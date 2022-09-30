ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Recognize National Suicide Prevention Week

In 2022, September 4-10 is National Suicide Prevention Week. During this time, there are awareness events to address an often preventable cause of death. Suicide prevention efforts can save a life so it can help to know how to support someone who may be struggling with thoughts about hurting themselves.
One Woman's Journey and Success With Ketamine Therapy

More and more people are looking to psychedelics as treatment for mental health conditions, such as depression and anxiety. Ketamine is currently the only legal psychedelic approved for off-label use treatment of depression. Psychedelics hold a lot of promise in the treatment of mental health conditions generally seen in women...
Understanding the Link Between ADHD and Suicide

There is a link between ADHD and suicidal ideation. Research notes that girls are more at risk for suicidal thoughts, while boys are more at risk for completing the act of suicide. Several organizations offer resources to help youth living with ADHD and their parents, including insight on getting the...
Stay up to date on the latest mental health news with trustworthy and accurate reporting from Verywell Mind’s team of board-certified physicians, health journalists, and industry experts.

