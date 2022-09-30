ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, NJ

TOMS RIVER: TREE ACROSS THE ROAD

Emergency personnel are on Grand Avenue between Lexington and Central for a tree across Grand Avenue. Use extreme caution on the roadways today.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Meet this curious NJ squirrel that walks right up to you

Something you don't see every day in New Jersey. When wildlife walks right up to you without you doing anything to prompt it. This is something that happened to me while working on my laptop at Monmouth County's Thompson Park in Lincroft, NJ. I was just sitting there minding my own business when all of a sudden, this little squirrel approached me.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. weather: Snowy winter ahead? Here’s the very early forecast from AccuWeather.

Hurricane season is still upon us and will be sticking around for the next two months. But some long-range weather forecasters are already looking ahead to the winter season. AccuWeather has issued its early winter forecast for 2022-2023, giving some hints about whether us folks in the New Jersey region will need to tune up our snowblowers and stock up on rock salt — or whether we will have a low-snow winter like last year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mahoningmatters.com

Two-year renovation at popular New Jersey muni track complete, work set to start on second course

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. – The East Course at Middlesex County’s Tamarack Golf Course is playable again after extensive restoration and improvements. The 50-year-old public course reopened Monday following the two-year project which included improved drainage, a new irrigation system, rebuilt tees and bunkers, and plantings. The course sits about 40 miles southwest of Manhattan.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Double Dyme Tavern Opens in Redeveloped South Amboy Waterfront

Double Dyme Tavern, an upscale dive bar with craft cocktails and an elevated take on tavern-style cuisine, opened in South Amboy this summer as part of the extensive $500 million redevelopment of its waterfront. Situated at 528 Ridgeway Avenue, the tavern offers a seasonal menu that includes options such as...
SOUTH AMBOY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

“Kelsey Grammer Day” In Brick

BRICK – Mayor Ducey proclaimed September 10 as Kelsey Grammer Day in Brick Township. Kelsey Grammer is famous for portraying Dr. Fraiser Crane on “Cheers” and “Fraiser”. They were honored to welcome him at Mantoloking Ale House where he poured his ales for many patrons.
BRICK, NJ
Daily Voice

Pickup Driver, 62, Killed In Garden State Parkway Crash

A 62-year-old man from the Jersey Shore was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said. The crash was reported at 10:53 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 on the parkway northbound local lanes to Jon Bon Jovi Service Area in Sayreville, according to New Jersey State Police.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
Secret NYC

The Largest Halloween Experience On The Eastern Seaboard Is Officially Open

The groundbreaking Haunt O’ Ween experience is finally open in Holmdel, New Jersey. Guests can explore this 200,000-square-foot, spooky playground starting September 30 through October 31. From multimedia scavenger hunt by Netflix and large-scale trick-or-treating to potion-making and 24′ pumpkin slide, your only fear should be missing out. Your journey into this haunted haven begins at Bell Works, around an hour’s drive from New York City. Guests are welcomed into the oversized Town of Haunt O’ Ween, where the magic begins. Here, eager trick-or-treaters can knock on doors, encounter spooky residents and fill buckets with a seemingly endless supply of candy. Just keep some room for all the other delectable offerings to sink your fangs into.  
HOLMDEL, NJ
ocscanner.news

KEYPORT: FIRE DEPARTMENT MOURNS THE LOSS OF CHIEF TIMOTHY PFLEGER

Our thoughts and prays go out to the Keyport Fire Department for the loss of their Fire Chief Timothy Pfleger. We wish you, his friends and family peace and strength during this time. Rest In Peace Chief, you know your fine men and women of the Keyport Fire Department will...
KEYPORT, NJ

