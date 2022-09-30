Read full article on original website
Bobby Lashley Shows Respect To Fellow WWE Star Following Raw
WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley has taken to Twitter to heap praise on his opponent from last night's episode of "WWE Raw." During the broadcast at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, "The All Mighty" went one-on-one with Mustafa Ali in a non-title match, successfully defeating the former Retribution leader via referee's stoppage. As a show of respect, Lashley posted an image of himself and Ali backstage fist pumping after the bout on social media, captioning the image "You brought the fight, @AliWWE. Much respect. #WWERaw."
Seth Rollins Wants Another Crack At Feuding With Former WWE Star
Three years after the infamous WWE Hell In A Cell 2019 event that saw Seth Rollins defeat The Fiend via disqualification, Rollins addressed working with the Bray Wyatt alter-ego and the potential to revisit that at some point in the future. In a recent sit-down interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sports, Rollins was asked about whether or not he is interested in working with Wyatt if he were to return to the company in the future. Rollins, while hesitant, is open to the idea, saying, "another crack at that one might be nice," before addressing the hardships of participating in a long-term feud against a character like The Fiend.
Bayley Turns On Izzy
On "WWE Raw" this week Bayley made it clear she thinks the WWE Universe gave up on her, and she has singled one fan out specifically on social media to make an example of, Izzy. Izzy is well known amongst the wrestling community as she used to turn up at...
Liv Morgan Seems To Take Issue With WWE Extreme Rules Poster
"SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan is currently gearing up to defend her title against Ronda Rousey this Saturday at WWE Extreme Rules, but she's taken the time to take a shot at the official poster for the upcoming premium live event. Despite the fact she is not the champion, WWE has opted to put Rousey front and center on the poster rather than Morgan, which prompted the former Riott Squad member to simply tweet, "LOL."
AEW Personality Confirms 'Incident' Between Andrade El Idolo And Sammy Guevara
A wealth of backstage issues have plagued AEW lately, and today looks to be no different, with Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo getting in on the action with their exchange of tense tweets. Jose the Assistant, El Idolo's right-hand man, chimed in on Twitter confirming a backstage confrontation did transpire between the two, stemming from reports that Guevara took issue with how hard he was hit in the ring by Andrade.
Raquel Rodriguez Hopes To Stuff WWE Star In A Trash Can During WarGames
WWE star and two-time "NXT" WarGames winner Raquel Rodriguez is quite excited for the upcoming women's WarGames match set to take place at Survivor Series this year. Rodriguez stopped by the "Under the Ring” podcast and shared that she has one particular goal in mind, assuming she's in the match.
Backstage News On Several WWE Superstar Name Changes
It was Shakespeare who wrote "What's in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet." Former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon likely didn't have The Bard's words in mind when he decided to issue an edict in April 2022 that WWE Superstars would no longer use their real names or names they used on the Indies, but that's generally how many on the roster chose to approach it. Though slightly jarring at first, people like Theory, Riddle, Ciampa, and GUNTHER still retained the aspects of their characters that fans have come to know and love over the years.
Backstage News On Cody Rhodes And WWE World Title Picture
For awhile now, it's seemed like a forgone conclusion that Cody Rhodes and either the WWE Championship or WWE Universal Championship were destined to begin a beautiful friendship. After all, Rhodes revealed a big reason for him returning to WWE was so he could win one of the titles, something his father, "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes never did, and Rhodes seemed as logical a choice as anyone to dethrone current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns when the time arrived.
Pro Wrestlers With A Background In Dance
Every wrestler has a backstory, and in the modern age of professional wrestling, it is becoming increasingly common to see athletes enter the industry after full-blown careers in other fields. Professional football has long been a popular gateway for those looking to break into the business, but it is far from the only sport to provide a good base for aspiring wrestlers. The world of dance can match wrestling from a physicality standpoint, as it is one of the most physically demanding art forms on the planet.
Major Update On Brandi Rhodes
Brandi Rhodes recently wrestled a match at the WWE Performance Center during a live event, but it doesn't appear the former AEW Chief Brand Officer is a WWE Superstar quite yet. Fightful Select is reporting that Brandi Rhodes is still a free agent. While Brandi has wrestled at the Performance...
Tony Khan Comments On Possibility Of Andrade El Idolo Leaving AEW
Tony Khan has seen the future of the AEW — and Andrade El Idolo might not be in it. In an interview for "My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox," Khan seemingly dissed Andrade ahead of his Mask vs. Career Match against Preston "10" Vance of the Dark Order coming up on "Rampage" October 7.
Jade Cargill Appears At Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Event
Professional wrestling and mixed martial arts crossovers are nothing new to fans. With world champions like Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, or Jake Hager testing their luck in the octagon, or Ronda Rousey, Tyson Fury, or Cain Velasquez stepping into the squared circle, the two forms of entertainment can't get enough of each other. Sometimes, crossovers don't need to be physical, like The McMahons sitting cage side at a recent UFC event, or Daniel Cormier refereeing the upcoming Fight Pit match, but one recent crossover has turned the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, into "That B***h Show."
Dutch Mantell Says Former WWE Executive Had A Mouth And Temper
WWE has undergone quite a few changes as of late with Vince McMahon's retirement and Paul "Triple H" Levesque stepping into the role of Creative Content Officer. The direction of WWE's television programming seems to have changed since — with fans praising what they've seen so far – and an improved atmosphere backstage among staff resulting as well. During a recent SportsKeeda Wrestling interview, Dutch Mantell revealed that he had heard "the morale of the writing staff in WWE is much higher now," showcasing that whatever changes have been made behind the scenes are working.
Saraya Threatens To Knock AEW Star 'TF' Out
Ever since Saraya debuted in AEW, tensions between her and former AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. have been on the rise. The woman formerly known as Paige engaged in a staredown with the dentist during her first appearance at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam," and they exchanged words last week during Saraya's first AEW promo. However, nothing has gotten physical between them thus far; that could all change this week, according to Saraya.
WWE Raw Preview (10/3): Braun Strowman In Action, AJ Styles & Rey Mysterio Vs. The Judgment Day, More
"WWE Raw" rolls into St. Paul, Minnesota, tonight, just five days out from the WWE Extreme Rules premium live event. A number of key segments and matches have been confirmed, including "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman taking on Chad Gable in a one-on-one battle. The former Universal Champion has been on a path of destruction since he returned to the company last month, and it's likely he will unleash more fury on one half of the Alpha Academy. Additionally, Gable's partner, Otis, will step into the ring with another superstar who recently made his return to WWE, former "NXT" Champion Johnny Gargano. And speaking of Gargano, his real-life partner Candice LaRae will be in action tonight against WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai, after overcoming Nikki A.S.H. last week in her "Raw" in-ring debut.
Montez Ford Sidelined With An Injury
WWE Superstar Montez Ford is presently sidelined with an injury. During the 10/3 episode of "WWE Raw," The Bloodline was confronted by Street Profits in a backstage segment, as "The Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn warned Angelo Dawkins & Ford to be prepared to acknowledge Roman Reigns next week at the "Raw" Season Premiere special episode. This led to Ford saying The Bloodline "don't own the arena" and that they need to acknowledge two things – deez [nuts]. Just then, Jey Uso warned Ford not to disrespect the Bloodline, or he'll "get another boot." The cameras then zoomed in on Ford wearing a walking boot on his right foot. The segment ended with Solo Sikoa challenging Dawkins to a singles bout.
AEW Reveals Next Title Challenger For TNT Champion Wardlow
Over the past couple of months, Wardlow has made his rounds in All Elite Wrestling as the TNT Champion. He won the championship when he defeated Scorpio Sky on the July 6 episode of "Dynamite." Since then, he's successfully defended the championship against the likes of Orange Cassidy, Jay Lethal, and Tony Nese. With the special anniversary edition of "Dynamite" coming up Wednesday night in Washington DC, Tony Khan decided to announce that Wardlow's next defense will take place on the show, and his opponent is going to be a "machine."
Sami Zayn Insists That There's No Beef Between Him And Fellow WWE Superstar
An unfortunate truth in life is that sometimes families fight. The chances go way up if your family also happens to be involved in professional wrestling. Just ask the Harts, the Flairs, the Guerreros, and most recently, the Mysterios. But when you ask Sami Zayn about friction among The Bloodline, the "Honorary Uce" would say that you're stirring the pot for no reason. In fact, that's basically what he said to the WWE on Fox Twitter account.
Vic Joseph Gets Married To Fellow WWE Personality
Church bells were ringing this past Friday as two "WWE NXT" on-screen personalities officially tied the knot. After announcing their engagement in November 2021, Vic Joseph and McKenzie Mitchell married during a ceremony in Florence, Italy. Mitchell has posted a series of images on her personal Instagram over the weekend, with the first post on Saturday proclaiming "Yesterday I married my best friend," along with an image of the couple in front of a fireplace. A number of talent from the wrestling industry commented on the post, including fellow "NXT" colleagues Roxanne Perez, Nikkita Lyons, Joe Gacy, and Cora Jade, as well as former WWE talent such as CJ Perry (formerly known as Lana), former Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, and Cassie Lee (formerly known as Peyton Royce). Mitchell followed up by posting an image of herself wearing her wedding dress while holding a bunch of flowers.
WWE Raw Results (10/3) - Raw Women's Championship Contract Signing, Judgment Day Vs. Rey Mysterio And AJ Styles, Matt Riddle And Seth Rollins Face Off
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for "WWE Raw" on October 3, 2022, coming to you live from Saint Paul, Minnesota!. "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair and Bayley will sign their contract ahead of their ladder match at Extreme Rules premium live event this coming Saturday. Bayley pinned Belair in a six-woman tag team match at Clash at the Castle.The following "Raw", Belair was willing to put her title on the line in singles action, but Bayley declined the offer and said that she would determine the time and place they would fight. Following that, Bayley and the rest of Damage CTRL blindsided Belair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka with an attack and told Belair she wanted her title shot at Extreme Rules two weeks ago. Bayley then upped the ante the following week when she challenged Belair to a ladder match.
