Egan Nelms Airs it Out, Defense Clamps Down to Lead Howell Past Wall Township
WALL TOWNSHIP -- Howell junior Egan Nelms celebrated his 17th birthday on Friday by securing his driver's license. Hours later, he was behind the wheel of the Rebels' offense to lead his team to an important road victory. Nelms completed 24 of 40 passes for 262 yards and two touchdowns,...
Paramus Catholic football found guilty of illegal recruiting, banned from 2022 postseason
Paramus Catholic, one of the premier high school football powerhouses in New Jersey, has been found guilty of illegally recruiting a top player from Belleville High, NJ Advance Media has learned. The decision was handed down by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Controversies Committee during a special Sept....
TOMS RIVER: TREE ACROSS THE ROAD
Emergency personnel are on Grand Avenue between Lexington and Central for a tree across Grand Avenue. Use extreme caution on the roadways today.
Sayreville man who went missing found safely
Jonathan Misak was spotted Friday night in Old Bridge near Schmidt's Farm and was seen on surveillance video the day he disappeared.
Meet this curious NJ squirrel that walks right up to you
Something you don't see every day in New Jersey. When wildlife walks right up to you without you doing anything to prompt it. This is something that happened to me while working on my laptop at Monmouth County's Thompson Park in Lincroft, NJ. I was just sitting there minding my own business when all of a sudden, this little squirrel approached me.
Jersey Mike’s Sub Is Opening 14 More NJ Locations – Here’s Where!
This popular New Jersey-based chain is expanding its empire in its home state!. Jersey Mike's Subs, one of the most-thriving hoagie/sub sandwich shops in the country, and certainly one of the most-familiar in New Jersey, is about to open 14 more locations here in the Garden State, according to NJ.com.
N.J. weather: Snowy winter ahead? Here’s the very early forecast from AccuWeather.
Hurricane season is still upon us and will be sticking around for the next two months. But some long-range weather forecasters are already looking ahead to the winter season. AccuWeather has issued its early winter forecast for 2022-2023, giving some hints about whether us folks in the New Jersey region will need to tune up our snowblowers and stock up on rock salt — or whether we will have a low-snow winter like last year.
This Beloved Flemington NJ Restaurant to Close Permanently Oct. 14
Inflation has claimed another locally owned-and-operated business. Platform One & CTO Catering, located at 41 Rte. 12, Flemington NJ has announced that it will permanently shutter its doors effective 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct 14. They posted the unfortunate news on their Facebook page a few days ago:. The post...
TUCKERTON: SERIOUS FLOODING IN THIS AREA
Our southern end of Ocean County in Tuckerton is experiencing flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ian.
Two-year renovation at popular New Jersey muni track complete, work set to start on second course
EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. – The East Course at Middlesex County’s Tamarack Golf Course is playable again after extensive restoration and improvements. The 50-year-old public course reopened Monday following the two-year project which included improved drainage, a new irrigation system, rebuilt tees and bunkers, and plantings. The course sits about 40 miles southwest of Manhattan.
4 Things That Ocean Countyans Get Annoyed At the Most
Everyone has opinions about what annoys them the most about living in this state. The positives are where we'll start. We have beautiful beaches, close to NYC and Philadelphia, and in New Jersey, believe it or not, we have big hearts and will help out a neighbor in a second. I love that.
Double Dyme Tavern Opens in Redeveloped South Amboy Waterfront
Double Dyme Tavern, an upscale dive bar with craft cocktails and an elevated take on tavern-style cuisine, opened in South Amboy this summer as part of the extensive $500 million redevelopment of its waterfront. Situated at 528 Ridgeway Avenue, the tavern offers a seasonal menu that includes options such as...
“Kelsey Grammer Day” In Brick
BRICK – Mayor Ducey proclaimed September 10 as Kelsey Grammer Day in Brick Township. Kelsey Grammer is famous for portraying Dr. Fraiser Crane on “Cheers” and “Fraiser”. They were honored to welcome him at Mantoloking Ale House where he poured his ales for many patrons.
This Amish Farmers' Market in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
Due to its close proximity to Pennsylvania's Amish Country, southern New Jersey is home to dozens of different Amish markets and restaurants. One of the absolute best is the hidden gem of a farmers' market known as The Dutch Wagon.
Serious Accident Closes Garden State Parkway In Toms River
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car on the Garden State Parkway Sunday, Oct. 2, authorities said. The accident happened in the southbound lanes around 7:20 at mile marker 87 in Toms River, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said. The right two lanes were closed for...
Pickup Driver, 62, Killed In Garden State Parkway Crash
A 62-year-old man from the Jersey Shore was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said. The crash was reported at 10:53 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 on the parkway northbound local lanes to Jon Bon Jovi Service Area in Sayreville, according to New Jersey State Police.
The Largest Halloween Experience On The Eastern Seaboard Is Officially Open
The groundbreaking Haunt O’ Ween experience is finally open in Holmdel, New Jersey. Guests can explore this 200,000-square-foot, spooky playground starting September 30 through October 31. From multimedia scavenger hunt by Netflix and large-scale trick-or-treating to potion-making and 24′ pumpkin slide, your only fear should be missing out. Your journey into this haunted haven begins at Bell Works, around an hour’s drive from New York City. Guests are welcomed into the oversized Town of Haunt O’ Ween, where the magic begins. Here, eager trick-or-treaters can knock on doors, encounter spooky residents and fill buckets with a seemingly endless supply of candy. Just keep some room for all the other delectable offerings to sink your fangs into.
1 dead, another injured in Saturday night shooting in N.J., officials say
One victim was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Paterson on Saturday night, authorities. City police responded to a report of shots fired at 10:36 p.m. near the intersection of Van Houten Street and Summer Street, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes. No victims were...
KEYPORT: FIRE DEPARTMENT MOURNS THE LOSS OF CHIEF TIMOTHY PFLEGER
Our thoughts and prays go out to the Keyport Fire Department for the loss of their Fire Chief Timothy Pfleger. We wish you, his friends and family peace and strength during this time. Rest In Peace Chief, you know your fine men and women of the Keyport Fire Department will...
Work on a $97M solution to one of N.J.’s worst bottlenecks will begin in 2023
Driving Route 17 between Route 80 and Route 4 can be described in two words, nasty and frustrating. It’s a busy section between Maywood and Paramus that maddeningly narrows to two lanes in each direction. One driver described it as a “nightmare parade of brake lights in both directions,...
