Waynesboro, VA

13 years in prison for Staunton man

It is 13 years in prison for a Staunton man charged in connection with a shooting last fall in Waynesboro. Online records showed that trial for Justin William Brooks got underway this morning in Waynesboro Circuit Court. However, Brooks eventually pleaded guilty to four felony charges, including malicious wounding. A...
STAUNTON, VA
Nelson County Sheriff warns of counterfeit cash

Counterfeit cash is becoming an issue on the outer edge of the listening area. Over the last couple of weeks, the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office says it has received several reports of counterfeit money being passed at local businesses. So far, no other agencies in the area have put out an alert for bogus bills.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
JMU’s game at Georgia Southern to kick at 4 PM

BRISTOL, Conn. – ESPN and the Sun Belt Conference have announced that James Madison’s road game on October 15 at Georgia Southern will kick off at 4 p.m. and be streamed on ESPN+. This will mark JMU’s first trip to Statesboro, Ga., since the 1992 season and the...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Dukes roll past Texas State, 40-13, to stay unbeaten

HARRISONBURG, Va. – James Madison powered through wet conditions and used scoring in all three phases to run past Texas State, 40-13, for its first Sun Belt Conference home victory on Saturday afternoon at Bridgeforth Stadium. The Dukes improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in Sun Belt play, while...
SAN MARCOS, TX

