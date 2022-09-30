NYC shop held up at gunpoint, bandits make off with $5,000

A Chelsea shop was held up at gunpoint early Friday, with a trio of robbers making off with $5,000 in cash and cigarette cartons, police said.

A 30-year-old worker was behind the counter of the smoke shop at 364 W. 23rd St. around 3:15 a.m. when the masked men stormed in, demanded he put his cellphone down on the counter and fork over cash, according to cops.

The armed robbers, clad in black from head to toe, bagged a total of $5,000 and a “few dozen” cartons of cigarettes before fleeing in a white pickup truck, police said.

The thieves made off with $5,000 in cash and cigarette cartons. Google Maps

No arrests had been made as of Friday afternoon.