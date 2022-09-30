Oftentimes, students walk through the Free Expression Tunnel with earbuds blaring music, either overlooking or admiring the variety of art that covers the walls, simply trying to make it to their next class on time. For many, their daily walk to class may include another sound to accompany them. Eli Secosky, a 17-year-old from Raleigh, has made a name for himself as the tunnel’s very own “accordion guy,” playing his concertina atop the Free Expression Tunnel as students walk by.

