the minimum to purchase an assault weapon from 18 to 21, a […]
blackchronicle.com
Uvalde shooting victim families throw their support behind Beto O’Rourke
EDINBURG — Hours forward of the one deliberate gubernatorial debate of the election cycle, the families of Uvalde college shooting victims threw their support behind Democrat Beto O’Rourke, saying in a news convention that incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, had not taken significant sufficient motion on gun management measures following the deaths of 19 schoolchildren and two academics.
KSAT 12
San Antonio teen debuts massive mum ahead of homecoming game
SAN ANTONIO – Everything is bigger in Texas — including the mums. In true Texas homecoming tradition, homecoming mums are now being sported by high school students throughout the state. Hannah Theiss, a senior at Veterans Memorial High School, might take the trophy for biggest mum of the...
Brownsville and Port Isabel to host National Night Out
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville and Port Isabel Police Departments will host National Night Out this week. National Night Out is a free event with music, food vendors and door prizes. The aim of the event is to have the community meet local law enforcement officers. Port Isabel police will host their National Night […]
Texas governor debate recap: Fact checking Beto, Abbott claims on immigration, taxes
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Texas
If you happen to live in Texas and you are looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a wekeend getaway in Texas, suitable for people of all ages.
foxsanantonio.com
Missing Texas teacher spotted walking down the street in New Orleans
SAN ANTONIO – The Texas teacher who has been missing since September 22 was spotted walking down the street in New Orleans. Police say they believe Michelle Reynolds left her residence in Alvin, Texas driving a 2018 gray Lexus NX 300. The car was found a couple of days later in New Orleans, Louisiana.
PD: One in custody after McAllen shooting
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was shot in McAllen early Sunday morning, police say. At 1:59 a.m. Sunday, a woman reported that her boyfriend had been shot at the 1600 Block of Beaumont Street. The victim, 21, suffered gunshot wounds to his upper body. McAllen police established that the disturbance had originated at No […]
tejanonation.net
My Tejano Awards returns to recognize the past and present of Tejano industry on Oct. 9
MISSION, TX — The annual My Tejano Awards will honor the past and present of Tejano music for their outstanding achievement and contributions at the Mission Event Center in Mission, Texas on Sunday, October 9, 2022. The event, presented by the Tejano Music Hall of Fame Awards, will feature...
Caverns Of Sonora A Must For All Texans.
Texas Bucket List: Caverns of Sonora. This is a must if you haven’t been yet. 155 feet below the surface in Sonora, Texas is one of the best caves in the world. World famous for its butterfly formation piece that is the only one like it in the entire world. This cave explore is also a camp ground you can stay at too. So it’s a perfect weekend trip or day road trip to see.
blackchronicle.com
COVID: Texas sets pandemic record for cases reported in one day
DALLAS — Texas set a brand new record Wednesday for COVID-19 cases reported in a single day, with 75,817 complete new cases. It comes because the state offers with a wave introduced on by the fast-spreading omicron variant, in response to the state well being division. According to the...
valleybusinessreport.com
Tourney Features RGV Boxers & Boosts Harlingen
Omar Juarez started boxing at age 8 under a father’s watchful eye at gyms in Brownsville. Rudy Juarez was an amateur boxer as a youth in Matamoros before family responsibilities obligated him to work and give up the sport. The elder Juarez wanted something different for Omar. Rudy then began taking young Omar to tournaments and other boxing-related activities where the youngster could sharpen his skills.
More clouds, but still cool the next few mornings
Cool mornings and warm afternoons continue into next weekend. -- Nick Bannin
Hidalgo County Tax offices resuming normal hours
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office announced that tax offices in the county will resume normal operating hours. Hidalgo County Tax Assessor/collector Pablo Villarreal said beginning Monday, Oct. 3, seven locations will be open to the public. “I appreciate that our taxpayers understood and showed us patience as we closed our offices on Wednesdays these past […]
texassignal.com
The Sole Gubernatorial Debate
The one and only debate between Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke will be held tonight in Edinburg. The debate will begin at 7:00 CST and will air on Nexstar stations around the state. There will not be a live audience for the debate, allegedly per the request of Abbott...
Winning the Latino vote: Hispanics now outnumber whites in Texas and could be key in November
MCALLEN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke will meet face to face Friday night for the first time this election for their one and only gubernatorial debate in Edinburg, TX in the Rio Grande Valley. There's a lot on the line for the candidates. Both campaigns are...
