Mobile Homes, the Last Affordable Housing Option for Many California Residents, Are Going Up in Smoke
CLEARLAKE, Calif.— Susan Gilbert heard police rolling by with their bullhorn. But she was more exasperated than scared. She had lived at Creekside Mobile Home Park on Dam Road for 17 years and had lost track of all its close calls with wildfires. Creekside, a park situated on a bend of Cache Creek in northern California, had always survived. About 30 minutes earlier, when Gilbert came home from a visit to the vet with her cat, Pumpkin, and noticed black smoke swirling in nearby woods, she called her son.
What’s True — And What’s Not — in Ads for California Sports Betting Propositions
Odds are, one of the many ads for legalizing sports betting has snagged your attention, given their ubiquity on TV, websites and billboards across California. You’d be forgiven, though, for still not having a clear sense of what either of the initiatives do. Some of the ads don’t mention sports betting at all, potentially leaving Californians foggy on what exactly it is they’re being asked to decide.
Newsom: ‘oil company extortion’ behind disproportionately rising gas prices in California
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is lashing out at oil companies who he says are “fleecing” Californians with gasoline prices that are rising disproportionately in the Golden State. “The fact is, they’re ripping you off. Their record profits are coming at your expense,” Newsom said in a scathing video posted to Twitter Friday in which the […]
Vintage: Oil derricks in California (1920s-1930s)
Offshore drilling began in California in 1896, when operators in the Summerland Oil Field in Santa Barbara County followed the field into the ocean by drilling from piers built out over the ocean. At least 187 offshore oil wells were drilled in the Summerland Field by 1902. A number of other coastal fields were extended offshore in Santa Barbara, Ventura, Los Angeles, and Orange counties, usually by directional drilling.
How much snow does California need to escape drought?
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Winter is coming. Will this winter’s snow and rain save California from its severe drought? To get a sense of how possible that outcome is, we first have to figure out how much we need. “That is the magic question,” said Andrew Schwartz, lead...
These are the oldest newspapers in California still in operation
Before California joined the United States, Spanish-language newspapers existed in most major cities across the state, but they eventually all went away as the English-speaking population outnumbered the native Spanish speakers. In California’s first decade as a state, the 1850s, there was a boom in new English-language newspapers, some of which are still in operation […]
These California cities made the list for best places to live in the US
LOS ANGELES - Four cities in California made the list of best places to live in the United States. According to the website Money, they ranked the top 50 cities based on economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie. In the number one ranking was...
California will soon eliminate parking mandates near transit; here’s how that will impact Long Beach
The legislation will remove a significant hurdle in creating urban housing, and seeks to decrease the need for cars in traffic-dense cities like Long Beach. The post California will soon eliminate parking mandates near transit; here’s how that will impact Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Average gas price in Los Angeles County approaches record high
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County moved within three-tenths of a cent of the record Sunday.
New Law to Make Roads Safer for Wildlife Crossing
In efforts to make roads safer for wildlife crossings, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law Friday to require Caltrans to prioritize crossing structures and barriers when building roadways. The bill, labeled the Safe Roads and Wildlife Protection Act, recognizes how building roads in the middle of habitats and animal migration...
The real reason gas prices in the Bay Area are skyrocketing again
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – North Bay drivers are seeing regular gas cost $6.79 a gallon. In the last week in the Bay Area gas prices have gone up more than 60 cents on average. In Napa the average is up 61 cents, in Oakland the average has gone up 68 cents and in San […]
4 California coffee chains named best in the country, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer a macchiato with a touch of foam, a velvety cappuccino, a classic cafe au lait or a refreshing nitro cold brew, coffee is the libation that fuels our lives. To celebrate International Coffee Day, java aficionados have spoken on Yelp to crown the Top 20 Most Popular Regional Coffee Chains in the […]
California Bans ‘Forever Chemicals' in Fabrics, Makeup
Long-lasting chemicals that may be harmful to humans and animals were banned in textiles, cosmetics and personal care products on Thursday by Gov. Gavin Newsom when he signed two bills into law. The chemicals known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances or PFAS break down very slowly and some studies have...
Why Are California Gas Prices Still Rising?
The stunning jump in gas prices continues with some places rising 20 cents a day. In California, refineries have struggled to meet recent demands even with lower oil prices. "Unfortunately, now that we're down to about 10 refineries that make California gasoline in the state, even one disruption can cause a very big price spike," said Severin Borenstein, a professor at UC Berkeley's HAAS School of Business. "And we've had more than one."
SoCal to see cooler-than-average temperatures Monday
Southern California should see another day of cooler temperatures on Monday, but things will warm up a bit later in the week.
California governor takes back millions earmarked for raw sewage cleanup along border
SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Earlier this month, California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill that would have dramatically improved water quality in two problematic areas along the California-Mexico border. The bill included $50 million to clean up the New River, which runs from Baja California to the Salton...
Gov. Newsom addresses soaring gas prices, calls for early roll out of winter-blend fuel
As gas prices continue to soar in the Golden State, Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling on the California Air Resources Board to allow refineries to begin distributing winter-blend gasoline earlier than usual. State refiners are required to produce a summer-blend gasoline through October in most areas of California, and after Oct. 31, a winter-blend gasoline […]
Bay Area feeling pain at pump, but Gov. Newsom proposal could provide relief with lower gas prices
HIGH GAS PRICES ⛽: "It's nuts! You can't comprehend this." This past Monday, gas prices in the Bay Area were over $6 a gallon. By Friday night, some prices shot up to almost $7 a gallon.
Firefighters encounter third riverbed/wash fire this weekend
An approximately quarter-acre fire broke out in the Santa Clara Riverbed just east of an Interstate 5 overpass near Magic Mountain Parkway at around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, according to Melanie Flores, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The fire was right next to the Santa Clara River...
California Goldminer Fined $150,000 for Polluting South Fork of Clearwater River and Failing to Obtain Proper Dredging Permits
IDAHO - A California man who admitted to suction dredge mining on the South Fork of the Clearwater River between 2014-2018 has been fined $150,000 by a federal judge. The lawsuit, which was filed in August 2018 by the Idaho Conservation League (ICL), alleged that Shannon Poe, of California, polluted the Clearwater River and refused to obtain the proper permits as required under the Clean Water Act when he was section dredge mining from 2014-2018.
