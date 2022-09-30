Read full article on original website
Related
Psychedelic Therapy Could Be Beneficial in Treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder
Psychedelic therapy could help treat alcohol use disorder, new research suggests. Researchers found that taking psilocybin, the compound found in psychedelic mushrooms, could help reduce heavy drinking. Previous research has found that psilocybin therapy could help people with addiction disorders as well as depression and anxiety. A new study suggests...
How to Recognize National Suicide Prevention Week
In 2022, September 4-10 is National Suicide Prevention Week. During this time, there are awareness events to address an often preventable cause of death. Suicide prevention efforts can save a life so it can help to know how to support someone who may be struggling with thoughts about hurting themselves.
Youth Suicidal Ideation Is on the Rise, Does Social Media Play a Role?
For Alyza Berman, LCSW, RRT-P, founder and executive director of the Berman Center, social media is a common topic in her Atlanta-based practice that focuses on youth and young adults. She says the biggest indicator is how often clients are comparing their experiences to those they see online. “Whether it's...
Kids Need Extra Support These Days, Especially As They Head Back to School
It’s natural for kids to feel apprehensive about going back to school, but those worries might be a little more challenging these days. According to recent research, the mental health of kids living in the US is in crisis. A survey of 1,007 American parents conducted in June 2022...
KIDS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
One Woman's Journey and Success With Ketamine Therapy
More and more people are looking to psychedelics as treatment for mental health conditions, such as depression and anxiety. Ketamine is currently the only legal psychedelic approved for off-label use treatment of depression. Psychedelics hold a lot of promise in the treatment of mental health conditions generally seen in women...
Understanding the Link Between ADHD and Suicide
There is a link between ADHD and suicidal ideation. Research notes that girls are more at risk for suicidal thoughts, while boys are more at risk for completing the act of suicide. Several organizations offer resources to help youth living with ADHD and their parents, including insight on getting the...
Learning to Cope With Unwanted Thoughts Through Proactive Thinking
New research suggests that proactive control might be better than reactive control in managing intrusive or unwanted thoughts. Sitting with or thinking about these thoughts could be more effective than changing your focus straight away. Most of us deal with unwanted thoughts from time to time, and they may have...
Verywell Mind
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
288K+
Views
ABOUT
Stay up to date on the latest mental health news with trustworthy and accurate reporting from Verywell Mind’s team of board-certified physicians, health journalists, and industry experts.https://www.verywellmind.com/
Comments / 0