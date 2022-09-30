Read full article on original website
Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On Your Calendar Now
Since President Joe Biden announced his plans to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for qualifying Americans last month, people have been wondering: When can I apply? See: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails...
How to Apply for Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Program
Some 40 million federal student loan borrowers are slated to have a large chunk — and in many cases all — of their student debt forgiven. President Joe Biden’s forgiveness plan, announced at the end of August, will cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers with an annual income less than $125,000. Borrowers who received a need-based Pell Grant while in college can receive up to $20,000 of forgiveness, so long as they meet that same income cap.
How Do I Find Out If My Student Loans Will Be Forgiven?
While campaigning during the run-up to the 2020 presidential election, President Joe Biden pledged to cancel $10,000 worth of student loan debt per borrower. The Future of Finances: Gen Z & How...
Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Update: First Day to Apply Is Coming Up
Within the next couple of weeks, the student loan debt forgiveness application is expected to open. Those who are eligible will be able to apply to have as much as $20,000 of student loan debt canceled. The White House says the plan will help more than 40 million Americans and eliminate student loan debt for 20 million people.
Biden is making it clear that his broad student-loan forgiveness plan is a 'one-time' action
Biden's administration is ensuring student-loan borrowers know the up-to $20,000 in debt relief is a "one-time" action.
12 Public Service Jobs That Qualify for Student Loan Forgiveness
With last week's news regarding updated measures for federal student loan relief, the topic has been front of mind for many of the 43 million Americans who carry this type of debt. President Biden's...
How to know if you automatically qualify for Biden's student-loan forgiveness
The Education Department estimates eight million student-loan borrowers can get their debt canceled automatically. Here's how that's determined.
Student Loans: When to Fill Out the Student Debt Forgiveness Application
Very soon, you'll be able to apply to have as much as $20,000 of student loan debt relieved if you owe money on student loans and you're eligible for forgiveness. Also, if you made payments on your student loans during the moratorium, you can request a refund from your loan servicer. If you're not eligible for the student loan forgiveness -- or if you'll still owe money after the debt is canceled -- you won't have to make a payment until January 2023.
Half of US borrowers in a new poll said their student loan debt is harming their mental health
Half of borrowers in a 2,000 person poll said that their student debt is harming their mental health. The survey, by education platform ELVTR, said that anxiety and depression were the most common issues. One in five surveyed said they had endured sleepless nights and panic attacks linked to their...
'Folks have an option to opt out': White House responds to student loans lawsuit
The White House on Tuesday responded to a legal challenge against President Joe Biden's $500 billion student loan forgiveness program, arguing that "folks have an option to opt out" of the program rather than incur a tax penalty.
Student loan forgiveness: Some borrowers no longer eligible for debt relief
President Joe Biden’s administration announced Thursday that it is scaling back the federal student loan cancellation program amid legal challenges to the debt relief plan. The new guidelines will exclude nearly 800,000 borrowers who were initially told they were qualified for loan forgiveness. The announcement means that some of...
If you paid off your federal student loans during the COVID-19 pandemic, you may still be eligible for Biden’s forgiveness. Here’s how
Borrowers who regret paying off their student loans during the COVID-19 pandemic may be able to get a refund and benefit from the one-time forgiveness. Borrowers who paid off the remaining balance of their federal student loans during the coronavirus pandemic may lament narrowly missing out on President Joe Biden’s recently-announced widespread forgiveness effort.
Student Loans: Parent Plus Loans Could Get $10K Forgiveness
President Joe Biden announced his administration’s much-anticipated plan for student loan forgiveness on Aug. 24. But now, a group of senators is urging the administration to revise the forgiveness of Parent PLUS loans to match Pell grants, which get the highest relief under the plan. Live Richer Podcast: How...
I Requested a Student Loan Refund. Now My Forgiveness Is More Complicated
I made student loan payments during the federal payment pause and requested a refund -- and after five days of calling, waiting for a ring back and sitting on hold, my refund was finally approved. But that also means my forgiveness situation is a little more complicated. I thought that...
Student Loan Forgiveness Makes Some ‘Worse Off,’ Suit Says (2)
The Biden administration was sued over claims that its sweeping new program to forgive some federal student loans will harm borrowers in at least six states, where laws require tax payments on canceled loans because they’re treated as income. Pacific Legal Foundation. , a California-based libertarian group, alleges in...
Important Dates Approaching About Student Loan Forgiveness
While the public still awaits official word from the White House on how and when applications will be made available, they have a good idea of what to expect, and experts are emphasizing that borrowers of federal student loans fill out their applications as soon as they become available. If...
Biden administration scales back student loan forgiveness plan as states sue
The Biden administration scaled back eligibility for its student loan forgiveness plan Thursday, the same day six Republican-led states sued President Joe Biden in an effort to block his student loan forgiveness plan from taking effect. Borrowers whose federal student loans are guaranteed by the government but held by private...
In a reversal, the Education Department is now excluding some borrowers from student loan relief
Federal student loan borrowers whose loans are not held by the U.S. Department of Education will no longer be able to consolidate for forgiveness as of Thursday. Borrowers with FFEL or Perkins loans not held by the Education Department can only qualify for forgiveness if they applied for consolidation before Sept. 29, new guidance states.
Biden Administration Changes Eligibility Requirements For Student Loan Debt Relief Plan
Under the new terms, borrowers who have loans issued through the government but held by private lenders will no longer be eligible for debt relief. The post Biden Administration Changes Eligibility Requirements For Student Loan Debt Relief Plan appeared first on NewsOne.
FAFSA period open for 2023-24 school year
As of Saturday, the Free Application for Federal Student Aid filing period opened for students planning to attend college in the 2023-24 school year. Read more here:
