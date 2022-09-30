Read full article on original website
WBAL Radio
Dozens dead from Ian, one of strongest, costliest US storms
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Dozens of Florida residents left their flooded and splintered homes by boat and by air on Saturday as rescuers continued to search for survivors in the wake of Hurricane Ian, while authorities in South Carolina and North Carolina began taking stock of their losses.
WBAL Radio
Residents leave Florida's Pine Island, Hurricane Ian's ruin
PINE ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Paramedics and volunteers with a group that rescues people after natural disasters went door to door Saturday on Florida's devastated Pine Island, offering to evacuate residents who spoke of the terror of riding out Hurricane Ian in flooded homes and howling winds. The largest...
WBAL Radio
Weather: Remnants of Ian bring steady rain throughout Sunday
Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram projects steady rain all day Sunday as the remnants of Hurricane Ian pass through Maryland.
