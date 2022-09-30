ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Mobile Homes, the Last Affordable Housing Option for Many California Residents, Are Going Up in Smoke

CLEARLAKE, Calif.— Susan Gilbert heard police rolling by with their bullhorn. But she was more exasperated than scared. She had lived at Creekside Mobile Home Park on Dam Road for 17 years and had lost track of all its close calls with wildfires. Creekside, a park situated on a bend of Cache Creek in northern California, had always survived. About 30 minutes earlier, when Gilbert came home from a visit to the vet with her cat, Pumpkin, and noticed black smoke swirling in nearby woods, she called her son.
What’s True — And What’s Not — in Ads for California Sports Betting Propositions

Odds are, one of the many ads for legalizing sports betting has snagged your attention, given their ubiquity on TV, websites and billboards across California. You’d be forgiven, though, for still not having a clear sense of what either of the initiatives do. Some of the ads don’t mention sports betting at all, potentially leaving Californians foggy on what exactly it is they’re being asked to decide.
Vintage: Oil derricks in California (1920s-1930s)

Offshore drilling began in California in 1896, when operators in the Summerland Oil Field in Santa Barbara County followed the field into the ocean by drilling from piers built out over the ocean. At least 187 offshore oil wells were drilled in the Summerland Field by 1902. A number of other coastal fields were extended offshore in Santa Barbara, Ventura, Los Angeles, and Orange counties, usually by directional drilling.
How much snow does California need to escape drought?

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Winter is coming. Will this winter’s snow and rain save California from its severe drought? To get a sense of how possible that outcome is, we first have to figure out how much we need. “That is the magic question,” said Andrew Schwartz, lead...
These are the oldest newspapers in California still in operation

Before California joined the United States, Spanish-language newspapers existed in most major cities across the state, but they eventually all went away as the English-speaking population outnumbered the native Spanish speakers. In California’s first decade as a state, the 1850s, there was a boom in new English-language newspapers, some of which are still in operation […]
New Law to Make Roads Safer for Wildlife Crossing

In efforts to make roads safer for wildlife crossings, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law Friday to require Caltrans to prioritize crossing structures and barriers when building roadways. The bill, labeled the Safe Roads and Wildlife Protection Act, recognizes how building roads in the middle of habitats and animal migration...
California Bans ‘Forever Chemicals' in Fabrics, Makeup

Long-lasting chemicals that may be harmful to humans and animals were banned in textiles, cosmetics and personal care products on Thursday by Gov. Gavin Newsom when he signed two bills into law. The chemicals known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances or PFAS break down very slowly and some studies have...
Why Are California Gas Prices Still Rising?

The stunning jump in gas prices continues with some places rising 20 cents a day. In California, refineries have struggled to meet recent demands even with lower oil prices. "Unfortunately, now that we're down to about 10 refineries that make California gasoline in the state, even one disruption can cause a very big price spike," said Severin Borenstein, a professor at UC Berkeley's HAAS School of Business. "And we've had more than one."
Firefighters encounter third riverbed/wash fire this weekend

An approximately quarter-acre fire broke out in the Santa Clara Riverbed just east of an Interstate 5 overpass near Magic Mountain Parkway at around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, according to Melanie Flores, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The fire was right next to the Santa Clara River...
California Goldminer Fined $150,000 for Polluting South Fork of Clearwater River and Failing to Obtain Proper Dredging Permits

IDAHO - A California man who admitted to suction dredge mining on the South Fork of the Clearwater River between 2014-2018 has been fined $150,000 by a federal judge. The lawsuit, which was filed in August 2018 by the Idaho Conservation League (ICL), alleged that Shannon Poe, of California, polluted the Clearwater River and refused to obtain the proper permits as required under the Clean Water Act when he was section dredge mining from 2014-2018.
