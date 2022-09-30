Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My first day in prison. Becoming NC Inmate # 0022635Jamel El AminRaleigh, NC
RALT brings affordable homeownership to Wake CountyThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Raleigh mayoral candidates make their case at forumThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Cary is Feeling the Effects of the Competitive Housing Market More Than the Majority of the CountryJames TulianoCary, NC
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
Technician Online
NC State Athletics’ week in review: Sept. 26 - Oct. 2
It’s been quite the week for NC State Athletics with multiple teams on the road and plenty of action here in Raleigh as well over the past seven days. Here are the highlights of what you may have missed. Women’s cross country takes first at Joe Piane Invitational.
Technician Online
Wolfpack men’s soccer takes advantage of opportunities, bests High Point 2-0
The NC State men’s soccer team defeated the High Point Panthers on Tuesday, Oct. 4 with a 2-0 victory. The Wolfpack (4-4-1) was in desperate need of a win against the Panthers (4-3-3) after dropping four of its last five. The team played well as a unit, but sophomore goalkeeper Lucas Hatsios stood out with a clean sheet, accumulating three saves.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: NCAA denies an Irish targeting appeal and grants one to BYU
On Monday, Marcus Freeman talked about J.D. Bertrand’s appeal to the NCAA concerning a targeting appeal from the North Carolina game. Bertrand missed the first half against the Tar Heels due to a targeting penalty in the second half against Cal that negated an interception by TaRiq Bracy. Bertrand didn’t take long to draw the flag in the second half against UNC, and after a review, the refs tossed him.
Technician Online
NC State men’s soccer deals with challenging schedule, loses four of last five
The NC State men’s soccer squad has dropped all but one game since starting ACC play. After beating Virginia Tech, three losses have come against ranked ACC teams in its past five matches. The Wolfpack (3-4-1, 1-3 ACC) remained undefeated in its first four nonconference games, but dropped below...
Technician Online
Classic baseball movie ‘Bull Durham’ has close ties to NC State campus
You’ve likely heard of the Durham Bulls, the Triple-A affiliate of Major League Baseball’s Tampa Bay Rays, who play their home games just 25 minutes from NC State. You may even know of “Bull Durham,” the film which brought this team to the big screen. But are you aware this movie has a closer connection to campus than you may think?
Technician Online
Wolfpack volleyball defeats Miami in four sets
NC State volleyball lit up Reynolds Coliseum on Sunday afternoon in an intense match against the Miami Hurricanes. The win comes off a clean sweep of the Florida State Seminoles in three sets on Friday, Sept. 30. The Hurricanes (9-6, 2-2) took the momentum early on, but the Wolfpack (9-6,...
WNDU
Liz Cheney to deliver lecture at Notre Dame
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Congresswoman Liz Cheney will visit the University of Notre Dame on Oct. 14 to deliver a lecture on the future of democracy. The lecture, titled “Saving Democracy by Revering the Constitution,” will take place at 2:30 p.m. in Washington Hall. The event is open to Notre Dame, Holy Cross, and Saint Mary’s students, faculty, staff, and alumni. Admission is free, but a ticket is required.
laportecounty.life
Four Winds Casinos Announces October Promotions
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce exciting promotions during the month of October featuring a chance to win one of three 2022 Honda SUVs including a Passport, Pilot and CR-V on Saturday, October 15! Guests also have a chance to win Instant Credit and up to $100,000 in Cash on Friday, October 21!
WNDU
Delta Airlines cancels flights between South Bend and Detroit
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It looks like South Bend travelers will have to motor to the “Motor City,” if they want to fly out of Detroit in the future. Daily flights between South Bend and Detroit will cease next month. Michelle Boyd with Signal Travel makes her...
Notre Dame Federal Credit Union promotes executive to chief credit officer
Notre Dame Federal Credit Union promoted executive Suzanne Kost to chief credit officer. The post Notre Dame Federal Credit Union promotes executive to chief credit officer appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
WANE-TV
3 killed after SUV hits deer on Indiana Toll road
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Three people died and two others were hurt after a multi-vehicle crash involving a deer on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday evening in St. Joseph County. The crash took place just before 8 p.m. west of South Bend according to Indiana State Police. The preliminary...
travelawaits.com
My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In South Bend, Indiana
South Bend is a vibrant Midwestern metropolis with a cosmopolitan vibe, historic architecture, natural beauty, and culinary excellence. Located on the winding St. Joseph River, the city is best known as the home of Notre Dame University, the mighty Fighting Irish athletic teams, and a world-famous golden dome crowning its main administration building.
gratefulweb.com
JOHN MELLENCAMP SETS “LIVE AND IN PERSON 2023” NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES
Live from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame opening of his new permanent exhibition, John Mellencamp confirmed a North American tour “Live and In Person 2023” set to kick off in February. Presented by longtime promoter AEG Presents and sponsored by Turner Classic Movies, the tour will...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Masonite permanently layoffs workers in Indiana
WALKERTON, Ind. -- Florida-based Masonite International Corp. is reducing its staff in St. Joseph County, Indiana. The company, which manufactures doors for residential and commercial applications, said in a notice to the state it will lay off more than 30% of the workforce at its facility in the town of Walkerton.
WNDU
Goshen artist creates mural for Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A statewide campaign is underway to promote the Hoosier state. ‘In Indiana’ is aimed at promoting communities and brining more visitors to areas in the state. Elkhart County is taking part in the campaign through the creation of a mural. Josh Cooper, the artist...
horseandrider.com
Two More Horses Test Positive for EEE in Indiana
On Sept. 30, The Indiana State Board of Animal Health confirmed the second and third Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE)-positive horses in Northeast Indiana in 2022. An unvaccinated 15-year-old mare in LaGrange County tested positive for EEE. She began showing signs on Sept. 23 and presented initially with a 104-degree fever but responded to treatment. Within 24 hours, however, she was down and did not have normal reflexes and was subsequently euthanized.
Technician Online
Campus concertina player brings live music to Free Expression Tunnel
Oftentimes, students walk through the Free Expression Tunnel with earbuds blaring music, either overlooking or admiring the variety of art that covers the walls, simply trying to make it to their next class on time. For many, their daily walk to class may include another sound to accompany them. Eli Secosky, a 17-year-old from Raleigh, has made a name for himself as the tunnel’s very own “accordion guy,” playing his concertina atop the Free Expression Tunnel as students walk by.
abc57.com
Car versus motorcycle crash sends two to the hospital
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- St. Joseph County FACT is investigating a crash between a car and a motorcycle that happened around 3 p.m. Sunday, October 2nd. The crash was on Ireland Road near Kroger. The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were taken to the hospital. Police say the driver's...
WNDU
South Bend Police searching for missing man
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department needs your help finding a missing 28-year-old man. Stefan Thurmand was last seen on Sept. 22 near Sample Street and Lafayette Boulevard but was just recently reported as missing. Stefan is 6′0″ and weighs 175 pounds. He has brown eyes...
rv-pro.com
John Ratzenberger Gives Cheers to the Xtreme
On Monday and Tuesday during Open House week in Elkhart, Indiana, last week, actor John Ratzenberger joined the Xtreme Outdoors display to greet dealers. Ratzenberger, known for his iconic character Cliff Clavin on the sitcom Cheers and for his voice talents in Pixar films, owns a Little Guy Max. Joe...
