Good Samaritan Hospital drops mask mandate
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Good Samaritan Hospital announced they were updating their mask policy on Tuesday, allowing for optional masking in all of their facilities. The decision comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their guidelines for healthcare facilities late last month. The hospital will continue to monitor COVID transmission rates in Knox County– if levels rise to moderate or high transmission, the policy will change, according to marketing and public relations director Tiffany Conover.
Dancing with the TH Stars already raising $200,000
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Dancing with the Terre Haute Stars is just days away, fundraising hundreds of thousands of dollars for Chances and Services for Youth. The event will take place Friday, October 7th at 7 p.m. at the Hulman Center. Our Shelby Reilly is one of the 12 stars who will be dancing and has helped fundraise for CASY.
Racist photo addressed by North Daviess Schools
DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — North Daviess Community Schools addressed an online photo they say depicted students displaying a racial slur. The school district released this statement about the racist photo on social media Friday morning:. “North Daviess Community Schools has become aware of the recent action of some...
Shooting leaves 1 dead, and 2 injured after argument in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead and several others seriously injured after police say a disagreement over property damage escalated to gunfire. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred in the overnight hours of Saturday, October 1. At approximately 1:51 a.m. 911 dispatchers received a call from a Clay City woman who claimed she had been shot by her boyfriend. First responders found the 54-year-old woman to have multiple gunshot wounds. She was flown to an Indianapolis hospital where she is listed as being in critical condition.
