ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Americans Are Living Paycheck to Paycheck

By Dan Weil
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=095uO9_0iH8bB2r00

In the past three months, 46% of consumers had to pay for at least one unexpected expense, averaging $1,400 each.

You’ve surely seen examples of people whose finances have taken a strong turn for the worse since the covid pandemic began in March 2020.

A consumer finance survey by PYMNTS, a financial news service, and LendingClub, an online loan platform, fleshes out the anecdotes with some numbers.

It shows that 59.3% of Americans were living paycheck to paycheck as of July, up from 54% a year earlier. Even among those earning more than $100,000 per year, 43% are living paycheck to paycheck, up from 34% in July 2021.

Also, in the last 90 days, 46% of consumers had to pay for at least one unexpected expense. And those expenses averaged $1,400 a pop.

Car repairs are the most common unexpected expense, accounting for 30% of the incidents, with each one averaging $1,008. Healthcare expenses were second at 21%, with an average cost of $1,361 per incident. House-related expenses placed third at 19%, with an average cost of $2,042.

Plenty of Debt

The survey found that 52% of consumers used cash or money in their accounts to pay for unexpected expenses, and 23% used their credit cards but paid the balance in full at the end of the month.

However, 37% used financing alternatives to cover at least part of these expenses, with 18% using a credit card and carrying a balance.

“As living costs continue to rise, making ends meet can be a challenge for consumers of all income brackets, never mind putting aside savings,” the survey said.

“As a result, fielding an emergency or unexpected expense can create pronounced financial stress, especially among paycheck-to-paycheck consumers with issues paying monthly bills and those earning less than $50,000 a year.”

Meanwhile, a recent report from New York Life found that as inflation drives the cost of living higher, American adults report drawing an average of $616.73 a month from their savings to cover higher everyday costs.

Inflation, Healthcare, Economy

The survey found that 65% of consumers are concerned about inflation, 34% about healthcare costs, and 32% about economic recovery. A total of 89% are worried that a recession will arise soon.

When it comes to financial concerns, 39% are worried about groceries and gas, 36% about monthly bills and 24% about personal financial emergencies, such as healthcare.

Further, 64% are confident their retirement savings will last their whole lives, down from 74% in January 2022.

Meanwhile, a recent report from Morningstar offers seven tips for financial success.

1. Prioritize your savings,

2. As inflation soars, ask for financial help,

3. Make your billing dates work with your personal financial lifestyle,

4. Don’t discount the power of discount shopping,

5. Spend mindfully,

6. Ask yourself about your financial goals, make it meaningful, and don’t forget about retirement,

7. Afford yourself options in the future.

Real Money

Elevate Your Portfolio

Get actionable market insights from a team of experts who actually invest, trade, and manage money for a living

  • Daily Market Commentary
  • Actionable Trading Ideas
  • Investment Advice

Comments / 34

sPy_b0t. A..
3d ago

100,000.00 and still living paycheck to paycheck? someone needs to make some major adjustments, my pay check to pay check can be justified I only make 38,000.00

Reply(7)
15
Shannon Marie
3d ago

I can relate to this I'm a single mom that lives paycheck to paycheck and after paying all my bills it don't leave much for groceries.

Reply
6
Mark Miller
3d ago

try living on 10,000 a year, 100,000 a year,these people got more out put than in put, there not spending wisely,give me a break!!!!!

Reply
6
Related
PYMNTS

FinTech Platforms Help Paycheck-to-Paycheck Consumers Pay off Debts

Charging things to a credit card and paying the balances over time is no longer optimal — perhaps no longer even feasible if you’re paying the minimum every month. Balances balloon as interest rates kick in, as high as 23% or more. The simple math gives a sense of the pressures: $100 becomes $123 owed at the end of the year, all other things being equal.
CREDITS & LOANS
The US Sun

Direct payments worth $300 going out soon to Americans – do you qualify?

THOUSANDS of households are set to receive $300 tax rebate checks nearing the end of this month. The payments come as a result of the Idaho state legislature, which passed a bill earlier this month to devote $500million in refunds. "The successful extraordinary session demonstrates government working for the people,”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Savings#Americans#Linus Business#Business Economics#Pymnts#Lendingclub#Healthcare
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: Early October Could Bring a Round of Stimulus Checks to Some Americans

Inflation has put a strain on many household budgets. Some people should soon get relief thanks to state-funded rebate checks. For months on end, Americans have been struggling with sky-high living costs. Inflation has made it so that everything from clothing to food to utilities are more expensive. And households that depleted their savings during the pandemic are now being forced to make hard choices.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Common 1999 Pennies Are Worth Up To $4,500

Years ago, the penny used to be much more valuable, and just one cent could even buy you something like a piece of candy. These days though, it's fallen out of favor. Many people don't want the copper coins in their change jars and plenty of folks wouldn't even bend over to pick one up off the street. There's even talk of getting rid of the one cent coin, which actually costs more to produce than it is worth. However, it turns out some pennies are much more valuable than one cent, and you might have one in your pocket right now.
ECONOMY
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: Benefit check worth $1,547 set to go out tomorrow for millions

Select Social Security beneficiaries are poised to receive checks worth an average of $1,547 for the month of September, starting Wednesday. Recipients can expect the money to come via direct deposit or a check in the mail, depending on their preferred method of receiving benefits from the Social Security Administration. The checks are doled out on the third Wednesday of every month for individuals who were born from the 11th through the 20th of their birth month.
BUSINESS
Wild Orchid Media

CONFIRMED: $350 Stimulus Payments Will Begin This Week

The State Department of Human Services, which will be in control of disbursing the payments, has begun sending emails to eligible recipients. We have confirmed that the State of Georgia Department of Human Servies, who will be in charge of distributing the stimulus money authorized by Governor Brian Kemp several weeks ago, has begun sending emails to all eligible recipients of the funds, in an effort to make sure they have updated their email addresses on file with the Department.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Stimulus 2022: Deadline to apply for $1,000 one-time payment just eight days away

People living in the state of Maryland have just a few days left to apply for a Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit giving them up to $1,000. The credit, which has a deadline of Sept. 15 for applications, is intended to help eligible people living in the state who took out student loans to pay for college. Even if an applicant did not graduate college, he or she can still be eligible for the tax credit.
MARYLAND STATE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
111K+
Followers
88K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy