CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead and several others seriously injured after police say a disagreement over property damage escalated to gunfire. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred in the overnight hours of Saturday, October 1. At approximately 1:51 a.m. 911 dispatchers received a call from a Clay City woman who claimed she had been shot by her boyfriend. First responders found the 54-year-old woman to have multiple gunshot wounds. She was flown to an Indianapolis hospital where she is listed as being in critical condition.

CLAY COUNTY, IN ・ 12 HOURS AGO