West Peoria, IL

Cure Violence begins city assessment process in Peoria

The community received the first glimpse Monday of how the Cure Violence Global program works and how it could be implemented in Peoria. In a presentation at the Peoria Public Library’s main branch, Cure Violence Global CEO Dr. Fredrick Echols outlined the assessment process the city is currently undergoing and what the programs afterwards would look like.
PEORIA, IL
Closely-held plans for Beck's Oil station at busy War Memorial site unveiled

The village of Peoria Heights is finally revealing the plans for a large lot cleared out at the corner of War Memorial Drive and Central Avenue. A Beck's gas station, convenience store and car wash are coming to the site which once hosted Flores Music and other properties. Beck's is...
Peoria welcomes new housing authority CEO

Armeca Crawford is the new CEO of the Peoria Housing Authority. She previously worked in Detroit, Michigan as the chief operating officer of Resource Management at the Detroit Housing Commission. She was initially named to the position in April of 2022. “I am passionate, I'm deeply passionate about housing,” Crawford...
PEORIA, IL
