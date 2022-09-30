Read full article on original website
Related
Watch Pink do Taylor Hawkins and Freddie Mercury proud singing Somebody To Love with Queen at LA Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
The pop superstar proved why she's a rocker at heart by nailing Queen, Heart and Foo Fighters classics at the LA Taylor Hawkins tribute show
soultracks.com
R&B hitmaker Vernon Burch dies at 67
(September 23, 2022) We are sad to report that several classic soul artists have shared on social media that singer and guitarist Vernon Burch has died. He was 67. Though never achieving superstar status, Burch had an impressive decade of hits from 1975-85, and also played an important role backing other stars as a guitar whiz.
The background vocalists on ‘Monster Mash’ are singing about shoes, and no one remembers why
You’ve heard the song a thousand times. But have you ever paid attention to the background vocals?
Alice in Chains Had to Convince Layne Staley to Use His Guitar Riffs on Two ‘Dirt’ Songs
While we mostly know legendary albums in their final form, the decisions on what is eventually used for a record aren't always so cut and dried. Such was the case for Alice in Chains and their Dirt album, which turns 30 today (Sept. 29). As revealed by Sean Kinney and Jerry Cantrell, two of the album's key tracks might not have made the cut had it not been for some arm twisting of singer Layne Staley.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Verse, Chorus, Monster! by Graham Coxon review – Britpop’s unlikely lad
As Blur bossed the 90s, and Damon Albarn’s bouncy songs about Englishness came to exemplify Britpop, Graham Coxon could usually be found scowling at the back of the band’s group shots. Coxon’s MO as their guitarist often involved lobbing “anti-solos” into the machinery, the band’s sceptical counterweight.
Evergreen
Caroline Shaw has demonstrated time and again that her Pulitzer Prize-winning Partita for 8 Voices was no fluke. In the nine years since the achievement, Shaw has continued to prove her compositional prowess, creating imaginative works for solo instruments, orchestra, percussion, and various chamber arrangements. In 2019, the New York-based composer teamed up with the Attacca Quartet for their first collaborative record, the wild and wide-reaching Orange. Their second project together, Evergreen, expands this partnership by exploring the relationship that contemporary classical music has with language, narrative, and nature.
Musicians Remember Taylor Hawkins with Star-Studded Concert in L.A.: See the Best Photos
On Sept. 27 in Los Angeles, some of the most major names in music came together at the Kia Forum to remember the life of late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. As the show kicked off, longtime friend and Foo Fighters bandmate Dave Grohl told the crowd, "If any of you have ever had the blessing to spend time with Taylor Hawkins you'll know that that dude could make you f------ smile, and dance, and laugh, and sing. So, what we've done is we've brought an even f------ crazier cast of characters for you tonight to play music that Taylor loved, by the people that Taylor loved and the people that loved Taylor."
Stereogum
Black Country, New Road Brought Their Charming And Invigorating New Live Show To Desert Daze
You know what must be a bitch? Performing at a music festival at the peak of mid-afternoon heat, before the sunset brings relief and the intangible excitement of live music after dark. You know what else must be a bitch? Having to come up with a whole new live set because your lead singer quit the band.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
guitar.com
“I’ve always been inspired by Deftones, Lamb Of God, Crowbar…” Willow Smith on embracing her rock roots and a St Vincent guitar
At just 21 years old, Willow has already made more of an impact on the music scene than most could ever hope for. It was perhaps always on the cards that she’d follow megastar multi-hyphenate parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, not to mention brother Jaden, into the entertainment world. But even in that company becoming a platinum-selling pop-star at the age of ten (with hater-bashing earworm Whip My Hair) has to be classed as precocious.
Fret Zealot is the Ultimate Hack for Learning to Play Guitar
Learning how to play guitar can be daunting. But with Fret Zealot, it doesn't have to be. Fret Zealot is the guitar instruction tool that blows traditional guitar lessons out of the water. And it'll have you shredding guitar in no time. Based on a state-of-the-art LED addition for your...
45 Years Ago: ‘Let There Be Rock Song’ Gives AC/DC a Chance to Preach
AC/DC and church are not often mentioned or even thought of in the same breath. But the Australian group took to the pulpit with 1977's "Let There Be Rock," the proselytizing title track of their third album and first international release. The 6:10-long tune is a hard-rock sermon, with singer...
Comments / 0