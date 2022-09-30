ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Bill Gates Triggers North Dakota Outrage With 2,100-Acre Farmland Buy

This article was originally published on June 24, 2022. Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates’ purchase of 2,100 acres of farmland in North Dakota is reportedly raising hackles among local residents and has led to the state’s top prosecutor intervening in the matter. What Happened: North Dakota Attorney...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
Local
Idaho Government
The Independent

GOP Sen Marco Rubio confronted over past opposition to hurricane relief despite asking for new funds

Republican Senator Marco Rubio defended his past votes against providing hurricane relief, as he has asked for federal money to provide aid to victims of Hurricane Ian in his home state of Florida. CNN’s Dana Bash asked Mr Rubio about a letter he sent to the Senate Appropriations Committee asking for disaster relief for resources for Florida after Hurricane Ian, but noted how he had previously voted against disaster relief in 2012 for victims of Hurricane Sandy, which hit the northeast of the US.Hurricane Ian made landfall this week and has already devastated parts of Florida and the East...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Risch

Comments / 0

Community Policy