ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

Comments / 1

Related
theadvocate.com

East and West Feliciana Council on Aging activities for Oct. 5, 2022

The schedules for West and East Feliciana Council on Aging facilities are as follows:. 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719. Start time for all activities is 10 a.m. First and third Monday: Line dance. Fourth Monday: Religious service. Tuesdays: Nutrition education. Wednesdays: Exercise/yoga. Thursdays: Bible study. Fridays: Bingo/movie/excursion. All...
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
County
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Society
City
Baton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com

How much will East Baton Rouge's stormwater fee cost you? Try our easy-to-use calculator

East Baton Rouge's Metro Council this month will consider a stormwater utility fee that will be billed to property owners across the parish if it's approved. More details on the fee will be made public this week; the council's Oct. 12 agenda is expected on Friday. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's administration plans to propose that the fee be set at a monthly rate of $1.36 per 500 square feet of impermeable surface on a property, Metro Councilwoman Carolyn Coleman said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Daily Scoop

Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six Individuals

(Creative Commons/Null Value) The United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana announced today the indictment of six individuals in connection with a drug trafficking organization operating in East Baton Rouge Parish. The indictment, which was returned by a federal grand jury this week, charges the suspects with various drug trafficking and firearm offenses. U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. stated "This investigation has resulted in a federal grand jury indictment that sends a clear message to those who would try to peddle drugs and firearms in our community: we will find you and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law."
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Public Housing#Economy#The East Baton Rouge#Parish Housing Authority
Baton Rouge Business Report

2022 Best Places to Work in Baton Rouge

The 60 companies on this year’s Best Places to Work list demonstrate what it means to care about employees, serving as a model for other businesses. Already an INSIDER? Sign in. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair will be in Gonzales: Here's what's going on

The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair will be in Gonzales in 2022, from Oct. 27 through Nov. 6. The fair will open at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and at 12 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at its new Ascension Parish location, the Lamar Dixon Expo Center, at 9039 S. St. Landry Avenue, Gonzales. It will close at 10 p.m. every night.
GONZALES, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
brproud.com

Louisiana-based app offering auto parts delivery in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana-based delivery app has started offering delivery of auto parts to Baton Rouge residents. Residents can order auto items such as car batteries, windshield wipers, or tires from the nearest NAPA location through ASAP. The three NAPA locations that will be participating are Staring Lane, Florida Boulevard, and Airline Highway.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Jackson Elementary School hosts open house for community and families

Jackson Elementary School hosted a community and family open house on Sept. 15. Families were able to hear about their children’s progress in school and connect with several community partners. Partners in attendance included Scouts Troop 51, Capital Area Human Services, East Feliciana 4-H, East Feliciana Alumni Association, East Feliciana Drug and Alcohol Awareness Council, Helping in His Name Food Bank, Jackson Lions Club, Jackson Volunteer Fire Department and RKM Primary Care.
JACKSON, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: Reading improvements might help trim crime

Public concern about murders and other crime and public officials’ and police efforts to deal with safety issues are impressive. A social situation behind these problems demands more attention: The large proportion of our population lacking enough education to qualify for satisfactory jobs. Too many youths fail to acquire...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy