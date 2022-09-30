Read full article on original website
Benzinga
Bill Gates Triggers North Dakota Outrage With 2,100-Acre Farmland Buy
This article was originally published on June 24, 2022. Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates’ purchase of 2,100 acres of farmland in North Dakota is reportedly raising hackles among local residents and has led to the state’s top prosecutor intervening in the matter. What Happened: North Dakota Attorney...
Suction-dredge gold miner working Idaho river fined $150K
A suction-dredge gold miner from California who operated in an Idaho river containing federally protected salmon and steelhead without required Clean Water Act permits must pay $150,000
Why Biden world isn’t overly worried about House GOP investigations
The White House thinks a rise of overreaching MAGA Republicans in Congress could turn voters off.
Montana site fouled by copper smelter to get final cleanup
A subsidiary of London-based oil giant BP agreed to finish its cleanup of a 300-square mile site in Montana that's contaminated with arsenic and other pollutants from decades of copper smelting
Fed's Powell slides into tough cop role
It’s a rare moment for a Fed chair to toss aside all political considerations and ignore frantic investors.
Weak rural turnout could hurt GOP in November
A POLITICO analysis of turnout in this year’s special elections suggests that since Dobbs, rural voters are less motivated to cast ballots than others.
GOP Sen Marco Rubio confronted over past opposition to hurricane relief despite asking for new funds
Republican Senator Marco Rubio defended his past votes against providing hurricane relief, as he has asked for federal money to provide aid to victims of Hurricane Ian in his home state of Florida. CNN’s Dana Bash asked Mr Rubio about a letter he sent to the Senate Appropriations Committee asking for disaster relief for resources for Florida after Hurricane Ian, but noted how he had previously voted against disaster relief in 2012 for victims of Hurricane Sandy, which hit the northeast of the US.Hurricane Ian made landfall this week and has already devastated parts of Florida and the East...
Democrats stake their House majority on abortion
Abortion policy has been featured in one-third of the party's broadcast TV ads to keep the House.
Bill Nye Batters Republicans, Fox News With Emotional Plea On Climate Change
“The Science Guy” offered three words to conservative lawmakers while addressing Hurricane Ian's impact.
Grizzly advocates appeal ruling on Upper Green River grazing
Wildlife advocates have appealed a federal judge’s approval of Forest Service cattle-grazing permits near Union Pass that allow the killing of 72 grizzly bears over a decade. Five conservation groups say U.S. District Court Judge Nancy Freudenthal erred in rejecting their earlier court challenge to the 2019 authorization of...
