wcbu.org
State police leading investigation after man killed in Peoria police officer-involved shooting
One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting Monday night in Peoria. The incident happened as police responded to a ShotSpotter alert just after 10 p.m. in the 800 block of West McBean Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Park. A department press release says Peoria police upon arrival engaged...
wcbu.org
Cure Violence begins city assessment process in Peoria
The community received the first glimpse Monday of how the Cure Violence Global program works and how it could be implemented in Peoria. In a presentation at the Peoria Public Library’s main branch, Cure Violence Global CEO Dr. Fredrick Echols outlined the assessment process the city is currently undergoing and what the programs afterwards would look like.
wcbu.org
Closely-held plans for Beck's Oil station at busy War Memorial site unveiled
The village of Peoria Heights is finally revealing the plans for a large lot cleared out at the corner of War Memorial Drive and Central Avenue. A Beck's gas station, convenience store and car wash are coming to the site which once hosted Flores Music and other properties. Beck's is...
wcbu.org
Peoria welcomes new housing authority CEO
Armeca Crawford is the new CEO of the Peoria Housing Authority. She previously worked in Detroit, Michigan as the chief operating officer of Resource Management at the Detroit Housing Commission. She was initially named to the position in April of 2022. “I am passionate, I'm deeply passionate about housing,” Crawford...
wcbu.org
Bradley University 'doing OK' on enrollment and finances. President sees reasons for future optimism
Bradley University is "doing OK" on finances and enrollment this year, but the university's president believes the institution is on the right path for a stronger tomorrow. That was the main takeaway from BU President Stephen Standifird's second annual State of the University address on Monday. Bradley University ended the...
