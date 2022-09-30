Fully stocked fridge and no power? Food safety expert shares tips on how to salvage those refrigerated and frozen items

Read full article on original website
WXII 12
5 food items that will get you into the Carolina Classic Fair for free!
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Carolina Classic Fair is well underway and beginning Wednesday, fairgoers can add some giving to their day of fun. Non-profit organization Crisis Control Ministry is teaming up with the Carolina Classic Fairgrounds team to host its 18th annual Food Day at the Fair. “It’s great...
'Likely a total loss', tree strikes Lexington family's home in Friday's storm
LEXINGTON, N.C. — The lives of the Hucks' family changed Friday. "This was our family home," said Annie Hucks. "My children, you know, took their first steps here, you know had their first birthdays here, you know, it's a lot." This home is where the Hucks' family planted their...
WSET
Galax Fire Dept. rescues man stuck 50 feet up in tree
GALAX, Va. (WSET) — One man is safe after being stuck more than 50 feet up in a tree. According to the Galax Fire Department, the whole scene unfolded in the 100 block of Clover Street just before 8:30 p.m. on Monday. Authorities say the man became stuck high...
wfmynews2.com
Lexington family dealing with damage after storm knocks tree onto their house
A large tree crashed into one of the bedrooms. The family said their home of 35 years could be a total loss.
Snow Camp home leveled by explosion, no one injured
SNOW CAMP, N.C. (WGHP) — An Alamance County home was reduced to rubble after exploding on Monday. Around noon, emergency crews were called to Quakenbush Road about an explosion. When they arrived, they found a home that had been essentially leveled, with flaming debris scattered. No one was injured. The fire was put out relatively […]
WXII 12
Triad woman helping Ian victims
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Pamela Vansickle moved to Winston-Salem from Cape Coral, Florida last year. She still has friends and family in Florida, so when she heard about how Hurricane Ian had affected them, she decided to step up. "It's the least I can do as a human being," Vansickle...
VIDEO: Storm winds cause electric sparks to fly on the street in Walkertown
WALKERTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — The Piedmont Triad continues to deal with the impacts of Ian as the storm passed through the region throughout Friday evening and Saturday morning. There’s been numerous reports of trees being knocked down and power outages throughout the Triad. However, this footage submitted by FOX8 viewer Heather Smith may be some […]
WXII 12
SPCA of Triad to host autumn adoption event
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — On Saturday, Oct. 15, the SPCA of the Triad will be hosting a pet adoption event at the Kernersville Pumpkins and Christmas Trees at Grouse Ridge. Watch more headlines in the video above. Starting at 2 p.m., you can meet adoptable pets at 843 Old Winston...
My Fox 8
If you need love in your life, Bella has plenty to spare
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Got the need for a lovebug in your life?. Bella is a sweet, three-year-old, 60-pound bundle of love and affection. The folks at Guilford County Animal Services say that affectionate won’t even begin to describe her! She absolutely loves to cuddle, hug, kiss and snuggle!
WXII 12
Best of Winston breaks down bests of the Carolina Classic Fair
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Carolina Classic Fair runs through Sunday, October 9. For a full list of events, ticket information and more, visitcarolinaclassicfair.com. WATCH: WXII's Jackie Pascale also got to check out Peachey Bakery Company's famous donuts, trying them fresh out of the fryer live on TV.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem Fire puts out truck fire without injuries
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Fire Department put out a large fire that engulfed a truck on Hawthorne Road, at 7:30 p.m. Watch more headlines in the video above. It happened on the 1100 block of S. Hawthorne Road at the corner of Coventry Street, according to WSFD. The...
WXII 12
Carolina Classic Fair talks attractions, food to enjoy this year
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Despite the delayed start and rainy first weekend, Carolina Classic leaders expect crowds to make up for lost time in the remaining days of the fair. You can find more information on parking, events, buying tickets and more at carolinaclassicfair.com.
WXII 12
Greensboro Harris Teeter awarded best pharmacy
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro grocery store is celebrating an honor. Watch more Triad headlines in the video above. SingleCare named a Greensboro Harris Teeter as the winner of its fourth-annual national Best of the Best Pharmacy Awards. This comes as October marks American Pharmacists Month. The location has...
Greensboro construction on I-73 is your first glimpse at Boom Supersonic
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If you are traveling along Interstate 73 near the Piedmont Triad International Airport, you will find the shoulders of the highway closed for a construction project that started on Monday. And what you will be seeing are the first publicly visible indicators that Boom Supersonic’s manufacturing facility is being built at […]
WXII 12
Ian relief: Firehouse Subs fundraises for Ian victims
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Firehouse Subs is raising money to help victims of Hurricane Ian across the southeast. Customers can donate at their local restaurant. This comes after the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation donated $25,000 to the American Red Cross. "I hope it will help them with food and...
Duke Energy says 10,000 outages restored in Winston-Salem after construction crew hit transmission line
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: Duke Energy said power should be back on for Winston-Salem residents Tuesday afternoon. A company spokesperson said a construction crew hit a transmission line, knocking out power for nearly 10,000 homes and businesses in the area. Duke Energy said the problem has been fixed and all homes should have their power again.
Greensboro neighborhood dealing with power outages after storm
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Some people living in the Hamilton Forest neighborhood in Greensboro were without electricity and running water for nearly 72 hours. Around two dozen Duke Energy lineworkers restored the power in the community Monday afternoon. “We lose power very quickly, and it takes a while to get it back,” said Richard Ranieri, […]
Ocean Lakes Campground and Triad residents reeling from Ian's impacts
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Damage from hurricane Ian spread far and wide, some people in the Triad got hit twice. The storm brought flooding and storm surge to coastal vacation homes, then brought downed trees to our area. Heather Brooks lives in High Point. Brooks was at her family's...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties
EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
Taylorsville Times
House of Eggroll & Pho opens
Ribbon cutting set for Friday, October 7, at 10:30 a.m. The House of Eggroll & Pho invites the public to its grand opening on Friday, October 7, 2022. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for 10:30 a.m. that day to officially welcome the restaurant to Alexander County. House of Egg Roll & Pho is located at 1200 NC Highway 90 East in Taylorsville.
