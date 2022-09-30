ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
WBAL Radio

Dozens dead from Ian, one of strongest, costliest US storms

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Dozens of Florida residents left their flooded and splintered homes by boat and by air on Saturday as rescuers continued to search for survivors in the wake of Hurricane Ian, while authorities in South Carolina and North Carolina began taking stock of their losses.
FLORIDA STATE
WBAL Radio

Residents leave Florida's Pine Island, Hurricane Ian's ruin

PINE ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Paramedics and volunteers with a group that rescues people after natural disasters went door to door Saturday on Florida's devastated Pine Island, offering to evacuate residents who spoke of the terror of riding out Hurricane Ian in flooded homes and howling winds. The largest...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy